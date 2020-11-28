Integrative Medicine and Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 31-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Drs. David X. Cifu and Blessen C. Eapen, will discuss a number of important topics in Integrative Medicine and Rehabilitation. This issue of one of four issues selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Santos Martinez. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Acupuncture, Role of Nutrition in the Rehabilitation Settings, Lifestyle Medicine, Performing Arts Medicine, Mindfulness Based Interventions, Movement Based Therapies, Whole Medical Systems the Rehabilitation Setting, Autonomic Rehabilitation, Vitamins, Supplements, Herbs and Essential Oils, Functional Medicine, and Pain University, among other topics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323790925
About the Editors
David X. Cifu
David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia
Blessen C. Eapen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, United States; Chief, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles, California, United States
