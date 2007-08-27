Integrins, Volume 426
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Quantitative Measurements of Integrin-Mediated Adhesion to Extracellular Matrix
Chapter 2: Investigating Integrin regulation and signaling events in three dimensional systems
Chapter 3: Integrins in Cell Migration
Chapter 4: Imtegrin Cytoskeletal Interacions
Chapter 5: Cell Survival in a 3D Matrix
Chapter 6: Platelet Integrin Adhesive Functions and Signaling
Chapter 7: Development of Monoclonal Antibodies to Integrin Receptors
Chapter 8: Cell adhesion, cellular tension, and cell cycle control
Chapter 9: Analysis of Integrin Signaling by Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer
Chapter 10: Studies on integrins in the nervous system
Chapter 11: Methods for identifying novel integrin ligands
Chapter 12: Analysis of integrin functions in peri-implantation embryos, hematopoietic system and skin
Chapter 13: Identification and molecular characterization of multiple phenotypes in integrin knockout mice
Chapter 14: Purification, Analysis and Crystal Structure of Integrins
Chapter 15: Electron Microscopy of Integrins
Chapter 16: Intravital Imaging and Cell Invasion
Chapter 17: Using Xenopus Embryos to Investigate Integrin Function
Chapter 18: Methods to Study Lymphatic Vessel Integrins
Chapter 19: Analysis of Integrin Signaling in Genetically Engineered Mouse Models of Mammary Tumor Progression
Chapter 20: Design and Chemical Synthesis of Integrin Ligands
Description
An integrin, or integrin receptor, is an integral membrane protein in the plasma membrane of cells. It plays a role in the attachment of a cell to the extracellular matrix (ECM) and to other cells, and in signal transduction from the ECM to the cell. There are many types of integrin, and many cells have multiple types on their surface. Integrins are of vital importance to all metazoans, from humans to sponges. This volume in Methods in Enzymology presents methods for studying integrins.
