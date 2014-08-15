Intellectual Property and Assessing its Financial Value
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- Figures
- Tables
- About the authors
- List of acronyms
- 1: Overview
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Tools for maintaining confidentiality and safeguarding IP
- Awareness building
- Accurate record keeping
- 2: Patents
- Abstract
- What is a patent?
- US design patents versus EU Community designs
- US plant patents versus EU plant variety protection
- Inventorship
- The patent application
- Costs
- Continuing applications
- Requirements
- Governing laws and prosecution
- Supplementary protection certificate
- 3: Trade secrets
- Abstract
- What is a trade secret?
- Protecting trade secrets
- Reverse engineering of trade secrets
- 4: Trademarks
- Abstract
- What is a trademark?
- Trademark, trade name, and company name
- Developing a trademark
- Registering the mark
- Maintaining rights and protections
- Protected geographical status in the European Union
- Domain names
- 5: Copyrights
- Abstract
- Defining copyright
- Obtaining copyright
- Registration
- Possible ways to protect software: case study of PredOxyPack
- 6: Assessing the financial value of IP
- Abstract
- Introduction
- IP valuation
- Industrial standards
- Discounted cash flow methods
- Valorization via a new company
- References and further reading
- Useful websites
- Appendix 1: An example of a CDA
- Appendix 2: An example of an MTA
- Attachment 1
- Appendix 3: Invention disclosure form
- Purpose
- When to submit
- Inventors
- Format
- Where to submit
- Further information
- Index
Description
This book covers the different aspects, such as patents, trademarks and copyright of Intellectual Property (IP) from a more practical business perspective. Intellectual Property and Assessing its’ Financial Value describes the differences between regions, mainly the differences between the US and EU. In addition, several tools are presented for assessing the value of new IP, which is of importance before engaging on a new project that could result in new IP or for licensing purposes. The first chapter introduces the different types of IP and illustrating the business importance of capturing and safeguarding IP, the second chapter discusses patents and other forms of IP with subsequent chapters exploring copyright and trademarks in more detail, and a concluding chapter on the future of systems that can assess new IP value.
Key Features
- Introduces IP and various features from a business perspective
- Includes tools to assess the value of new IP
- Provides a comprehensive and practical insight into IP
- Explores other forms of IP including designs, models, breeders rights, and domain names
- Offers an applied approach to IP and systems to evaluate the value of new IP
Readership
Those involved in innovation and creation of new Intellectual Property. Business developers, marketers and executives involved in licensing, teachers and students in Life Sciences, Economy and Management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843347927
About the Authors
Benedikt Sas Author
Benedikt Sas is Senior business developer (IOF) and has worked at Ghent University since May 2008. He is currently acting as the Chief Business Officer for Food2Know and as a professor in the field of Corporate & Innovation Management. Prior to his position at Ghent University, he was President of the Pharma Business Unit at Kemin Industries Inc. He has invented and been granted numerous patents, and is the author of multiple peer reviewed publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Business Officer, Corporate and Innovation Management, Ghent University, Belgium
Stanislas De Vocht Author
Stanislas De Vocht started his career as a lawyer at Ghent Bar where he combined his internship with a ManaMa Intellectual Property Rights. In 2007 he started as an in-house legal counsel at UGent TechTransfer, and in May 2013 he became the IP & Technology Transfer manager at iMinds.
Affiliations and Expertise
IP and Technology Transfer Manager, iMinds
Philippe Jacobs Author
Philippe Jacobs is an in-house European Patent Attorney of Tech Transfer UGent since May 2010 and is a lecturer at the University of Antwerp. Prior to joining UGent he was director within the IP firm ‘De Clercq & Partners’ and a patent attorney within the tech transfer team of the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology, as well as a patent counsel in the intellectual property department of Innogenetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
European Patent Attorney of Tech Transfer, UGent