Integrative Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323358682, 9780323598231

Integrative Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: David Rakel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323358682
eBook ISBN: 9780323598231
eBook ISBN: 9780323496186
eBook ISBN: 9780323496179
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2017
Page Count: 1152
Description

Stay on the cutting edge of today’s most promising trends in complementary and alternative medical treatments with Dr. David Rakel’s Integrative Medicine, 4th Edition. Written by physicians who are experts in both traditional and integrative medicine, this highly regarded, evidence-based reference covers therapies such as botanicals, supplements, mind-body, lifestyle choices, nutrition, exercise, spirituality, and more. Integrative Medicine, 4th Edition uses a clinical, disease-oriented approach, offering practical guidance for reducing costs and improving patient care.

Key Features

  • Helps you safely and effectively incorporate complementary and alternative therapies into your everyday practice, while focusing on prevention and wellness for a better quality of life.

  • Uses the reliable SORT method (Strength of Recommendation Taxonomy) to provide evidence-based ratings, grading both the evidence and the relative potential harm.

  • Explains how to make the best use of integrative medicine and the mechanisms by which these therapeutic modalities work, keeping you at the forefront of the trend toward integrative health care.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Part I INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE

1. The Philosophy of Integrative Medicine

2. Creating Optimal Healing Environments

3. The Healing Encounter

4. The Whole Health Process

Part II INTEGRATIVE APPROACH TO DISEASE

Section 1. Affective Disorders

5. Depression

6. Anxiety

7. Attention Deficit Disorder

8. Autism Spectrum Disorder

9. Insomnia

10. Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Section 2. Neurology

11. Alzheimer’s Disease

12. Headache

13. Peripheral Neuropathy

14. Multiple Sclerosis

15. Parkinson’s Disease

Section 3. Infectious Disease

16. Otitis Media

17. Chronic Sinusitis

18. Viral Upper Respiratory Infection

19. HIV/AIDS

20. Herpes Simplex Virus

21. Chronic Hepatitis

22. Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

23. Lyme Disease

Section 4. Cardiovascular Disease

24. Hypertension

25. Heart Failure

26. Coronary Artery Disease

27. Dyslipidemia

28. Cardiac Arrhythmia

Section 5. Allergy/Intolerance

29. Asthma

30. The Allergic Patient

31. Food Allergy and Intolerance

Section 6. Metabolic/Endocrine Disorders

32. Insulin Resistance and the Metabolic Syndrome

33. Diabetes Mellitus

34. Hypothyroidism

35. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

36. Osteoporosis

37. Obesity

38. MTHFR, Homocysteine and Nutrient Needs

39. Adrenal Fatigue

Section 7. Nephrology

40. Chronic Kidney Disease

Section 8. Gastrointestinal Disorders

41. Irritable Bowel Syndrome

42. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

43. Peptic Ulcer Disease

44. Cholelithiasis

45. Recurring Abdominal Pain in Pediatrics

46. Constipation

Section 9. Autoimmune Disorders

47. Fibromyalgia

48. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

49. Rheumatoid Arthritis

50. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Section 10. Obstetrics/Gynecology

51. Preconception Counseling and Fertility

52. Labor Pain Management

53. Postdates Pregnancy

54. Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy

55. Menopause

56. Premenstrual Syndrome

57. Dysmenorrhea

58. Leiomyomata

59. Vaginal Dryness

Section 11. Urology

60. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

61. Urolithiasis

62. Chronic Prostatitis

63. Erectile Dysfunction

64. Testosterone Deficiency

Section 12. Musculoskeletal

65. Osteoarthritis

66. Myofascial Pain Syndrome

67. Chronic Low Back Pain

68. Neck Pain

69. Gout

70. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

71. Epicondylosis

Section 13. Dermatology

72. Atopic Dermatitis

73. Psoriasis

74. Urticaria

75. Aphthous Stomatitis

76. Seborrheic Dermatitis

77. Acne/Rosacea

Section 14. Cancer

78. Breast Cancer

79. Lung Cancer

80. Prostate Cancer

81. Colon Cancer

82. Palliative and End of Life Care

Section 15. Substance Abuse

83. Alcoholism and Substance Abuse

Section 16. Ophthalmology

84. Cataracts

85. Macular Degeneration

Part III TOOLS FOR YOUR PRACTICE

Section 1a. Lifestyle: Nutrition

86. The Elimination Diet

87. The Glycemic Index/Load

88. The Anti-Inflammatory Diet

89. The DASH Diet

90. The FODMaPs Diet

Section 1b Lifestyle:Exercise

91. Writing an Exercise Prescription

92. Breathing Exercises

93. Low Back Pain Exercises

Section 2. Mind-Body

94. Relaxation Techniques

95. Self Hypnosis Techniques

96. Enhancing Heart Rate Variability

97. Guided Imagery

98. Journaling for Health

99. Forgiveness

100. Recommending Meditation

101. Motivational Interviewing Techniques

102. Emotional Awareness for Pain

103. Energy Psychology

Section 3. Biochemical

104. Prescribing Botanicals

105. Prescribing Probiotics

106. Detoxification

107. Chelation Therapy

108. Reducing Toxic Exposure

Section 4. Biomechanical

109. Strain/Counterstrain

110. Acupuncture for Headache

111. Acupuncture for Nausea and Vomiting

112. Prolotherapy

113. Nasal Irrigation

Section 5. Bioenergetics

114. Taking a Spiritual History

115. Therapeutic Homeopathy

116. Biofield Therapies

Section 6.Other

117. Creating a Green Clinic

118. Integrative Medicine for the Underserved

About the Author

David Rakel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family & Community Medicine, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, New Mexico

