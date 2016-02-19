Intelligent Components and Instruments for Control Applications 1992
1st Edition
Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Papers. Intelligent controllers issues, P. Albertos et al. Fuzzy Control. Performance evaluation of fuzzy controllers, S. Boverie et al. Neural Networks. The fuzzy neural network: the emerging paradigms, M. M. Gupta. Expert Systems. Expert system for a bioreactor control, I. Dumitrache & G. Galcev. Qualitative Methods. Model based control systems: fuzzy and qualitative realizations, R. Gorez et al. Integrating Qualitative and Quantitative Knowledge in Simulation and Control. Expert reasoning with numeric histories, R. Milne et al. Control Methods. A performance evaluation system of process control, J. Quevedo et al. Actuators. Fault detection and isolation and mode management in smart actuators, M. Bayart et al. Sensors. Advanced sensors for the process industry, M. Heitor. Sensors and Manufacturing. Distributed real-time systems for manufacturing automation, H. Rzehak. Image Processing and Computer Vision. A 3-dimensional robotic vision sensor, T. B. Karyot. Robot Arm Control. Impact sound control of robotic manipulators, H. Wada et al. Mobile Robots. Mobile robot guidance based on predictive tracking, J. Codina & J. Frau. Control Applications. ITACA: an intelligent urban traffic controller, A. Bahamonde et al. Communications and Software. Flexible multiplexing of control data, R. Whalley & Z. Zeng. Author Index. Keyword Index.
Intelligent control is an emergent field involving the development of new control techniques, such as reasoning, learning and perception, and has a great impact on a number of applications including robotics and process control. The symposium brought together control systems specialists, equipment manufacturers, and end-users, to evaluate techniques, components, and instruments for intelligent control. The selected papers in this volume cover intelligent control techniques, actuators, sensors, image processing, computer vision, software and communications. Papers relating to applications, such as robotics, power and process control, manufacturing, aerospace and traffic control are also included.
E. F. Camacho Author
University of Seville, Spain
A. Ollero Author
Spain