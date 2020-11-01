COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Intelligent Environmental Data Monitoring for Pollution Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128196717

Intelligent Environmental Data Monitoring for Pollution Management

1st Edition

Editors: Siddhartha Bhattacharyya Naba Kumar Mondal Jan Platos Vaclav Snasel Pavel Kromer
Paperback ISBN: 9780128196717
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 380
Table of Contents

Part 1. Introduction to Batch Data Technologies for Pollution Monitoring
1. Categories of environmental hazards
2. Fundamentals of Batch processes
3. Current techniques and methods for collection, processing and abstraction of environmental data
4. Linear and Non-linear regression models

Part 2. Review on Intelligent Tools and Techniques
5. Neural networking algorithms
6. Neuro-fuzzy techniques
7. Evolutionary techniques
8. Hybrid intelligent tools
9. Quantum inspired computational intelligent techniques

Part 3. Data sensing application for health and well-being applications
10. Quantum inspired neural model for prediction of removal of heavy metals from industrial effluents by green synthesis
11. Novel neuro-fuzzy technique for removal of phenol and both azo and non-azo dyes from industrial effluents
12. Intelligent prediction mechanism for isolation characterization and of soil and water bacteria for arsenic and fluoride bioremediation
13. Bio-sorbent quantity optimization for removal of pesticide and insecticide from agricultural runoff water
14. Applications for estimation of quality of nanoparticle to control pathogenic bacteria and fungus.
15. Statistical prediction of nanoparticle levels for controlling vector population

Description

Intelligent Environmental Data Monitoring for Pollution Management is centered on evolving novel intelligent algorithms and their applications in the area of environmental data-centric systems guided by batch process oriented data. It may be noted that there are lots of potential applications and prototypes in this field, yet very few real life applications are known so far. This is mainly due to the fact that most of the pollution management procedures still rely on the time consuming batch processes and field study. Thus this book will usher in a new era as far as environmental pollution management is concerned. This book reviews the fundamental concepts of gathering, processing and analyzing data from batch processes, followed by a review of intelligent tools and techniques which can be used in this direction. The book will also cover the novel intelligent algorithms for the purpose of effective environmental pollution data management at par with the standards laid down by World Health Organization.

Key Features

  • Iintroduces novel intelligent techniques needed to address environmental pollution for the well-being of the global environment
  • Offers perspectives for design, development and commissioning of intelligent applications
  • Provides reviews on the latest intelligent technologies and algorithms related to the state-of-the-art methodologies of monitoring and mitigation of environmental pollution
  • Puts forward some insights into the future generation intelligent pollution monitoring techniques

Readership

Academics and researchers interested in joining interdisciplinary projects on intelligent environmental data management

About the Editors

Siddhartha Bhattacharyya

Naba Kumar Mondal

Jan Platos

Vaclav Snasel

Pavel Kromer

