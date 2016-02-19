Intelligence-Based Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128233375

Intelligence-Based Medicine

1st Edition

Artificial Intelligence and Human Cognition in Clinical Medicine and Healthcare

Authors: Anthony Chang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128233375
Imprint: Academic Press
Page Count: 300
Description

Intelligence-Based Medicine: Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Human Cognition in Clinical Medicine and Healthcare provides a multidisciplinary and comprehensive survey of artificial intelligence concepts and methodologies with real life applications in healthcare and medicine. Authored by a senior physician-data scientist, the book presents an intellectual and academic interface between the medical and the data science domains that is symmetric and balanced.
The content consists of basic concepts of artificial intelligence and its real-life applications in a myriad of medical areas as well as medical and surgical subspecialties. It brings section summaries to emphasize key concepts delineated in each section; mini-topics authored by world-renowned experts in the respective key areas for their personal perspective; and a compendium of practical resources, such as glossary, references, best articles, and top companies.
The goal of the book is to inspire clinicians to embrace the artificial intelligence methodologies as well as to educate data scientists about the medical ecosystem, in order to create a transformational paradigm for healthcare and medicine by using this emerging new technology.

Key Features

  • Covers a wide range of relevant topics from cloud computing, intelligent agents, to deep reinforcement learning and internet of everything
  • Presents the concepts of artificial intelligence and its applications in an easy-to-understand format accessible to clinicians and data scientists
  • Discusses how artificial intelligence can be utilized in a myriad of subspecialties and imagined of the future
  • Delineates the necessary elements for successful implementation of artificial intelligence in medicine and healthcare

    • Readership

    Clinicians; medical informaticians; data scientists

    Table of Contents

    1. Artificial Intelligence: Basic Concepts
    2. The Brain and Artificial Intelligence
    3. Brief History of Artificial Intelligence
    4. History of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
    5. The Current Era of Artificial Intelligence
    6. Deep Learning
    7. Other Key Concepts
    8. Current Concepts of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
    9. Current Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine
    10. Focus on Selected Subspecialties
    11. Problems and Potential Solutions

    Anthony Chang

    Dr. Chang attended Johns Hopkins University for his B.A. in molecular biology prior to entering Georgetown University School of Medicine for his MD. He then completed his pediatric residency at Children’s Hospital National Medical Center and his pediatric cardiology fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He accepted a position as attending cardiologist in the cardiovascular intensive care unit of Boston Children’s Hospital and as assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. He has been the medical director of several pediatric cardiac intensive care programs (including Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Miami Children’s Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital). He is currently the Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer and Medical Director of the Heart Failure Program at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. He has also been named a Physician of Excellence by the Orange County Medical Association multiple years.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Medical Director, The Sharon Disney Lund Medical Intelligence and Innovation Institute (MI3), Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Computer Scientist in Residence, Chapman University, USA

