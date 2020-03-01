Intelligent Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery Applications
1st Edition
Description
Intelligent nanomaterials have additional functionality built into the molecular structure so that a desirable response occurs under defined conditions. Intelligence is a typical feature of biological systems that are able to adaptively interact with the environment. Indeed, more or less complex biological systems are able to modify themselves on the basis of the information they get from the surrounding environment in order to respond to such stimuli. Similarly, the term ‘smart’ generally refers to those materials which, in response to a deliberately imposed external stimulus or to changes in their surrounding conditions, are able to reversibly modify one or more of their functional or structural properties.
This book discusses intelligent nanomaterials with a particular focus on commercial and premarket tools. This book looks at the applications ofintelligent nanomaterials within the field of medicine and discusses their role in the future. This includes the use of intelligent nanomaterials for drugs used in cardiovascular and cancer treatments and examines the promising market of nanoparticles for biomedical and biosensing applications.
The book will be of great interest to scientists and researchers involved in multiple disciplines, including micro- and nano-engineering, bionanotechnology, biomedical engineering, and nanomedicine, as well as pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.
Key Features
- Focuses on applications of intelligent nanomaterials within the field of medicine and discusses their role in the future
- Discusses intelligent nanomaterials with particular focus on commercial and premarket tools
- Examines the promising market of nanoparticles for biomedical and biosensing applications
Readership
Researchers in bionanomaterials, biomaterials and pharmaceutical sciences
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Active Smart and Intelligent Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications
2. pH sensitive nanomaterials for smart release of drugs
3. Smart nanomaterials for hyperthermia therapy Tumor Targeted nanomaterials
4. Targeting nanomaterials to particular organ
5. Biocompatibility and Functionalization of Nanomaterials
6. Biomaterial and Nanomedical based Devices
7. Diagnostic applications of fluorescent nanomaterials
8. Nanomaterials in dentistry
9. Non-invasive / minimally invasive nano-diagnostics
10. Nanopharmacology
11. Translational nanomedicine: Lab to Clinic
12. Nanotoxicology and its Remediation
13. Biomedical Applications of Nanobots
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178300
About the Editor
Nabeel Ahmad
Dr. Nabeel Ahmad is Assistant Professor & Head of the School of Biotechnology, IFTM University, Moradabad, India. His research areas are nanobiotechnology, nanosensor and bioprocess engineering. He has published several research papers in national and international peer reviewed journals, whilst also serving as an eminent member of several international journal editorial boards. Dr Ahmad is currently Editor of two books on nanobiotechnology published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, School of Biotechnology, IFTM University Moradabad, Uttar Praesh, India
P. Gopinath
Dr. P. Gopinath is Associate Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, India. He received his B.Sc. degree in Microbiology and M.Sc. degree in Biotechnology from Bharathidasan University, India. He earned his Ph.D. in Biotechnology from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, India and carried out his postdoctoral research at the University of Rochester Medical Center, New York, USA. Currently, his research group at the nanobiotechnology laboratory, IIT Roorkee is working on the development of polymer based nanocarriers for delivery of various anticancer agents including chemotherapeutic drugs, siRNA, genes etc. At present he has more than 90 research publications in the area of nanobiotechnology in high impact factor journals. He has been a reviewer & editorial board member for many international journals and received numerous prestigious awards for his scientific contributions in the area of biomedical nanotechnology
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Nanobiotechnology Laboratory, Centre for Nanotechnology, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India