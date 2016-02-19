Intelligence-Based Medicine
1st Edition
Artificial Intelligence and Human Cognition in Clinical Medicine and Healthcare
Description
Intelligence-Based Medicine: Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Human Cognition in Clinical Medicine and Healthcare provides a multidisciplinary and comprehensive survey of artificial intelligence concepts and methodologies with real life applications in healthcare and medicine. Authored by a senior physician-data scientist, the book presents an intellectual and academic interface between the medical and the data science domains that is symmetric and balanced.
The content consists of basic concepts of artificial intelligence and its real-life applications in a myriad of medical areas as well as medical and surgical subspecialties. It brings section summaries to emphasize key concepts delineated in each section; mini-topics authored by world-renowned experts in the respective key areas for their personal perspective; and a compendium of practical resources, such as glossary, references, best articles, and top companies.
The goal of the book is to inspire clinicians to embrace the artificial intelligence methodologies as well as to educate data scientists about the medical ecosystem, in order to create a transformational paradigm for healthcare and medicine by using this emerging new technology.
Key Features
Readership
Clinicians; medical informaticians; data scientists
Table of Contents
1. Artificial Intelligence: Basic Concepts
2. The Brain and Artificial Intelligence
3. Brief History of Artificial Intelligence
4. History of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
5. The Current Era of Artificial Intelligence
6. Deep Learning
7. Other Key Concepts
8. Current Concepts of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
9. Current Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
10. Focus on Selected Subspecialties
11. Problems and Potential Solutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128233375
About the Author
Anthony Chang
Dr. Chang attended Johns Hopkins University for his B.A. in molecular biology prior to entering Georgetown University School of Medicine for his MD. He then completed his pediatric residency at Children’s Hospital National Medical Center and his pediatric cardiology fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He accepted a position as attending cardiologist in the cardiovascular intensive care unit of Boston Children’s Hospital and as assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. He has been the medical director of several pediatric cardiac intensive care programs (including Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Miami Children’s Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital). He is currently the Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer and Medical Director of the Heart Failure Program at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. He has also been named a Physician of Excellence by the Orange County Medical Association multiple years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Medical Director, The Sharon Disney Lund Medical Intelligence and Innovation Institute (MI3), Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Computer Scientist in Residence, Chapman University, USA