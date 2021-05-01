Intelligent Data-Analytics for Condition Monitoring

Chapter 1: Advances in Machine Learning and Data Analytics

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Data and it relation

1.3 Data pre-processing

1.4 Data visualization and correlation representation

1.5 Application area

1.5.1 Clustering

1.5.2 Regression

1.5.3 Classification

1.5.4 forecasting

1.6 Softwares and techniques used for data analytics

1.7 Sources of datasets for data analytics

1.8 Conclusion

References



PART-A: Intelligent Data Analytics for Classification in Smart Grid



Chapter 2: Intelligent Data Analytics for PV Fault diagnosis Using Deep Convolutional Neural Network (ConvNet/CNN)

2.1 Introduction

2.2 PV Image Data set collection

2.2 Values of data

2.3 Experimental design, materials, and methods

2.3 Proposed Approach

2.4 Deep Convolutional Neural Network (ConvNet/CNN)

2.5 Results and Discussion

2.6 Conclusion

References



Chapter 3: Intelligent Data Analytics for Power Transformer Health Monitoring Using Modified Fuzzy Q Learning (MFQL)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Conventional Techniques Used For DGA Interpretation

3.3 Dataset Collection

3.3.1 Dataset : Credible Literature

3.3.2 Practical DGA Dataset

3.3.3 Accuracy Analysis of DGA Performance

3.4 MFQL Framework

3.4.1 Q-Learning (QL)

3.4.2 Fuzzy Q-Learning (FQL)

3.4.3 Modified FQL

3.5 Input Variable Selection using J48 Algorithm

3.6 Fault Classification Using MFQL

3.6.1 DGA Training & Testing DATA

3.6.2 MFQL Based Fault Classification Model Formation

3.7 Results and Discussion

3.8 Conclusion

References



Chapter 4: Intelligent Data Analytics for Induction Motor Using Gene Expression Programming (GEP)

4.1 Introduction

4.2 GEP Methodology and Data Sources

4.2.1 Database Used for Study

4.2.2 Gene Expression Programming (GEP)

4.3 External Fault Classifier based on GEP

4.3.1 Data Set: Training and Testing

4.3.2 The GEP Approach

4.3.3 GEP fault classification model

4.4 Results and Discussion

4.5 Conclusion

References



Chapter 5: Intelligent Data Analytics for Power Quality Disturbance Analysis Using Multi-Class ELM

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Model Description

5.3 Proposed Framework

5.4 Feature Extraction

5.5 Most Relevant Input Variable Selection

5.6 Multi-Class ELM Framework

5.7 Results and Discussion

5.8 Conclusion

References



Chapter 6: Intelligent Data Analytics for Transmission Line Fault Diagnosis Using EEMD Based Multiclass SVM and PSVM

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Methodology

6.2.1 Proposed Approach

6.2.2 Model Formulation

6.2.3 Feature Extraction Using EEMD

6.2.4 Support Vector Machine (SVM)

6.2.5 Proximal Support Vector Machine (PSVM)

6.2.6 SVM and PSVM Based Transmission Line Fault Classification Model Formation

6.3 Results and Discussions

6.3.1 SVM Based Transmission Line Fault Classification

6.3.2 PSVM Based Transmission Line Fault Classification

6.3.3 Comparative Results Analysis of SVM and PSVM Based Fault Classification Models

6.4 Conclusion

References



PART-B: Intelligent Data Analytics for Forecasting in Smart Grid



Chapter 7: Intelligent Data Analytics for Global Solar Radiation Forecasting for Solar Power Production Using Deep Learning Neural Network (DLNN)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Related Work

7.3 Solar Irradiance Forecasting Methods

7.3.1 Conventional Methods

7.3.2 AI and Machine Learning Based Methods

7.4 Dataset Used for Study

7.4.1 Dataset

7.4.2 Data Pre-processing

7.4.3 Data Analysis

7.5 The Structure of Proposed Model

7.5.1 Deep Learning Neural Network

7.5.2 Performance Evaluation Measures

7.6 Results and Discussion

7.7 Model Validation

7.8 Conclusion

References



Chapter 8: Intelligent Data Analytics for Wind Speed Forecasting for Wind Power Production Using Long Short-Term memory (LSTM) Network

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Review of Related Works and Motivation

8.1.2 Objective and Key Contributions

8.2 Proposed Framework Formation

8.2.1 Proposed Approach Formation

8.2.2 Dataset Collection

8.2.3 Dataset Pre-processing

8.2.4 Feature Extraction

8.2.5 Feature Selection

8.2.6 Design of LSTM Network

8.2.7 Performance Measure Indices

8.3 Case Study: Experiments and Discussion

8.3.1 The Description of Experimental Dataset

8.3.2 Results and Comparisons

8.3.3 Comparative Experiments

8.4 Conclusion and Future Scope

References



Chapter 9: Intelligent Data Analytics for Time-Series Load Forecasting Using Fuzzy Reinforcement Learning (FRL)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Methodology

9.2.1 Proposed Approach

9.2.2 Brief Detail of FRL Approach

9.2.3 Data Collection

9.3 Time-Series Load Forecasting Model

9.3.1 Data Pre-processing Using Different ML Approaches

9.3.2 Conventional Model

9.3.3 AI and ML Based Model

9.3.4 Hybrid Model

9.4 Case Studies: Performance Evaluation

9.4.1 Minute-Ahead Forecasting

9.4.2 Hour-Ahead Forecasting

9.4.3 Day-Ahead Forecasting

9.4.4 Month-Ahead Forecasting

9.5 Conclusion and Future Work

References



Chapter 10: Intelligent Data Analytics for Battery Charging/Discharging Forecasting Using Semi-supervised and Unsupervised Extreme Learning Machines

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Methodology

10.2.1 Formation of Proposed Approach

10.2.2 Health Indication (HI) Extraction

10.2.3 Box-Cox Transformation (BCT)

10.3.1 BC Transformation

10.3.2 BCT Parameter Evaluation Using ML Method

10.2.4 Correlation Analysis Using PCA and SRCA Methods

Pearson Correlation Analysis (PCA)

Spearman Rank Correlation Analysis (SRCA)

10.2.5 RUL Estimation Approach

10.3 Verification of LIB HI Evaluation

10.3.1 LIB Dataset Used for Study

10.3.1.1 Charging Condition

10.3.1.2 Discharging Condition

10.3.1.3 Impedance Measurement Condition

10.3.2 Correlation Analysis and Evaluation

10.3.2.1 Qualitative Analysis

10.3.2.2 Quantitative Analysis

10.3.3 HI Performance Evaluation

10.4 RUL Estimation Validation

10.5 Conclusion

References

