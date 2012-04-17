Integrative Medicine

"One of the more imaginative tools this book uses is an icon estimating the evidence base versus the potential harm of a proposed therapy - a quick intuitive warning for clinicians. This is an extraordinarily valuable book on many levels. I have encountered patients with preconceived ideas of what supplements they wish to take, often in very high dosages. For those wishing to take an integrative approach, this book outlines the correct dosages, contraindications, and other considerations.I highly recommend this book to every clinician who may be questioned by a patient interested in a specific therapy or who is considering adding these therapies."

- Vincent F Carr, DO, MSA, FACC, FACP, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013