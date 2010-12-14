Integrative Ecology, Volume 43
1st Edition
From Molecules to Ecosystems
Table of Contents
- HUTCHINSON REVERSED - WHY THERE HAVE TO BE SO MANY SPECIES
- Using micrscopic organisms as model systems for testing general ecological theory
- Systems Biology for Ecology: From Molecules to Ecosystems
- Assessing the contribution of micro-organisms and macrofauna to biodiversity-ecosystem functioning relationships in freshwater microcosms
- Environmental warming and biodiversity-ecosystem functioning in freshwater microcosms: partitioning the effects of species identity, richness and metabolism
- Individual-Based Food Webs: Species Identity, Body Size and Sampling Effects
- The Temperature Dependence of the Carbon Cycle in Aquatic Ecosystems
Helmut Hillebrand, Robert Ptacnik, and Stefanie D. Moorthi
Julia Reiss, Fernanda Cássio, Jack Forster, Andrew Hirst, Cláudia Pascoal and Rebecca Stewart
Paul Hurd, Guy Woodward, Mark Trimmer, Kevin Purdy
Julia Reiss; Rosemary A. Bailey, Guy Woodward, Fernanda Cássio and Cláudia Pascoal
Daniel M. Perkins, Brendan G. McKie, Bjorn Malmqvist, Steven G. Gilmour, Julia Reiss and Guy Woodward
Guy Woodward, Julia Blanchard, Rasmus B. Lauridsen, Francois K. Edwards, J. Iwan Jones, David Figueroa, Philip H. Warren and Owen l. Petchey
Gabriel Yvon-Durocher, Andrew P. Allen, José M. Montoya, Mark Trimmer, and Guy Woodward
Description
This thematic volume represents an important and exciting benchmark in the study of integrative ecology, synthesizing and showcasing current research and highlighting future directions for the development of the field.
About the Serial Editors
Guy Woodward Serial Editor
Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK