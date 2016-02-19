Intelligence: Its Structure, Growth and Action, Volume 35
The Scientific Goals of Ability Research. Principles and Methods in Investigating General Intelligence. The Nature of Primary Abilities. Principles in Drawing the Map of Abilities. The Discovery of Fluid and Crystallized General Intelligence. Higher Stratum Ability Structure and the Investment Theory'' of Intelligence. The Natural History of Ability: Distribution and Relation to Sex and Age. The Physiological and Neurological Bases of Intelligence. Ultra-Human Intelligence: Illumination from Evolution of Animals and Machines. The Debate on Heredity and Environment: Abilities in Relation to Race and Culture. The Triadic Theory of Abilities Developmentally Related to Structural Learning Theory. Personality-Ability Interactions and the Prediction of Achievement. Genius and the Processes of Creative Thought. Intelligence and Society. Glossary. References. Index.
With essentially the same basis as the 1971 Abilities, Their Structure, Growth and Action, this new volume reflects the developments of subsequent years.
@from:John E. Horrocks @qu:A new book by Professor Cattell is a major publishing event because his works are invariably stimulating, unorthodox and controversial; one always senses a thrust into the future." Intelligence: Its Structure, Growth and Action" is no exception. Cattell brings impeccable credentials of training, experience and personal research to the task of writing a definitive book on human abilities... few scholars can draw on such a prodigious personal backdrop of research and writing - a backdrop consisting of some thirty books and over three hundred articles...Intelligence is a book to be read with profit by the untrained psychologist as well as by specialists in other fields relating to the nature of man and to programs designed to further his welfare. Research workers interested in intelligence and its social implications will find it of particular interest... unmistakably a milestone in a chaotic field...'' @source: