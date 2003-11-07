Intelligent Systems for Information Processing: From Representation to Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513793, 9780080525655

Intelligent Systems for Information Processing: From Representation to Applications

1st Edition

Authors: B. Bouchon-Meunier L. Foulloy Ronald R. Yager
eBook ISBN: 9780080525655
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513793
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 7th November 2003
Page Count: 488
Description

Intelligent systems are required to enhance the capacities being made available to us by the internet and other computer based technologies. The theory necessary to help providing solutions to difficult problems in the construction of intelligent systems are discussed. In particular, attention is paid to situations in which the available information and data may be imprecise, uncertain, incomplete or of a linguistic nature. Various methodologies to manage such information are discussed. Among these are the probabilistic, possibilistic, fuzzy, logical, evidential and network-based frameworks.

One purpose of the book is not to consider these methodologies separately, but rather to consider how they can be used cooperatively to better represent the multiplicity of modes of information. Topics in the book include representation of imperfect knowledge, fundamental issues in uncertainty, reasoning, information retrieval, learning and mining, as well as various applications.

Key Features:

• Tools for construction of intelligent systems
• Contributions by world leading experts
• Fundamental issues and applications
• New technologies for web searching
• Methods for modeling uncertain information
• Future directions in web technologies
• Transversal to methods and domains

Readership

Academic/corporate libraries, scientists, researchers.

Table of Contents

Perception-based Information Processing

Toward a Perception-Based Theory of Probabilistic Reasoning with Imprecise Probabilities (L.A. Zadeh).

Representing Knowledge

Rough Set Uncertainty in an Object Oriented Data Model (T. Beaubouef, F.E. Petry). On the Representation of Fuzzy Spatial Relations in Robot Maps (I. Bloch, A. Saffiotti). Fuzzy "Between" Operators in the Framework of Fuzzy Orderings (U. Bodenhofer). A Step towards Conceptually Improving Takagi-Sugeno's Approximation (S. Guadarrama, E. Trillas, J. Gutiérrez, F. Fernández). Combining Heterogeneous Information in Group Decision Making (F. Herrera, E. Herrera-Viedma, L. Martínez, P.J. Sánchez). Function Approximation by Fuzzy Rough Sets (M. Inuiguchi, T. Tanino).

Retrieving Information

Query Aggregation Reflecting Domain-knowledge (T. Andreasen). Modelling of Fuzzy and Uncertain Spatio-Temporal Information in Databases: A Constraint-based Approach (G. de Tré, R. de Caluwe, A. Hallez, J.Verstraete). A General Framework for Meta-search based on Query-weighting and Numerical Aggregation Operators (M. Gómez, C. Abásolo). On the Comparison of Aggregates over Fuzzy Sets (P. Bosc, O. Pivert, L. Liétard). Towards an Intelligent Text Categorization for Web Resources: An Implementation (S. Zadrozny, K. Lawcewicz, J. Kacprzyk).

Reasoning

Prototype Based Reasoning and Fuzzy Modeling (R.R. Yager). Gradual Handling of Contradiction in Argumentation Frameworks (C. Cayrol, M.C. Lagasquie). Coherent Conditional Probability as a Tool for Default Reasoning (G. Coletti, R. Scozzafava, B. Vantaggi). Detecting Conflict-Free Assumption-Based Knowledge Bases (R. Haenni).

Uncertainty

Theory of Belief Functions: History and Prospects (A.P. Dempster). Towards Another Logical Interpretation of Theory of Evidence and a New Combination Rule (L. Cholvy). Uncertainty, Type-2 Fuzzy Sets, and Footprints of Uncertainty (J. M. Mendel). Rough Sets, Bayes' Theorem and Flow Graphs (Z. Pawlak). Belief Revision as Combinatorial Optimization (A. Ramer). Showing why Measures of Quantified Beliefs are Belief Functions (Ph. Smets). Extension of Coherent Lower Previsions to Unbounded Random Variables (M. C.M. Troffaes, G. de Cooman).

Learning and Mining

Clustering of Proximity Data using Belief Functions (Th. Denoeux, M. Masson). A Hierarchical Linguistic Clustering Algorithm for Prototype Induction (L. González Rodríguez, J. Lawry, J.F. Baldwin). A Multiobjective Genetic Algorithm for Feature Selection and Data Base Learning in Fuzzy-Rule Based Classification Systems (O. Cordón, F. Herrera, M.J. del Jesus, L. Magdalena, A.M. Sánchez, P. Villar). Mining Implication-Based Fuzzy Association Rules in Databases (E. Hüllermeier, J. Beringer). Learning Graphical Models by Extending Optimal Spanning Trees (C. Borgelt, R. Kruse). Clustering Belief Functions Based on Attracting and Conflicting Metalevel Evidence (J. Schubert).

Foundations

Models and Submodels of Fuzzy Theories (V. Novák). Numerical Representations of Fuzzy Relational Systems (S. Ovchinnikov). Normal Forms for Fuzzy Relations and Their Contribution to Universal Approximation (I. Perfilieva). Associative Operators Based on t-Norms and t-Conorms (M. Mas, R. Mesiar, M. Monserrat, J. Torrens).

Applications

Non-Analytical Approaches to Model-Based Fault Detection and Isolation (P.M. Frank). A Hybrid Fuzzy-Fractal Approach for Time Series Analysis and Prediction and its Applications to Plant Monitoring (O. Castillo, P. Melin). Linguistic Modeling of Physical Task Characteristics (S. Visa, A. Ralescu, S. Yeung, A. Genaidy).

Validation of Diagnostic Models Using Graphical Belief Networks (O. Kipersztok, H. Wang). Adjustment of Parallel Queuing Processes by Multi-Agent Control (R. Palm, T.A. Runkler). Is she gonna like it? Automated Inspection System Using Fuzzy Aggregation (A. Soria-Frisch, M. Köppen, Th. Sy).

Author Index

About the Author

B. Bouchon-Meunier

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS-UPMC, Paris, France

L. Foulloy

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Savoie, Annecy Cédex, France

Ronald R. Yager

Affiliations and Expertise

Iona College, Machine Intelligence Institute, New York, U.S.A.

