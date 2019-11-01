Intelligent Biomechatronics in Neurorehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128149423

Intelligent Biomechatronics in Neurorehabilitation

1st Edition

Authors: Xiaoling Hu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128149423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 220
Description

Intelligent Biomechatronics in Neurorehabilitation presents global research and advancements in intelligent biomechatronics and its applications in neurorehabilitation. The book covers our current understanding of coding mechanisms in the nervous system, from the cellular level, to the system level in the design of biological and robotic interfaces. Developed biomechatronic systems are introduced as successful examples to illustrate the fundamental engineering principles in the design. The third part of the book covers the clinical performance of biomechatronic systems in trial studies. Finally, the book introduces achievements in the field and discusses commercialization and clinical challenges.

As the aging population continues to grow, healthcare providers are faced with the challenge of developing long-term rehabilitation for neurological disorders, such as stroke, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Intelligent biomechatronics provide a seamless interface and real-time interactions with a biological system and the external environment, making them key to automation services.

Key Features

  • Written by international experts in the rehabilitation and bioinstrumentation industries
  • Covers the current understanding of nervous system coding mechanisms, which are the basis for biological and robotic interfaces
  • Demonstrates and discusses robotic rehabilitation effectiveness and automatic evaluation

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate biomedical engineering students, specifically in biomechatronics; biomedical engineers and researchers specializing in biomechatronics

Table of Contents

Part I. Neural Coding Mechanisms
1. Neural Coding at Cellular Level
2. Neural Coding by Electrocorticography (ECoG)
3. Neural Coding by Electroencephalography (EEG)
4. Neuromuscular Coding by Electromyography (EMG)

Part II. Biomechatronic Systems
5. Rehabilitation Robots with Brain Computer Interface (BCI)
6. Bionic Robotics for Amputees
7. Voluntary Intention Driven Rehabilitation Robots for the Upper Limb
8. Integration of Sensory Stimulation into Robots
9. Robotic and Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) Hybrid System

Part III. Clinical Applications and Commercialization
10. Clinical Evaluations by Robots in Rehabilitation
11. Clinical Trials on Rehabilitation with Voluntary Intention Driven Robots
13. Automation in Neurorehabilitation: Needs Addressed by Clinicians
14. Commercialization of rehabilitation robotics: Chances and Challenges
15. Comparison on the Rehabilitation Effectiveness between Trials and Real Services

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128149423

About the Author

Xiaoling Hu

Dr. Xiaoling Hu is an Assistant Professor in the Interdisciplinary Division of Biomedical Engineering at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. His research interests include neural engineering, biomechatronic engineering, bio-signal processing, stroke rehabilitation, sports medicine, wearable technology, and quantitative measurement for diagnosis and evaluation. Dr. Hu received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of IEEE Engineering, Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) in the Hong Kong and Macau Joint Chapter.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary Division of Biomedical Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

