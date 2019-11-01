Intelligent Biomechatronics in Neurorehabilitation presents global research and advancements in intelligent biomechatronics and its applications in neurorehabilitation. The book covers our current understanding of coding mechanisms in the nervous system, from the cellular level, to the system level in the design of biological and robotic interfaces. Developed biomechatronic systems are introduced as successful examples to illustrate the fundamental engineering principles in the design. The third part of the book covers the clinical performance of biomechatronic systems in trial studies. Finally, the book introduces achievements in the field and discusses commercialization and clinical challenges.

As the aging population continues to grow, healthcare providers are faced with the challenge of developing long-term rehabilitation for neurological disorders, such as stroke, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Intelligent biomechatronics provide a seamless interface and real-time interactions with a biological system and the external environment, making them key to automation services.