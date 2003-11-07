Intelligent Systems for Information Processing: From Representation to Applications
1st Edition
Description
Intelligent systems are required to enhance the capacities being made available to us by the internet and other computer based technologies. The theory necessary to help providing solutions to difficult problems in the construction of intelligent systems are discussed. In particular, attention is paid to situations in which the available information and data may be imprecise, uncertain, incomplete or of a linguistic nature. Various methodologies to manage such information are discussed. Among these are the probabilistic, possibilistic, fuzzy, logical, evidential and network-based frameworks.
One purpose of the book is not to consider these methodologies separately, but rather to consider how they can be used cooperatively to better represent the multiplicity of modes of information. Topics in the book include representation of imperfect knowledge, fundamental issues in uncertainty, reasoning, information retrieval, learning and mining, as well as various applications.
Key Features:
• Tools for construction of intelligent systems
• Contributions by world leading experts
• Fundamental issues and applications
• New technologies for web searching
• Methods for modeling uncertain information
• Future directions in web technologies
• Transversal to methods and domains
Readership
Academic/corporate libraries, scientists, researchers.
Table of Contents
Perception-based Information Processing
Toward a Perception-Based Theory of Probabilistic Reasoning with Imprecise Probabilities (L.A. Zadeh).
Representing Knowledge
Rough Set Uncertainty in an Object Oriented Data Model (T. Beaubouef, F.E. Petry). On the Representation of Fuzzy Spatial Relations in Robot Maps (I. Bloch, A. Saffiotti). Fuzzy "Between" Operators in the Framework of Fuzzy Orderings (U. Bodenhofer). A Step towards Conceptually Improving Takagi-Sugeno's Approximation (S. Guadarrama, E. Trillas, J. Gutiérrez, F. Fernández). Combining Heterogeneous Information in Group Decision Making (F. Herrera, E. Herrera-Viedma, L. Martínez, P.J. Sánchez). Function Approximation by Fuzzy Rough Sets (M. Inuiguchi, T. Tanino).
Retrieving Information
Query Aggregation Reflecting Domain-knowledge (T. Andreasen). Modelling of Fuzzy and Uncertain Spatio-Temporal Information in Databases: A Constraint-based Approach (G. de Tré, R. de Caluwe, A. Hallez, J.Verstraete). A General Framework for Meta-search based on Query-weighting and Numerical Aggregation Operators (M. Gómez, C. Abásolo). On the Comparison of Aggregates over Fuzzy Sets (P. Bosc, O. Pivert, L. Liétard). Towards an Intelligent Text Categorization for Web Resources: An Implementation (S. Zadrozny, K. Lawcewicz, J. Kacprzyk).
Reasoning
Prototype Based Reasoning and Fuzzy Modeling (R.R. Yager). Gradual Handling of Contradiction in Argumentation Frameworks (C. Cayrol, M.C. Lagasquie). Coherent Conditional Probability as a Tool for Default Reasoning (G. Coletti, R. Scozzafava, B. Vantaggi). Detecting Conflict-Free Assumption-Based Knowledge Bases (R. Haenni).
Uncertainty
Theory of Belief Functions: History and Prospects (A.P. Dempster). Towards Another Logical Interpretation of Theory of Evidence and a New Combination Rule (L. Cholvy). Uncertainty, Type-2 Fuzzy Sets, and Footprints of Uncertainty (J. M. Mendel). Rough Sets, Bayes' Theorem and Flow Graphs (Z. Pawlak). Belief Revision as Combinatorial Optimization (A. Ramer). Showing why Measures of Quantified Beliefs are Belief Functions (Ph. Smets). Extension of Coherent Lower Previsions to Unbounded Random Variables (M. C.M. Troffaes, G. de Cooman).
Learning and Mining
Clustering of Proximity Data using Belief Functions (Th. Denoeux, M. Masson). A Hierarchical Linguistic Clustering Algorithm for Prototype Induction (L. González Rodríguez, J. Lawry, J.F. Baldwin). A Multiobjective Genetic Algorithm for Feature Selection and Data Base Learning in Fuzzy-Rule Based Classification Systems (O. Cordón, F. Herrera, M.J. del Jesus, L. Magdalena, A.M. Sánchez, P. Villar). Mining Implication-Based Fuzzy Association Rules in Databases (E. Hüllermeier, J. Beringer). Learning Graphical Models by Extending Optimal Spanning Trees (C. Borgelt, R. Kruse). Clustering Belief Functions Based on Attracting and Conflicting Metalevel Evidence (J. Schubert).
Foundations
Models and Submodels of Fuzzy Theories (V. Novák). Numerical Representations of Fuzzy Relational Systems (S. Ovchinnikov). Normal Forms for Fuzzy Relations and Their Contribution to Universal Approximation (I. Perfilieva). Associative Operators Based on t-Norms and t-Conorms (M. Mas, R. Mesiar, M. Monserrat, J. Torrens).
Applications
Non-Analytical Approaches to Model-Based Fault Detection and Isolation (P.M. Frank). A Hybrid Fuzzy-Fractal Approach for Time Series Analysis and Prediction and its Applications to Plant Monitoring (O. Castillo, P. Melin). Linguistic Modeling of Physical Task Characteristics (S. Visa, A. Ralescu, S. Yeung, A. Genaidy).
Validation of Diagnostic Models Using Graphical Belief Networks (O. Kipersztok, H. Wang). Adjustment of Parallel Queuing Processes by Multi-Agent Control (R. Palm, T.A. Runkler). Is she gonna like it? Automated Inspection System Using Fuzzy Aggregation (A. Soria-Frisch, M. Köppen, Th. Sy).
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2003
- Published:
- 7th November 2003
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525655
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513793
About the Author
B. Bouchon-Meunier
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS-UPMC, Paris, France
L. Foulloy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Savoie, Annecy Cédex, France
Ronald R. Yager
Affiliations and Expertise
Iona College, Machine Intelligence Institute, New York, U.S.A.