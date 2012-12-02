Integrins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121711603, 9780080917290

Integrins

1st Edition

Molecular and Biological Responses to the Extracellular Matrix

Series Volume Editors: David Cheresh
Series Editors: Robert Mecham
eBook ISBN: 9780080917290
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121711603
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents

J.W. SMITH, The Structural Basis of Integrin-Ligand (RGD) Interaction. M.A. SCHWARTZ, Integrins as Signal Transducing Receptors. K.O. SIMON and K. BURRIDGE, Interactions Between Integrins and the Cytoskeleton: Structure and Regulation. J ASHKENAS, C.H. DAMSKY, M.J. BISSELL, And Z.WERB, Integrins, Signaling, And the Remodeling of the Extracellular Matrix. T. LALLIER, M.D. HENS, And D.W. DESIMONE, Integrins in Development. V QUARANTA, R.N. TAMURA, G. COLLO, H.M. COOPER, M. HORMIA, C. ROZZO, G. GAIETTA, And L. STARR, Distinctive Functions of Alpha6beta4 and Other Interactions in Epithelial Cells. M.J. ELICES, Leukocyte Integrins. T.J. KUNICKI and Z.R. RUGGERI, Molecular Properties of Human Platelet Integrin Alphaiibbeta3. J.M. STADEL, A.J. NICHOLS, D.R. BERTOLINI, And J.M. SAMANEN, Therapeutic Potential of Integrin Antagonists. Subject Index.

Description

Integrins: Molecular and Biological Responses to the Extracellular Matrix will help basic, applied, and clinical researchers keep up with the explosion of literature on the integrin family of proteins. This volume extends material previously covered in Receptors for Extracellular Matrix. It addresses some of the most exciting areas of integrin biology, including the varied roles of integrins in cell division, differentiation, movement, wound healing, inflammation, thrombosis, osteoporosis, and cancer.

Key Features

  • Describes key aspects of integrin structure, function, and biology
  • Covers collagen receptors, epithelial cell integrins, leukocyte integrins, platelet integrins, integrin signaling, and integrin antagonists
  • Investigates the expression and role of integrins during development and in the cytoskeleton
  • Includes the actions and influences of integrins in inflammation, thrombosis, and osteoporosis

Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917290
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121711603

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

David Cheresh Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

About the Series Editors

Robert Mecham Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.

