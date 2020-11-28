Integrative Medicine and Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 31-4

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Drs. David X. Cifu and Blessen C. Eapen, will discuss a number of important topics in Integrative Medicine and Rehabilitation. This issue of one of four issues selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Santos Martinez. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Acupuncture, Role of Nutrition in the Rehabilitation Settings, Lifestyle Medicine, Performing Arts Medicine, Mindfulness Based Interventions, Movement Based Therapies, Whole Medical Systems the Rehabilitation Setting, Autonomic Rehabilitation, Vitamins, Supplements, Herbs and Essential Oils, Functional Medicine, and Pain University, among other topics.