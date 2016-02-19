Intelligent Components and Instruments for Control Applications 1994
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Plenary Papers. Models and languages for the interoperability of smart instruments (M. Staroswiecki, M. Bayart). Mechatronic components - design and control aspects (R. Isermann). Invited Session. Intelligent Control of Industrial Processes - Organized by C.W. de Silva. An intelligent sensor for assessment of the quality of fish processing (N. Wickramarachchi, C.W. de Silva). Robust trajectory tracking by using fuzzy servo control of an articulated robot arm (Z. Kovocic et al.). Technical Sessions. Fuzzy Logic Control. Stability analysis of fuzzy controller and implications for design (L. Jurisica, M. Sedlacek). Intelligent Instrumentation. Temporal mechanisms in communication models applied to companion standards (P. Lorenz, Z. Mammeri). Fuzzy Logic Controllers. Roblin linear transport robots command using fuzzy logic controller (L. Mastacan et al.). Fuzzy components for fuzzy control (L. Foulloy et al.). Sensors. Ferropiezoelectric tactile sensor array (V. Todorova, S. Milchev). Ultrasonic flow measure for water and wastewater using open channel weir (E.M. Sroczan, A. Urbaniak). Fault Diagnosis. Simultaneous detection, location and identification of faults for dynamic systems from robust parameters identification (G. Bloch et al.). Neural Networks. Object recognition by neural network (Z. Nagy). Neural adaptive control of a bioreactor (R.E. Loke, G. Cembrano). Manufacturing. Combining neural and fuzzy techniques in monitoring and control of manufacturing processes (L. Monostori). Sensing Algorithms. Dynamic sensors distortion compensation by means of input estimation algorithms (L.M. Lyubchik). Extracting periodic components from measured oscillatory signals (H. Zhu, D.P. Atherton). Mobile Robots. Navigation system for a mobile robot by means of an infrared system (R. Garcia et al.). Neural network local navigation of mobile robots in a moving obstacles environment (J. Gomez-Ortega et al.). Low Cost Systems. Handling delay-time in low cost controllers (Cs. Banyasz et al.). Adaptive Control. Strategies of model reference adaptive control with active learning properties (N.M. Filatov, H. Unbehauen). Knowledge Based Systems. Start-up of process plants by conservative learning based qualitative reasoning (Zs. Csaki, K.M. Hangos). Identification. A simple identification method for the order of the Strejc model and its application to autotuning (S. Skoczowski, A. Osadowski). Nonlinear observers for distillation columns (A. Rix et al.). Drives. Smart asynchronous drives: advanced control and fault detection and identification (M. Bayart et al.). Control Strategies. VS-cascade control (A. Balestrino et al.). An educational platform for variable-structure control of safety-related systems (W.A. Halang, M. Witte). Artificial Intelligence in Modeling. Structured neural network for nonlinear dynamic systems modeling (J. Codina et al.). Author index.
Description
Advances in computer technology and sensor development have led to increasingly successful control operations. In order to maximize future potential it is vital for academics and practitioners in the field to have an international forum for discussion and evaluation of the latest developments. The IFAC Symposia on intelligent components and instruments provide this opportunity and the latest in the series gives rise to this invaluable publication which provides an authoritative assessment of the present state and future directions of these key technologies.
Readership
For engineers and researchers in the fields of industrial process control, intelligent automation and instrumentation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 9th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296623
About the Editors
Cs. Banyasz Editor
Dr Banyask is currently a senior research scientist at CARI where she has worked since 1969. She has a Doctor of Technical university degree and a Candidate of Technical Sciences degree.
During her career she has been awarded the Frigyes Csáki Medal, the István Kruspér Medal, the Outstanding institutional service award (3 times), CARI, and the Knights’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary.
She has written c-180 papers and has 118 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Computer and Automation Research Institute, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, H-1518 Budapest, Kende u 13-17, Hungary