Intelligent Autonomous Vehicles 1995 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423661, 9781483296869

Intelligent Autonomous Vehicles 1995

1st Edition

Editors: K. Koskinen Aarne Halme
eBook ISBN: 9781483296869
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 5th September 1995
Page Count: 406
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Vision Based Perception. Vehicle detection and recognition in greyscale imagery (N.D. Matthews et al.). Knowledge based real-time vision (D. Dickmanns). Sensors and Control Systems. An all-terrain intelligent autonomous vehicle with sensor fusion based navigation capabilities (R. Jarvis). On the design and prototyping of a mobile robot control system (T. Heikkila et al.). Route and Motion Planning I. Path planning by intelligent autonomous robotic vehicles with growing world models (A.A. Petrov, I.M. Sirota). Route and Motion Planning II. Planning and behaviours - a hybrid architecture for mobile robots (R.S. Aylett et al.). Invited Paper. Mobile robots for planetary exploration (K. Schilling, C. Jungius). Walking Machines. Implementing and testing a reasoning based free gait algorithm in the six legged walking machine "MECANT" (S. Salmi, A. Halme). Climbing and Walking Machines. Mechatronics structure of wall climbing autonomous vehicle (V.G. Gradetsky et al.) Industrial Material Transportation. Mobile robot for an industrial environment (A. Lara et al.). Localization and Navigation Techniques I. Map-based free navigation for autonomous vehicles (E. Freund, F. Dierks). Localization and Navigation Techniques II. Scene recognition and landmark navigation for road vehicles (E.D. Dickmanns, N. Muller). Localization and Navigation Techniques III. Localization system of the hospital transport robot FIRST (M.J. Aldon, M. Benoit). Motion Control. Robust tracking and parking control laws for wheeled autonomous vehicles (T. Hamel, D. Meizel). Neural Motion Controllers. Road direction detection based on gabor filters and neural networks (M. Surakka, J. Heikkonen). Applications. Reliability and safety for mobile robots in hostile environment (A. Langen, W. Baum). Environment Perception Techniques. Dynamic Environment's range data analysis by a moving observer (A. Hanczak). Multirobot Systems. Motion control of family mobile robots with hierarchical cooperative behavior (H. Nagami et al.). Man-Machine Systems. Robotics control station: from teleoperation up to mission preparation (M. Halbach, A. van Muysewinkel). Road Vehicles Automation. A real-time on-board system for driver assistance (O.A. Khaled et al.). Author index.

Description

The area of intelligent autonomous vehicles or robots has proved to be very active and extensive both in challenging applications as well as in the source of theoretical development. Automation technology is rapidly developing in many areas including: agriculture, mining, traditional manufacturing, automotive industry and space exploration. The 2nd IFAC Conference on Intelligent Autonomous Vehicles 1995 provides the forum to exchange ideas and results among the leading researchers and practitioners in the field. This publication brings together the papers presented at the latest in the series and provides a key evaluation of developments in automation technologies.

For academics and industrial practitioners in the field of automation technology in particular those working on intelligent autonomous vehicles or robotics.

K. Koskinen Editor

Technical Research Centre of Finland, Espoo, Finland

