Intelligence: Its Structure, Growth and Action, Volume 35

@from:John E. Horrocks @qu:A new book by Professor Cattell is a major publishing event because his works are invariably stimulating, unorthodox and controversial; one always senses a thrust into the future." Intelligence: Its Structure, Growth and Action" is no exception. Cattell brings impeccable credentials of training, experience and personal research to the task of writing a definitive book on human abilities... few scholars can draw on such a prodigious personal backdrop of research and writing - a backdrop consisting of some thirty books and over three hundred articles...Intelligence is a book to be read with profit by the untrained psychologist as well as by specialists in other fields relating to the nature of man and to programs designed to further his welfare. Research workers interested in intelligence and its social implications will find it of particular interest... unmistakably a milestone in a chaotic field...'' @source: