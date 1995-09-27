Intelligent Robots and Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444822505, 9780080534855

Intelligent Robots and Systems

1st Edition

Editors: V. Graefe
eBook ISBN: 9780080534855
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th September 1995
Page Count: 744
Description

Of the 300 papers presented during IROS '94, 48 were selected because they are particularly significant and characteristic for the present state of the technology of intelligent robots and systems. This book contains the selected papers in a revised and expanded form.

Robotics and intelligent systems constitute a very wide and truly interdisciplinary field. The papers have been grouped into the following categories:

– Sensing and Perception

– Learning and Planning

– Manipulation

– Telerobotics and Space Robotics

– Multiple Robots

– Legged Locomotion

– Mobile Robot Systems

– Robotics in Medicine

Other additional fields covered include; control, navigation and simulation. Since many researchers in robotics are now apparently interested in some combination of learning, mobile robots and robot vision, most of the articles included relate to at least one of these fields.

Table of Contents

Sensing and Perception (8 papers). Learning and Planning (10 papers). Manipulation (4 papers). Telerobotics and Space Robotics (9 papers). Multiple Robots (3 papers). Legged Locomotion (4 papers). Mobile Robot Systems (8 papers). Robotics in Medicine (2 papers).

About the Editor

V. Graefe

Affiliations and Expertise

Universität der BW München, Neubiberg, Germany

