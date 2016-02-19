Intelligent Mathematical Software Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444886828, 9780444599230

Intelligent Mathematical Software Systems

1st Edition

Editors: E.N. Houstis R. Vichnevetsky J.R. Rice
eBook ISBN: 9780444599230
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 3rd July 1990
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
51.95
44.16
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Most of the well-known mathematical software systems are batch oriented, though in the past few years there have been attempts to incorporate knowledge'' orexpertise'' into these systems. A number of developments have helped in making the systems more powerful and user-friendly: algorithm/parameter selection for the solution of well-defined mathematical engineering problems; parallel computing; computer graphics technology; interface development tools; and of course the years of experience with these systems and the increase in available computing power have made it practical to fulfill the potential seen in the early years of their development.

This book covers four main areas of the subject: Application Oriented Expert Systems, Advisory Systems, Knowledge Manipulation Issues, and User Interfaces.

Table of Contents

Part I: Application Oriented Expert Systems. Mathematical Expert Systems. Expert Systems for Parallel Computing. Expert Systems for Algorithm Parameter Selection. Assistant Systems for Scientific Software. Engineering Expert Systems.

Part II: Knowledge Manipulation Issues. Knowledge Base, Representation and Acquisition.

Part III: User Interfaces. Expert Interfaces. Contributors: A.S. Alekseev, D.L. Alexandrakis, T.S. Anand, S. Asagawa, D. Balaban, D. Barnett, K.P. Berkbigler, J.P. Bonomo, R.F. Boisvert, M.K. Chiang, R.S. Desai, J.C. Diaz, K.L. Hiebert-Dodd, R.S. Doshi, S.M. Dunn, M. Durst, W.R. Dyksen, J. Ecke-Schüth, G.N. Erokhin, R.E. Ewing, J.E. Flaherty, B. Ford, G. Fox, A.M. Froncioni, W. Furmanski, J. Garbarini, N. Geers, J. Gilewicz, I. Gladwell, W. Greiman, M. Griffiths, C.R. Gritter, W. Gropp, R. Gupta, S.J. Hague, J.-Fr. Hake, D.L. Hawla, W. Homberg, C.E. Houstis, E.N. Houstis, M. Igai, R.M.J. Iles, D. Kahaner, M. Kantzouraki, D. King, J. Koller, C. Konno, A.D. Kowalski, R. Lam, M. Lucks, C.G. Macedo, Jr., P.A. Max, P.K. Moore, A. Mortada, T. Mullen, N. Neishlos, M.-T. Noda, T. Ohta, C. Ozturan, T.S. Papatheodorou, R.L. Peskin, J.E. Peters, N.L. Podkolodny, B. Rice, J.R. Rice, M.F. Russo, S.M. Samartzis, W. Schönauer, A. Schreiner, V. Sotiropoulou, A.E. Terrano, S.S. Tong, P. Topping, Y. Umetani, S.S. Walther, N. Weyland, J.E. White, S.A. Zenios.

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444599230

About the Editor

E.N. Houstis

R. Vichnevetsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

J.R. Rice

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.