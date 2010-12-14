Integrative Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123850058, 9780123850065

Integrative Ecology, Volume 43

1st Edition

From Molecules to Ecosystems

Serial Editors: Guy Woodward
eBook ISBN: 9780123850065
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123850058
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 348
Table of Contents

  1. HUTCHINSON REVERSED - WHY THERE HAVE TO BE SO MANY SPECIES

    2. Helmut Hillebrand, Robert Ptacnik, and Stefanie D. Moorthi

  2. Using micrscopic organisms as model systems for testing general ecological theory

    3. Julia Reiss, Fernanda Cássio, Jack Forster, Andrew Hirst, Cláudia Pascoal and Rebecca Stewart

  3. Systems Biology for Ecology: From Molecules to Ecosystems

    4. Paul Hurd, Guy Woodward, Mark Trimmer, Kevin Purdy

  4. Assessing the contribution of micro-organisms and macrofauna to biodiversity-ecosystem functioning relationships in freshwater microcosms

    5. Julia Reiss; Rosemary A. Bailey, Guy Woodward, Fernanda Cássio and Cláudia Pascoal

  5. Environmental warming and biodiversity-ecosystem functioning in freshwater microcosms: partitioning the effects of species identity, richness and metabolism

    6. Daniel M. Perkins, Brendan G. McKie, Bjorn Malmqvist, Steven G. Gilmour, Julia Reiss and Guy Woodward

  6. Individual-Based Food Webs: Species Identity, Body Size and Sampling Effects

    7. Guy Woodward, Julia Blanchard, Rasmus B. Lauridsen, Francois K. Edwards, J. Iwan Jones, David Figueroa, Philip H. Warren and Owen l. Petchey

  7. The Temperature Dependence of the Carbon Cycle in Aquatic Ecosystems

Gabriel Yvon-Durocher, Andrew P. Allen, José M. Montoya, Mark Trimmer, and Guy Woodward

Description

This thematic volume represents an important and exciting benchmark in the study of integrative ecology, synthesizing and showcasing current research and highlighting future directions for the development of the field.

Key Features

  • Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings
  • Written by leading experts in the field
  • Highlights areas for future investigation

Readership

Ecologists, environmentalists, terrestrial ecologists

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123850065
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123850058

About the Serial Editors

Guy Woodward Serial Editor

Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK

