Intelligent IoT Systems in Personalized Health Care delivers a significant forum for the technical advancement of IoMT learning in parallel computing environment across biomedical engineering diversified domains and its applications. Pursuing an interdisciplinary approach, it focuses on methods used to identify and acquire valid, potentially useful knowledge sources.

The book presents novel in-depth fundamental research contributions either from a methodological/application perspective in understanding the fusion of AI with IoT and their capabilities in solving a diverse range of problems in for biomedical engineering and its real-world personalized health care applications.

Managing the gathered knowledge and applying it to multiple domains of personalized medical systems including healthcare predictive analytics, mining, recommendation systems, medical image processing, pattern recognition and predictions using AI paradigms is the major strength of this book.

The book is well suited for researchers exploring the significance of IoT based architecture to perform predictive analytics of user activities in sustainable health.