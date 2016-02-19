Intelligent Mathematical Software Systems

Most of the well-known mathematical software systems are batch oriented, though in the past few years there have been attempts to incorporate knowledge'' orexpertise'' into these systems. A number of developments have helped in making the systems more powerful and user-friendly: algorithm/parameter selection for the solution of well-defined mathematical engineering problems; parallel computing; computer graphics technology; interface development tools; and of course the years of experience with these systems and the increase in available computing power have made it practical to fulfill the potential seen in the early years of their development.

This book covers four main areas of the subject: Application Oriented Expert Systems, Advisory Systems, Knowledge Manipulation Issues, and User Interfaces.