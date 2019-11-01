Intelligent Biomechatronics in Neurorehabilitation
1st Edition
Description
Intelligent Biomechatronics in Neurorehabilitation presents global research and advancements in intelligent biomechatronics and its applications in neurorehabilitation. The book covers our current understanding of coding mechanisms in the nervous system, from the cellular level, to the system level in the design of biological and robotic interfaces. Developed biomechatronic systems are introduced as successful examples to illustrate the fundamental engineering principles in the design. The third part of the book covers the clinical performance of biomechatronic systems in trial studies. Finally, the book introduces achievements in the field and discusses commercialization and clinical challenges.
As the aging population continues to grow, healthcare providers are faced with the challenge of developing long-term rehabilitation for neurological disorders, such as stroke, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Intelligent biomechatronics provide a seamless interface and real-time interactions with a biological system and the external environment, making them key to automation services.
Key Features
- Written by international experts in the rehabilitation and bioinstrumentation industries
- Covers the current understanding of nervous system coding mechanisms, which are the basis for biological and robotic interfaces
- Demonstrates and discusses robotic rehabilitation effectiveness and automatic evaluation
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate biomedical engineering students, specifically in biomechatronics; biomedical engineers and researchers specializing in biomechatronics
Table of Contents
Part I. Neural Coding Mechanisms
1. Neural Coding at Cellular Level
2. Neural Coding by Electrocorticography (ECoG)
3. Neural Coding by Electroencephalography (EEG)
4. Neuromuscular Coding by Electromyography (EMG)
Part II. Biomechatronic Systems
5. Rehabilitation Robots with Brain Computer Interface (BCI)
6. Bionic Robotics for Amputees
7. Voluntary Intention Driven Rehabilitation Robots for the Upper Limb
8. Integration of Sensory Stimulation into Robots
9. Robotic and Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) Hybrid System
Part III. Clinical Applications and Commercialization
10. Clinical Evaluations by Robots in Rehabilitation
11. Clinical Trials on Rehabilitation with Voluntary Intention Driven Robots
13. Automation in Neurorehabilitation: Needs Addressed by Clinicians
14. Commercialization of rehabilitation robotics: Chances and Challenges
15. Comparison on the Rehabilitation Effectiveness between Trials and Real Services
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149423
About the Author
Xiaoling Hu
Dr. Xiaoling Hu is an Assistant Professor in the Interdisciplinary Division of Biomedical Engineering at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. His research interests include neural engineering, biomechatronic engineering, bio-signal processing, stroke rehabilitation, sports medicine, wearable technology, and quantitative measurement for diagnosis and evaluation. Dr. Hu received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of IEEE Engineering, Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) in the Hong Kong and Macau Joint Chapter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary Division of Biomedical Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University