Intellectual Disability and Social Inclusion
1st Edition
A Critical Review
Description
This book provides a unique insight into the challenges faced by people with learning disabilities trying to access mainstream health and social services and by the professionals who are trying to provide them. The combination of professional perspectives and viewpoints of people with learning disabilities themselves creates an authoritative explanation of why this group of people face the barriers they do. The contributors critique these barriers and also offer potential solutions to overcoming them.
Key Features
- Personal reflections written by people with learning disablities on their experiences of accessing health and social care services
- Comprehensive coverage of policy in the four UK countries
- Comprehensive analysis by subject experts of practice in a range of areas, from acute health care through mental health to leisure and housing provision
- Accessible summaries at the end of each chapter including text for people with learning disablities
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 One story
Helena Frewin
Chapter 2 A review and critique
Martin Bollard
Chapter 3 The legacy of ‘Valuing People’ in England
John Turnbull
Chapter 4 Policy in Scotland: implementing the ‘Same as You’
Michael Brown
Chapter 5
Will ‘Equal Lives’ be achieved in Northern Ireland?
Owen Barr
Chapter 6 Intellectual disability with mental health problems
Dave Ferguson
Chapter 7 Let’s be patient: hospital admissions
Rick Robson and Ricky Owens.
Chapter 8 Primary Care and intellectual disability
Susan Brady and Martin Bollard
Chapter 9 Looks like leisure?
Nick Fripp and Steve Day
Chapter 10
Getting into employment
Sarah Maguire
Chapter 11 Accessing further education
Jackie Martin
Chapter 12 Equal rights to housing
Steven Rose
Chapter 13 Ethnicity and intellectual disability
Raghu Ragahvan
Chapter 14 Service Users’ involvement in higher education
John Lahiff
Chapter 15 Communication
Louise Talbott and Jane Parr
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 27th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037856
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443104183
About the Editor
Martin Bollard
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Social and Community Studies, Coventry University, Coventry, UK