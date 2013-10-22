Intelligence - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781493300181, 9780080917054

Intelligence

2nd Edition

Authors: Nathan Brody
eBook ISBN: 9780080917054
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121342517
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300181
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 395
Description

This is the Second Edition of Nathan Brody's popular book Intelligence, originally published in 1976. It presents a comprehensive review of contemporary research in this field, including coverage of such controversial topics as the genetic and environmental influences on IQ and individual and group differences in intelligence. The book also discusses both the psychometric and cognitive approaches to intelligence as well as new theories in the field.

Key Features

  • Discusses both the psychometric and cognitive approaches to intelligence
  • Provides a comprehensive review of contemporary research in this realm
  • Covers new theories of intelligence

Readership

Cognitive and educational psychologists, social psychologists with an interest in individual differences, and graduate students in intelligence

Table of Contents

Historical Background. The Structure of Intellect. g and Basic Information Processing Skills: The Search for the Holy Grail. Multiple and Complex Correlates of Intelligence. Behavior Genetics of Intelligence. Environmental Determinants of Intelligence. Biological Correlates of Intelligence. Continuity and Change in Intelligence. Correlates of Intelligence. Group Differences in Intelligence. Beyond IQ: Social Intelligence and Personality. Epilogue. Bibliography.

Details

No. of pages:
395
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917054
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121342517
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300181

About the Author

Nathan Brody

Affiliations and Expertise

Wesleyan University, Middletown, Connecticut, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This is a well-written, comprehensive review of the current issues in the field. The analyses are detailed, accurate, and illuminating as they point up a number of specific questions that require and are amenable to research. It should serve well as the primarly text for upperlevel undergraduate or graduate courses on intelligence." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

