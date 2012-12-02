Integrins
1st Edition
Molecular and Biological Responses to the Extracellular Matrix
Table of Contents
J.W. SMITH, The Structural Basis of Integrin-Ligand (RGD) Interaction. M.A. SCHWARTZ, Integrins as Signal Transducing Receptors. K.O. SIMON and K. BURRIDGE, Interactions Between Integrins and the Cytoskeleton: Structure and Regulation. J ASHKENAS, C.H. DAMSKY, M.J. BISSELL, And Z.WERB, Integrins, Signaling, And the Remodeling of the Extracellular Matrix. T. LALLIER, M.D. HENS, And D.W. DESIMONE, Integrins in Development. V QUARANTA, R.N. TAMURA, G. COLLO, H.M. COOPER, M. HORMIA, C. ROZZO, G. GAIETTA, And L. STARR, Distinctive Functions of Alpha6beta4 and Other Interactions in Epithelial Cells. M.J. ELICES, Leukocyte Integrins. T.J. KUNICKI and Z.R. RUGGERI, Molecular Properties of Human Platelet Integrin Alphaiibbeta3. J.M. STADEL, A.J. NICHOLS, D.R. BERTOLINI, And J.M. SAMANEN, Therapeutic Potential of Integrin Antagonists. Subject Index.
Description
Integrins: Molecular and Biological Responses to the Extracellular Matrix will help basic, applied, and clinical researchers keep up with the explosion of literature on the integrin family of proteins. This volume extends material previously covered in Receptors for Extracellular Matrix. It addresses some of the most exciting areas of integrin biology, including the varied roles of integrins in cell division, differentiation, movement, wound healing, inflammation, thrombosis, osteoporosis, and cancer.
Key Features
- Describes key aspects of integrin structure, function, and biology
- Covers collagen receptors, epithelial cell integrins, leukocyte integrins, platelet integrins, integrin signaling, and integrin antagonists
- Investigates the expression and role of integrins during development and in the cytoskeleton
- Includes the actions and influences of integrins in inflammation, thrombosis, and osteoporosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121711603
