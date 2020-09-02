Intelligent Data Security Solutions for e-Health Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128195116

Intelligent Data Security Solutions for e-Health Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Amit Kumar Singh Mohamed Elhoseny
Paperback ISBN: 9780128195116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. A Robust and Secure Perceptual Hashing System for Medical Images

Satendra Pal Singh and Gaurav Bhatnagar

2. Frequency Domain based Data Hiding for Encrypted Medical Images

Ali Al-Haj

3. An OpenSim Guided Tour in Machine Learning for E-health Applications

Gurinderjeet Kaur, Prashant Singh Rana and Neeru Jindal

4. Advances and Challenges in fMRI and DTI Techniques

Ranjeet Ranjan Jha and Arnav Bhavsar

5. Homomorphic Transform Based Dual Image Watermarking Using IWT-SVD for Secure e-Health Care Applications

Priyank Khare and Vinay Kumar Srivastava

6. Access Control Mechanisms for Electronic Healthcare Records in Cloud Environment

P. Chinnasamy and P. Deepalakshmi

7. Security and Interference Management in the Cognitive Inspired Internet-of-Medical Things

Prabhat Thakur and Ghanshyam Singh

8. Access Control and Classifier Based Blockchain Technology in E-Healthcare Applications

Andino Maseleno, Wahidah Hashim, Eswaran Perumal, M. Ilayaraja and K. Shankar

9. Machine Learning Algorithms for Medical Image Security

Jennifer Ranjani John Rajkumar

10. Genetic Algorithm based Intelligent Watermarking for Security of Medical Images in Telemedicine Applications

Rohit Thanki

11. Data security for WBAN in E-Health IoT Applications

K. V. Arya and Rajasi Gore

12. Cloud Based Intelligence Diagnostic Solution for E- Health

Basant Kumar

13. Progressive Advancements on Security Challenges, Issues and Solutions in eHealth Systems

Shailendra Tiwari

14. De-speckling of Ultrasound image based on multiresolution approach and Gaussianization transform

sima sahu

15. Wireless Medical Sensor Networks for Smart e-Health Care

Basant Kumar

16. A Secure Lightweight Mutual-Authentication and Key-Agreement Protocol for Healthcare System

Amiya Kumar Sahu

Description

E-health applications such as tele-medicine, tele-radiology, tele-ophthalmology, and tele-diagnosis are very promising and have immense potential to improve global healthcare. They can improve access, equity, and quality through the connection of healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals, diminishing geographical and physical barriers. One critical issue, however, is related to the security of data transmission and access to the technologies of medical information. Currently, medical-related identity theft costs billions of dollars each year and altered medical information can put a person’s health at risk through misdiagnosis, delayed treatment or incorrect prescriptions. Yet, the use of hand-held devices for storing, accessing, and transmitting medical information is outpacing the privacy and security protections on those devices. Researchers are starting to develop some imperceptible marks to ensure the tamper-proofing, cost effective, and guaranteed originality of the medical records. However, the robustness, security and efficient image archiving and retrieval of medical data information against these cyberattacks is a challenging area for researchers in the field of e-health applications.

Intelligent Data Security Solutions for e-Health Applications focuses on cutting-edge academic and industry-related research in this field, with particular emphasis on interdisciplinary approaches and novel techniques to provide security solutions for smart applications. The book provides an overview of cutting-edge security techniques and ideas to help graduate students, researchers, as well as IT professionals who want to understand the opportunities and challenges of using emerging techniques and algorithms for designing and developing more secure systems and methods for e-health applications.

Key Features

  • Investigates new security and privacy requirements related to eHealth technologies and large sets of applications
  • Reviews how the abundance of digital information on system behavior is now being captured, processed, and used to improve and strengthen security and privacy
  • Provides an overview of innovative security techniques which are being developed to ensure the guaranteed authenticity of transmitted, shared or stored data/information

Readership

Researchers, professionals, and graduate students in computer science & engineering, bioinformatics, and electrical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
2nd September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128195116

About the Editors

Amit Kumar Singh Editor

Dr. Amit Kumar Singh is Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, National Institute of Technology Patna, Bihar, India. Dr. Singh was Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Jaypee University of IT Waknaghat, Solan, Himachal Pradesh-India from January 2011 to July 2018. He obtained his Ph.D. in computer science and engineering from NIT Kurukshatra, Haryana, India, and his master’s degree in computer science and engineering, Jaypee University of IT Waknaghat, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India. He is an author of more than 80 peer-reviewed journal, conference publications and book chapters. He has authored a book on “Medical Image Watermarking: Techniques and Applications” in 2017 and “Animal Biometrics: Techniques and Applications” in 2018 published by Springer International Publishing. He has also edited the Proceedings of the Fourth IEEE International Conference on Parallel, Distributed and Grid Computing in 2016 and Fourth International Conference on Image Information Processing in 2017. He currently serves on the editorial board of two peer-reviewed international journals including IEEE ACCESS, Multimedia Tools and Applications (Springer). Dr. Singh’s research interests include Data Hiding, Biometrics & Cryptography.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Institute of Technology Patna, Bihar, India

Mohamed Elhoseny Editor

Dr. Mohamed Elhoseny is Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Computers and Information at Mansoura University, Egypt. Dr. Elhoseny received a PhD degree in Computer and Information Sciences from Mansoura University (in a scientific research collaboration with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of North Texas, USA). Dr. Elhoseny has authored/co-authored over 90 International Journal articles, Conference Proceedings, Book Chapters, and three Springer books. Dr. Elhoseny serves as the Editor-in-Chief of two journals, Big Data and Cloud Innovation Journal and Frontiers of Supercomputing. Additionally, he is an Associate Editor of several journals including IEEE Access, and PLOS One journal. Dr. Elhoseny served as the co-chair, the publication chair, the program chair, and a track chair for several international conferences sponsored by IEEE and Springer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Computers and information Sciences, Mansoura University, Dakahlia, Egypt

