Intelligent Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery Applications

Intelligent nanomaterials have additional functionality built into the molecular structure so that a desirable response occurs under defined conditions. Intelligence is a typical feature of biological systems that are able to adaptively interact with the environment. Indeed, more or less complex biological systems are able to modify themselves on the basis of the information they get from the surrounding environment in order to respond to such stimuli. Similarly, the term ‘smart’ generally refers to those materials which, in response to a deliberately imposed external stimulus or to changes in their surrounding conditions, are able to reversibly modify one or more of their functional or structural properties.

This book discusses intelligent nanomaterials with a particular focus on commercial and premarket tools. This book looks at the applications ofintelligent nanomaterials within the field of medicine and discusses their role in the future. This includes the use of intelligent nanomaterials for drugs used in cardiovascular and cancer treatments and examines the promising market of nanoparticles for biomedical and biosensing applications.

The book will be of great interest to scientists and researchers involved in multiple disciplines, including micro- and nano-engineering, bionanotechnology, biomedical engineering, and nanomedicine, as well as pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.

.