Intelligent Mathematical Software Systems
1st Edition
Description
Most of the well-known mathematical software systems are batch oriented, though in the past few years there have been attempts to incorporate knowledge'' orexpertise'' into these systems. A number of developments have helped in making the systems more powerful and user-friendly: algorithm/parameter selection for the solution of well-defined mathematical engineering problems; parallel computing; computer graphics technology; interface development tools; and of course the years of experience with these systems and the increase in available computing power have made it practical to fulfill the potential seen in the early years of their development.
This book covers four main areas of the subject: Application Oriented Expert Systems, Advisory Systems, Knowledge Manipulation Issues, and User Interfaces.
Table of Contents
Part I: Application Oriented Expert Systems. Mathematical Expert Systems. Expert Systems for Parallel Computing. Expert Systems for Algorithm Parameter Selection. Assistant Systems for Scientific Software. Engineering Expert Systems.
Part II: Knowledge Manipulation Issues. Knowledge Base, Representation and Acquisition.
Part III: User Interfaces. Expert Interfaces. Contributors: A.S. Alekseev, D.L. Alexandrakis, T.S. Anand, S. Asagawa, D. Balaban, D. Barnett, K.P. Berkbigler, J.P. Bonomo, R.F. Boisvert, M.K. Chiang, R.S. Desai, J.C. Diaz, K.L. Hiebert-Dodd, R.S. Doshi, S.M. Dunn, M. Durst, W.R. Dyksen, J. Ecke-Schüth, G.N. Erokhin, R.E. Ewing, J.E. Flaherty, B. Ford, G. Fox, A.M. Froncioni, W. Furmanski, J. Garbarini, N. Geers, J. Gilewicz, I. Gladwell, W. Greiman, M. Griffiths, C.R. Gritter, W. Gropp, R. Gupta, S.J. Hague, J.-Fr. Hake, D.L. Hawla, W. Homberg, C.E. Houstis, E.N. Houstis, M. Igai, R.M.J. Iles, D. Kahaner, M. Kantzouraki, D. King, J. Koller, C. Konno, A.D. Kowalski, R. Lam, M. Lucks, C.G. Macedo, Jr., P.A. Max, P.K. Moore, A. Mortada, T. Mullen, N. Neishlos, M.-T. Noda, T. Ohta, C. Ozturan, T.S. Papatheodorou, R.L. Peskin, J.E. Peters, N.L. Podkolodny, B. Rice, J.R. Rice, M.F. Russo, S.M. Samartzis, W. Schönauer, A. Schreiner, V. Sotiropoulou, A.E. Terrano, S.S. Tong, P. Topping, Y. Umetani, S.S. Walther, N. Weyland, J.E. White, S.A. Zenios.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 3rd July 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599230
About the Editor
E.N. Houstis
R. Vichnevetsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
J.R. Rice
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA