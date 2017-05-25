Integrative Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 44-2

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Deborah Clements and Melinda Ring, is devoted to Integrative Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Introduction to Integrative Medicine; Phytotherapy; Lifestyle Medicine; Chronic Pain; GI Disorders; Mental Health; Endocrine Disorders; Oncology and Survivorship; Pediatrics; Cardiovascular Disorders; Women’s Health; Men's Health; and Ethical and Legal Considerations.