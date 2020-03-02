Integrative Pancreatic Intervention Therapy
1st Edition
A Holistic Approach
Pancreatic carcinoma is the fourth most common cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It is characterized by insidious onset, rapid progression, a high degree of malignancy, early metastasis, and a poor prognosis. There is a lack of early diagnostic symptoms, and as a result, most patients are diagnosed with mid-and terminal-stage pancreatic cancer that cannot be surgically removed. Despite new therapeutic techniques such as external beam radiotherapy (EBRT), intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT), radioactive seed implantation and chemotherapy, prognosis remains poor. Although new interventional techniques are being developed, there is no consensus as to the best therapy for unresectable pancreatic carcinoma. Integrative Pancreatic Intervention Therapy summarizes, in a systematic manner, the diagnosis and treatment of late critical pancreatic diseases. The book gives insight into each interventional technique, aiming to improve survival for late stage pancreatic cancer patients, and discusses the need and efficacy of combining novel techniques. Six sections cover: basic and transformation research on pancreatic diseases, interventional therapy for benign pancreatic disease, interventional therapy for malignant pancreatic diseases, interventional therapy for pancreative cancer-related lesions, stem cell and targeted molecular therapy for pancreative carcinoma, and combined interventional therapy for pancreative carcinoma. This is book will be useful for those looking to understand how best to apply interventional therapy for the improvement of late state pancreatic cancer treatment.
- Gives a step by step account of interventional therapy for late stage pancreatic cancer
- Presents research on interventional techniques for plotting the management plan for late stage pancreatic cancer patients
- Presents fundamental research in pancreatic cancer on the genes and signaling pathways related to tumorigenesis and metastasis of advanced pancreatic cancer
- Considers the combination of different interventional techniques to achieve better survival rates and increased quality of life for patients
- Assesses the usefulness of combining interventional therapies into a holistic treatment approach
: Medical students; clinicians; clinicians specialising in pancreatic carcinoma; researchers on pancreatic carcinomas.
Part One Basics and transformation research of pancreatic diseases
Chapter 1 Anatomy and physiology of pancreas
Section 1 Anatomy of pancreas
Section 2 Physiology of pancreas
Section 3 Basic immunology of pancreas
Chapter 2 Epidemiology, pathological anatomy and pathophysiology of pancreatic diseases
Section 1 Epidemiology and pathology of pancreatic diseases
Section 2 Pathophysiology of pancreatic diseases
Section 3 Basic immunology of pancreatic diseases
Chapter 3 Clinical laboratory and imaging diagnosis of pancreatic diseases
Section 1 Clinical laboratory of pancreatic diseases
Section 2 Imaging diagnosis of pancreatic diseases
Section 3 Ultrasound diagnosis of pancreatic diseases
Section 4 PET and molecular imaging diagnosis of pancreatic diseases
Chapter 4 Medical therapy of pancreatic diseases
Section 1 Medical therapy of pancreatitis
Section 2 Medical therapy of pancreatic neuroendocrine diseases
Section 3 Medical therapy of benign pancreatic diseases
Section 4 Medical therapy of pancreatic cancer
Chapter 5 Surgical treatment of pancreatic diseases
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Surgical treatment for acute pancreatitis
Section 3 Surgical treatment for chronic pancreatitis
Section 4 Surgical treatment for pancreatic benign and cystic diseases
Section 5 Surgical treatment for pancreatic endocrine tumor
Section 6 Surgical treatment for pancreatic cancer
Chapter 6 Emergency and critical care medicine of pancreatic diseases
Section 1 Emergency and critical care medicine for acute pancreatitis and pancreatitis episode
Section 2 Critical care for pancreatic endocrine disturbance
Chapter 7 Transformation and application advances of pancreatic diseases
Section 1 Transformation and clinical application of treatment for pancreatitis
Section 2 Transformation and clinical application of treatment for pancreatic endocrine tumor
Section 3 Transformation and clinical application of treatment for pancreatic benign tumor
Section 4 Transformation and clinical application of treatment for pancreatic cancer
Section 5 Perspective on the union of interventional therapy and transformation research
Part Two Interventional therapy for benign pancreatic disease
Chapter 8 Clinical interventional therapy for pancreatitis
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative evaluation and management of perioperative period
Section 3 Interventional therapy for acute pancreatitis
Section 4 Interventional therapy for chronic pancreatitis
Section 5 Perspective on interventional therapy for pancreatitis
Chapter 9 Clinical interventional therapy for pancreatic cyst
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative evaluation and management of perioperative period
Section 3 Interventional therapy for isolated pancreatic cyst
Section 4 Interventional therapy for multiple pancreatic cyst
Section 5 Perspective on interventional therapy for pancreatic cyst
Chapter 10 Clinical interventional therapy for pancreatic paracrisis
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Pancreatic exocrine disorders and interventional therapy of pancreatic island transplantation
Section 3 Clinical interventional therapy for pancreatic dysendocrinia
Section 4 Perspective on interventional therapy for pancreatic paracrisis
Part Three Interventional therapy for malignant pancreatic diseases
Chapter 11 Arterial infusion and arterial chemoembolization therapy for pancreatic cancer
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative evaluation and management of perioperative period
Section 3 Arterial infusion of chemotherapy
Section 4 Arterial chemoembolization therapy
Section 5 Medical treatment after arterial infusion and arterial chemoembolization therapy
Section 6 Perspective on arterial infusion and arterial chemoembolization therapy
Chapter 12 Radioactive particles implantation for pancreatic cancer
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative evaluation and management of perioperative period
Section 3 Interventional therapy on radioactive particles implantation
Section 4 Medical treatment after radioactive particles implantation
Section 5 Perspective on radioactive particles implantation for pancreatic cancer
Chapter 13 Radiofrequency and microwave ablation for pancreatic cancer
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative evaluation and management of perioperative period
Section 3 Radiofrequency and microwave ablation for pancreatic cancer
Section 4 Medical treatment after radiofrequency and microwave ablation
Section 5 Perspective on radiofrequency and microwave ablation for pancreatic cancer
Chapter 14 Nano-knife for pancreatic cancer
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative evaluation and management of perioperative period
Section 3 Nano-knife therapy
Section 4 Medical treatment after nano-knife therapy
Section 5 Perspective on nano-knife therapy for pancreatic cancer
Chapter 15 HIFU for pancreatic cancer
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative evaluation and management of perioperative period
Section 3 HIFU therapy
Section 4 Medical treatment after HIFU therapy
Section 5 Perspective on HIFU therapy for pancreatic cancer
Part Four Interventional Therapy for pancreatic cancer-related lesions
Chapter 16 Minimally Invasive Interventional treatment for Pancreatic carcinoma induced obstructive jaundice
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Interventional treatment of internal and external drainage of obstructive jaundice
Section 4 Interventional stenting for obstructive jaundice
Section 5 Treatment and follow-up after interventional treatment of obstructive jaundice
Section 6 Current status and Future prospect of Interventional Therapy for Obstructive Jaundice
Chapter 17 Minimally Invasive Interventional treatment for Pancreatic carcinoma induced Intestinal Obstruction
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Stent placement as an Interventional treatment for intestinal obstruction
Section 4 Medical Treatment of Intestinal Obstruction
Section 5 Recent Progress and future Prospect of Interventional Treatment for Intestinal Obstruction
Chapter 18 Minimally Invasive Interventional treatment for Pancreatic carcinoma induced intractable pain
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Continuous infusion of analgesic drugs in the spinal canal
Section 4 Image-guided celiac plexus blockade
Section 5 Interventional therapy for intractable pain
Section 6 Current status and future prospects of Interventional Therapy for Intractable Pain
Part Five Stem cell and targeted molecular therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Chapter 19 Recent progresses in Stem cell therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Stem Cell Therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 4 Management of pancreatic carcinoma Post stem cell therapy
Section 5 Clinical application and future prospect of stem cell therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Chapter 20 Recent progresses in Targeted molecular therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Targeted Molecular Therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 4 Medical management of pancreatic carcinoma Post Targeted Molecular therapy
Section 5 Current status and future prospect of targeted molecular therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Chapter 21 Recent progresses in Immunotherapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Immunotherapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 4 Medical management of pancreatic carcinoma Post Immunotherapy
Section 5 Current status and future prospect of Immunotherapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Part Six Combined Interventional Therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Chapter 22 Interventional Therapy combined with intravenous chemotherapy pancreatic carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Interventional Therapy combined with intravenous chemotherapy pancreatic carcinoma
Section 4 Current status and future prospect of Interventional Therapy combined with intravenous chemotherapy
Chapter 23 Interventional Therapy Combined with Radiotherapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Interventional Therapy Combined with Radiotherapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 4 Current status and future prospect of Interventional Therapy Combined with Radiotherapy for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Chapter 24 Combined Interventional and Targeted Molecular Therapy for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Preoperative assessment and perioperative management
Section 3 Combined Interventional and Targeted Molecular Therapy for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Section 4 Current status and future prospect of Combined Interventional and Targeted Molecular Therapy
Chapter 25 Strategies and Methods for Selecting suitable combined Interventional Therapy for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Strategies for Combined Interventional procedures for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Section 3 Methods for Selecting suitable combined Interventional Therapy for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Chapter 26 Recent development and future prospect of Interventional Therapy for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Section 1 Overview
Section 2 Vascular Interventional Therapy for Pancreatic Carcinoma
Section 3 Non-vascular interventional therapy for pancreatic carcinoma
Section 4 Surgery and Non-invasive Robotic Applications
Section 5 Development and Application of Nobel Drugs and Equipment
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128194027
Maoquan Li
Maoquan Li is Professor in the Department of Interventional and Vascular Therapy at Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital at Tongji University. He specializes in interventional radiology. He was the first interventional radiologist in China to conduct interventional treatment of gastric cancer, adrenal tumors, embolization of uterine fibroids, rheological thrombolytic therapy, interventional comprehensive therapy for diabetic vascular disease, interventional comprehensive treatment for chronic thrombus, and the molecular targeted therapy of aesthetic liver cancer. He is a leader in the field.
Professor, Dept., of Interventional and Vascular Therapy,Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital, Tongji University, Shanghai, China.
Ligong Lu
Ligong Lu is Chief Physician, doctoral tutor, and Dean of Zhuhai Hospital, affiliated with Tongji University. He is deputy director of the Institute of Interventional Vascular Research, and Director of the Zhuhai Intervention Centre, and the Zhuhai Precision Medical Treatment Centre. He is a doctoral tutor at Jinan University, Southern Medical University, and Guangdong Provincial Institute of Cardiovascular Disease, as well as a Professor at Macao University. He has been a senior visiting scholar at the Wayne State University Detroit Medical Center. His research focuses on basic and clinical interventional radiology, liver cancer, and malignancies.
Chief Physician, doctoral tutor, and Dean of Zhuhai Hospital, affiliated with Tongji University. Shanghai, China
Yueyong Xiao
Yueyong Xiao is Deputy Director of Radiology at Shanghai Military Hospital. He is Chief Physician, and a doctoral tutor, as well as an executive member of the International Refrigeration Association, and President of the Asian Frozen Society. His work in imaging diagnosis and interventional therapy spans 30 years. He carries out CT and MRI guided minimal invasive surgery. He has been a senior visiting scholar at Harvard Medical College, specializing in CT, and MRI-guided interventional therapy.
Deputy Director of Radiology, Shanghai Military Hospital, Shanghai, China
Deliang Fu
Deliang Fu is the Director of Pancreatic Surgery at Huashan hospital, affiliated with Fudan University in China, and the Director of the Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Center at Fudan University. He is also deputy director of the Institute of Pancreatic Diseases, also at Fudan University, and vice-chairman of the Pancreas Division of the Shanghai Medical Association, as well as a doctoral tutor. He has published widely in the field, both research papers and book chapters, and has led a number of National Natural Science Foundation and Ministry of Health research projects.
Director of Pancreatic Surgery at Huashan hospital, affiliated with Fudan University, Fudan, China
Haijun Zhang
Haijun Zhang is Director of the National Engineering Laboratory of Biomedical Material Modification Technology, and deputy director of the Institute of Interventional Vascular Research, at Tongji University in China. He is also Director of the strategic alliance for the medical material modification industry. He focuses on biomedical material modification, including in medical material engineering, medical engineering, and transformational medicine.
Director of the National Engineering Laboratory of Biomedical Material Modification Technology, and deputy director of the Institute of Interventional Vascular Research, Tongji University, Shanghai, China