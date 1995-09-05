Intelligent Autonomous Vehicles 1995

Chapter headings and selected papers: Vision Based Perception. Vehicle detection and recognition in greyscale imagery (N.D. Matthews et al.). Knowledge based real-time vision (D. Dickmanns). Sensors and Control Systems. An all-terrain intelligent autonomous vehicle with sensor fusion based navigation capabilities (R. Jarvis). On the design and prototyping of a mobile robot control system (T. Heikkila et al.). Route and Motion Planning I. Path planning by intelligent autonomous robotic vehicles with growing world models (A.A. Petrov, I.M. Sirota). Route and Motion Planning II. Planning and behaviours - a hybrid architecture for mobile robots (R.S. Aylett et al.). Invited Paper. Mobile robots for planetary exploration (K. Schilling, C. Jungius). Walking Machines. Implementing and testing a reasoning based free gait algorithm in the six legged walking machine "MECANT" (S. Salmi, A. Halme). Climbing and Walking Machines. Mechatronics structure of wall climbing autonomous vehicle (V.G. Gradetsky et al.) Industrial Material Transportation. Mobile robot for an industrial environment (A. Lara et al.). Localization and Navigation Techniques I. Map-based free navigation for autonomous vehicles (E. Freund, F. Dierks). Localization and Navigation Techniques II. Scene recognition and landmark navigation for road vehicles (E.D. Dickmanns, N. Muller). Localization and Navigation Techniques III. Localization system of the hospital transport robot FIRST (M.J. Aldon, M. Benoit). Motion Control. Robust tracking and parking control laws for wheeled autonomous vehicles (T. Hamel, D. Meizel). Neural Motion Controllers. Road direction detection based on gabor filters and neural networks (M. Surakka, J. Heikkonen). Applications. Reliability and safety for mobile robots in hostile environment (A. Langen, W. Baum). Environment Perception Techniques. Dynamic Environment's range data analysis by a moving observer (A. Hanczak). Multirobot Systems. Motion control of family mobile robots with hierarchical cooperative behavior (H. Nagami et al.). Man-Machine Systems. Robotics control station: from teleoperation up to mission preparation (M. Halbach, A. van Muysewinkel). Road Vehicles Automation. A real-time on-board system for driver assistance (O.A. Khaled et al.). Author index.