Integrins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739247, 9780080551388

Integrins, Volume 426

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Cheresh
eBook ISBN: 9780080551388
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739247
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th August 2007
Page Count: 616
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Quantitative Measurements of Integrin-Mediated Adhesion to Extracellular Matrix

Chapter 2: Investigating Integrin regulation and signaling events in three dimensional systems

Chapter 3: Integrins in Cell Migration

Chapter 4: Imtegrin Cytoskeletal Interacions

Chapter 5: Cell Survival in a 3D Matrix

Chapter 6: Platelet Integrin Adhesive Functions and Signaling

Chapter 7: Development of Monoclonal Antibodies to Integrin Receptors

Chapter 8: Cell adhesion, cellular tension, and cell cycle control

Chapter 9: Analysis of Integrin Signaling by Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer

Chapter 10: Studies on integrins in the nervous system

Chapter 11: Methods for identifying novel integrin ligands

Chapter 12: Analysis of integrin functions in peri-implantation embryos, hematopoietic system and skin

Chapter 13: Identification and molecular characterization of multiple phenotypes in integrin knockout mice

Chapter 14: Purification, Analysis and Crystal Structure of Integrins

Chapter 15: Electron Microscopy of Integrins

Chapter 16: Intravital Imaging and Cell Invasion

Chapter 17: Using Xenopus Embryos to Investigate Integrin Function

Chapter 18: Methods to Study Lymphatic Vessel Integrins

Chapter 19: Analysis of Integrin Signaling in Genetically Engineered Mouse Models of Mammary Tumor Progression

Chapter 20: Design and Chemical Synthesis of Integrin Ligands

Description

An integrin, or integrin receptor, is an integral membrane protein in the plasma membrane of cells. It plays a role in the attachment of a cell to the extracellular matrix (ECM) and to other cells, and in signal transduction from the ECM to the cell. There are many types of integrin, and many cells have multiple types on their surface. Integrins are of vital importance to all metazoans, from humans to sponges. This volume in Methods in Enzymology presents methods for studying integrins.

Readership

Biochemists and researchers in related life science fields.

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Cheresh Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

