Integrative Medicine
3rd Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print
Description
Integrative Medicine, by Dr. David Rakel, provides the practical, evidence-based guidance you need to safely and effectively integrate complementary and alternative medical treatments into your practice. This medical reference book lays the framework for making the best use of these therapeutic modalities and understanding the mechanisms by which these interventions work, keeping you at the forefront of the trend toward integrative health care.
Key Features
- Incorporate therapeutic integrative medicine modalities into clinical practice through the "Tools for Your Practice" section that offers how-to application for recommending mediation, prescribing probiotics, and how to do an elimination diet.
- Apply integrative treatments for a full range of diseases and conditions including autism, stroke, chronic fatigue syndrome, and various forms of cancer...see how to advise patients on health maintenance and wellness...and get valuable advice on topics such as meditation, diet, and exercises for back pain.
- Avoid potential complications with recommended dosages and precautions.
- Enhance patient care with therapy-based guidance and printable patient education guides.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Integrative Medicine
1. The Philosophy of Integrative Medicine
2. Creating Optimal Healing Environments
3. The Healing Encounter
Part 2: Integrative Approach to Disease
Section 1: Affective Disorders
4. Depression
5. Anxiety
6. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
7. Autism Spectrum Disorder
8. Insomnia
Section 2: Neurology
9. Alzheimer's Disease
10. Headache
11. Peripheral Neuropathy
12. Multiple Sclerosis
13. Parkinson's Disease
Section 3: Infectious Disease
14. Otitis Media
15. Chronic Sinusitis
16. Viral Upper Respiratory Infection
17. HIV Disease and AIDS
18. Herpes Simplex Virus
19. Chronic Hepatitis
20. Urinary Tract Infection
21. Recurrent Yeast Infections
22. Lyme Disease
Section 4: Cardiovascular Disease
23. Hypertension
24. Heart Failure
25. Coronary Artery Disease
26. Peripheral Vascular Disease
27. Arrhythmias
Section 5: Allergy/Intolerance
28. Asthma
29. The Allergic Patient
30. Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Syndrome
Section 6: Metabolic/Endocrine Disorders
31. Insulin Resistance and the Metabolic Syndrome
32. Type 2 Diabetes
33. Hypothyroidism
34. Hormone Replacement in Men
35. Hormone Replacement in Women
36. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
37. Osteoporosis
38. An Integrative Approach to Obesity
39. Dyslipidemias
Section 7: Gastrointestinal Disorders
40. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
41. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
42. Peptic Ulcer Disease
43. Cholelithiasis
44. Recurring Abdominal Pain in Pediatrics
45. Constipation
Section 8: Autoimmune Disorders
46. Fibromyalgia
47. Chronic Fatigue Spectrum
48. Rheumatoid Arthritis
49. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Section 9: Obstetrics/Gynecology
50. Post Dates Pregnancy
51. Labor Pain Management
52. Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy
53. Premenstrual Syndrome
54. Dysmenorrhea
55. Uterine Fibroids (Leiomyomata)
56. Vaginal Dryness
Section 10: Urology
57. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
58. Urolithiasis
59. Chronic Prostatitis
60. Erectile Dysfunction
Section 11: Musculoskeletal Disorders
61. Osteoarthritis
62. Myofascial Pain Syndrome
63. Chronic Low Back Pain
64. Neck Pain
65. Gout
66. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
67. Epicondylosis
Section 12: Dermatology
68. Atopic Dermatitis
69. Psoriasis
70. Urticaria
71. Recurrent Aphthous Ulceration
72. Seborrheic Dermatitis
73. Acne Vulgaris and Acne Rosacea
74. Human Papillomavirus and Warts
Section 13: Cancer
75. Breast Cancer
76. Lung Cancer
77. Prostate Cancer
78. Colorectal Cancer
79. Skin Cancer
80. End-of-Life Care
Section 14: Substance Abuse
81. Alcoholism and Substance Abuse
Section 15: Ophthalmology
82. Cataracts
83. Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Part 3: Tools for your Practice
Section 1: Lifestyle
-Nutrition
84. Food Intolerance and Elimination Diets
85. The Glycemic Index/Load
86. The Anti-Inflammatory Diet
87. The DASH Diet
-Exercise
88. Writing an Exercise Prescription
89. Breathing Exercises
90. Prescribing Movement Therapies
91. Low Back Pain Exercises
Section 2: Mind-Body
92. Self-Hypnosis Techniques
93. Relaxation Techniques
94. Enhancing Heart Rate Variability
95. Guided Imagery and Interactive Guided Imagery
96. Journaling for Health
97. Healing Through Forgiveness
98. Recommending Meditation
99. Motivational Interviewing
100. Emotional Awareness for Pain
101. Energy Psychology
Section 3: Biochemical
102. Prescribing Probiotics
103. Prescribing Botanicals
104. Detoxification
105. Integrative Stetagies for Planetary Health
Section 4: Biomechanical
106. Counterstrain
107. Acupuncture for Headache
108. Acupuncture for Nausea and Vomiting
109. Saline Nasal Irrigation
Section 5: Bioenergetics
110. Integrating Spiritual Assessment and Care
111. Therapeutic Homeopathy
112. Human Energetic Therapies
Section 6: Other Therapeutic Considerations
113. Creating a Greener Clinic: The Impact of Global Warming on Health
114. Creating Ceremony and Ritual in the Medical Encounter
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1072
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 17th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437717938
About the Author
David Rakel
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine The University of New Mexico School of Medicine Albuquerque, New Mexico
Reviews
"One of the more imaginative tools this book uses is an icon estimating the evidence base versus the potential harm of a proposed therapy - a quick intuitive warning for clinicians. This is an extraordinarily valuable book on many levels. I have encountered patients with preconceived ideas of what supplements they wish to take, often in very high dosages. For those wishing to take an integrative approach, this book outlines the correct dosages, contraindications, and other considerations.I highly recommend this book to every clinician who may be questioned by a patient interested in a specific therapy or who is considering adding these therapies."
- Vincent F Carr, DO, MSA, FACC, FACP, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013
