Integrative Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437717938

Integrative Medicine

3rd Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

Author: David Rakel
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717938
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th April 2012
Page Count: 1072
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Integrative Medicine, by Dr. David Rakel, provides the practical, evidence-based guidance you need to safely and effectively integrate complementary and alternative medical treatments into your practice. This medical reference book lays the framework for making the best use of these therapeutic modalities and understanding the mechanisms by which these interventions work, keeping you at the forefront of the trend toward integrative health care.

Key Features

  • Incorporate therapeutic integrative medicine modalities into clinical practice through the "Tools for Your Practice" section that offers how-to application for recommending mediation, prescribing probiotics, and how to do an elimination diet.

  • Apply integrative treatments for a full range of diseases and conditions including autism, stroke, chronic fatigue syndrome, and various forms of cancer...see how to advise patients on health maintenance and wellness...and get valuable advice on topics such as meditation, diet, and exercises for back pain.

  • Avoid potential complications with recommended dosages and precautions.

  • Enhance patient care with therapy-based guidance and printable patient education guides.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Integrative Medicine

1. The Philosophy of Integrative Medicine

2. Creating Optimal Healing Environments

3. The Healing Encounter

Part 2: Integrative Approach to Disease

Section 1: Affective Disorders

4. Depression

5. Anxiety

6. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

7. Autism Spectrum Disorder

8. Insomnia

Section 2: Neurology

9. Alzheimer's Disease

10. Headache

11. Peripheral Neuropathy

12. Multiple Sclerosis

13. Parkinson's Disease

Section 3: Infectious Disease

14. Otitis Media

15. Chronic Sinusitis

16. Viral Upper Respiratory Infection

17. HIV Disease and AIDS

18. Herpes Simplex Virus

19. Chronic Hepatitis

20. Urinary Tract Infection

21. Recurrent Yeast Infections

22. Lyme Disease

Section 4: Cardiovascular Disease

23. Hypertension

24. Heart Failure

25. Coronary Artery Disease

26. Peripheral Vascular Disease

27. Arrhythmias

Section 5: Allergy/Intolerance

28. Asthma

29. The Allergic Patient

30. Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Syndrome

Section 6: Metabolic/Endocrine Disorders

31. Insulin Resistance and the Metabolic Syndrome

32. Type 2 Diabetes

33. Hypothyroidism

34. Hormone Replacement in Men

35. Hormone Replacement in Women

36. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

37. Osteoporosis

38. An Integrative Approach to Obesity

39. Dyslipidemias

Section 7: Gastrointestinal Disorders

40. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

41. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

42. Peptic Ulcer Disease

43. Cholelithiasis

44. Recurring Abdominal Pain in Pediatrics

45. Constipation

Section 8: Autoimmune Disorders

46. Fibromyalgia

47. Chronic Fatigue Spectrum

48. Rheumatoid Arthritis

49. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Section 9: Obstetrics/Gynecology

50. Post Dates Pregnancy

51. Labor Pain Management

52. Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy

53. Premenstrual Syndrome

54. Dysmenorrhea

55. Uterine Fibroids (Leiomyomata)

56. Vaginal Dryness

Section 10: Urology

57. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

58. Urolithiasis

59. Chronic Prostatitis

60. Erectile Dysfunction

Section 11: Musculoskeletal Disorders

61. Osteoarthritis

62. Myofascial Pain Syndrome

63. Chronic Low Back Pain

64. Neck Pain

65. Gout

66. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

67. Epicondylosis

Section 12: Dermatology

68. Atopic Dermatitis

69. Psoriasis

70. Urticaria

71. Recurrent Aphthous Ulceration

72. Seborrheic Dermatitis

73. Acne Vulgaris and Acne Rosacea

74. Human Papillomavirus and Warts

Section 13: Cancer

75. Breast Cancer

76. Lung Cancer

77. Prostate Cancer

78. Colorectal Cancer

79. Skin Cancer

80. End-of-Life Care

Section 14: Substance Abuse

81. Alcoholism and Substance Abuse

Section 15: Ophthalmology

82. Cataracts

83. Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Part 3: Tools for your Practice

Section 1: Lifestyle

-Nutrition

84. Food Intolerance and Elimination Diets

85. The Glycemic Index/Load

86. The Anti-Inflammatory Diet

87. The DASH Diet

-Exercise

88. Writing an Exercise Prescription

89. Breathing Exercises

90. Prescribing Movement Therapies

91. Low Back Pain Exercises

Section 2: Mind-Body

92. Self-Hypnosis Techniques

93. Relaxation Techniques

94. Enhancing Heart Rate Variability

95. Guided Imagery and Interactive Guided Imagery

96. Journaling for Health

97. Healing Through Forgiveness

98. Recommending Meditation

99. Motivational Interviewing

100. Emotional Awareness for Pain

101. Energy Psychology

Section 3: Biochemical

102. Prescribing Probiotics

103. Prescribing Botanicals

104. Detoxification

105. Integrative Stetagies for Planetary Health

Section 4: Biomechanical

106. Counterstrain

107. Acupuncture for Headache

108. Acupuncture for Nausea and Vomiting

109. Saline Nasal Irrigation

Section 5: Bioenergetics

110. Integrating Spiritual Assessment and Care

111. Therapeutic Homeopathy

112. Human Energetic Therapies

Section 6: Other Therapeutic Considerations

113. Creating a Greener Clinic: The Impact of Global Warming on Health

114. Creating Ceremony and Ritual in the Medical Encounter

Details

No. of pages:
1072
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
17th April 2012
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717938

About the Author

David Rakel

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Family and Community Medicine The University of New Mexico School of Medicine Albuquerque, New Mexico

Reviews

"One of the more imaginative tools this book uses is an icon estimating the evidence base versus the potential harm of a proposed therapy - a quick intuitive warning for clinicians. This is an extraordinarily valuable book on many levels. I have encountered patients with preconceived ideas of what supplements they wish to take, often in very high dosages. For those wishing to take an integrative approach, this book outlines the correct dosages, contraindications, and other considerations.I highly recommend this book to every clinician who may be questioned by a patient interested in a specific therapy or who is considering adding these therapies."

- Vincent F Carr, DO, MSA, FACC, FACP, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

5 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.