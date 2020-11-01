Intelligent Environmental Data Monitoring for Pollution Management is centered on evolving novel intelligent algorithms and their applications in the area of environmental data-centric systems guided by batch process oriented data. It may be noted that there are lots of potential applications and prototypes in this field, yet very few real life applications are known so far. This is mainly due to the fact that most of the pollution management procedures still rely on the time consuming batch processes and field study. Thus this book will usher in a new era as far as environmental pollution management is concerned. This book reviews the fundamental concepts of gathering, processing and analyzing data from batch processes, followed by a review of intelligent tools and techniques which can be used in this direction. The book will also cover the novel intelligent algorithms for the purpose of effective environmental pollution data management at par with the standards laid down by World Health Organization.