Intelligent Production Machines and Systems - First I*PROMS Virtual Conference
1st Edition
Proceedings and CD-ROM set
Authors: Duc Pham
eBook ISBN: 9780080462516
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 2005
Page Count: 592
Description
The 2005 Virtual International Conference on IPROMS took place on the Internet between 4 and 15 July 2005. IPROMS 2005 was an outstanding success. During the Conference, some 4168 registered delegates and guests from 71 countries participated in the Conference, making it a truly global phenomenon.
This book contains the Proceedings of IPROMS 2005. The 107 peer-reviewed technical papers presented at the Conference have been grouped into twelve sections, the last three featuring contributions selected for IPROMS 2005 by Special Sessions chairmen:
- Collaborative and Responsive Manufacturing Systems
- Concurrent Engineering
- E-manufacturing, E-business and Virtual Enterprises
- Intelligent Automation Systems
- Intelligent Decision Support Systems
- Intelligent Design Systems
- Intelligent Planning and Scheduling Systems
- Mechatronics
- Reconfigurable Manufacturing Systems
- Tangible Acoustic Interfaces (Tai Chi)
- Innovative Production Machines and Systems
- Intelligent and Competitive Manufacturing Engineering
About the Author
Duc Pham
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, UK
