Integrative Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323530279, 9780323530286

Integrative Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 44-2

1st Edition

Authors: Deborah Clements Melinda Ring Anuj Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323530286
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530279
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th May 2017
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Deborah Clements and Melinda Ring, is devoted to Integrative Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Introduction to Integrative Medicine; Phytotherapy; Lifestyle Medicine; Chronic Pain; GI Disorders; Mental Health; Endocrine Disorders; Oncology and Survivorship; Pediatrics; Cardiovascular Disorders; Women’s Health; Men's Health; and Ethical and Legal Considerations.

Details

About the Authors

Deborah Clements Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Melinda Ring Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Osher Center for Integrative Medicine

Anuj Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Erie Family Health Center

