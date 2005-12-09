Intelligent Production Machines and Systems - First I*PROMS Virtual Conference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080447308, 9780080462516

Intelligent Production Machines and Systems - First I*PROMS Virtual Conference

1st Edition

Proceedings and CD-ROM set

Authors: Duc Pham
eBook ISBN: 9780080462516
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 2005
Page Count: 592
Description

The 2005 Virtual International Conference on IPROMS took place on the Internet between 4 and 15 July 2005. IPROMS 2005 was an outstanding success. During the Conference, some 4168 registered delegates and guests from 71 countries participated in the Conference, making it a truly global phenomenon.

This book contains the Proceedings of IPROMS 2005. The 107 peer-reviewed technical papers presented at the Conference have been grouped into twelve sections, the last three featuring contributions selected for IPROMS 2005 by Special Sessions chairmen:

  • Collaborative and Responsive Manufacturing Systems
  • Concurrent Engineering
  • E-manufacturing, E-business and Virtual Enterprises
  • Intelligent Automation Systems
  • Intelligent Decision Support Systems
  • Intelligent Design Systems
  • Intelligent Planning and Scheduling Systems
  • Mechatronics
  • Reconfigurable Manufacturing Systems
  • Tangible Acoustic Interfaces (Tai Chi)
  • Innovative Production Machines and Systems
  • Intelligent and Competitive Manufacturing Engineering

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080462516

Duc Pham

Cardiff University, UK

