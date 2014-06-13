Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
1st Edition
A Prevention and Personalized Medicine Perspective
Description
Combining the research and study of integrative Chinese and Western Medicine, Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine: A Prevention and Personalized Medicine Perspective presents a clear, structured base to guide clinical practice and encourage collaboration between Chinese medicine and Western medicine practitioners.
This complete reference work thoroughly covers the pathophysiology of cardiology-related diseases, and compares, juxtaposes, and integrates Western and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Anika Niambi Al-Shura provides a realistic scope of cardiology treatment and the integration of Western and Chinese medicine, establishing a basis for standardization and a rationale for the inclusion of TCM in cardiology, and identifying and inspiring ideas for future research.
- Integrates Western and Chinese medicine for a realistic scope of cardiology treatment
- Establishes basis for standardization and rationale for the inclusion of traditional Chinese medicine in cardiology
- "Clinical pearls" provide a guiding base of traditional Chinese medicine in clinical use
- Offers a reference section that lists the latest in published studies
- Presents easy access to the medicines and herbs used in both Chinese and Western medicine, including photos and information about the current patents
Researchers of Alternative Medicine and Cardiology, Cardiologists, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Doctors.
- Part I: Personalizing Medicine
- Chapter 1. Holism
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Perspectives of the Human Body
- Pathology: Vital Qi Versus Pathogenic Qi
- Five-Element Theory
- Essence, Qi, Blood and Body Fluids
- The Interconnections of the Cardiovascular System
- The Five-Element Organ/Viscera System (Table 1.2)
- The Practical Aspects of Holism
- Holistic Model for Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (Figure 1.9)
- Holistic Life Outlook
- Humanity in Medicine
- Summary in the Context of Holism for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 2. Medical Empathy
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Virtuous Qualities
- Knowledgeable Qualities
- Understanding Qualities
- The Patient Narrative
- Summary in the Context of Medical Empathy for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. Patient Perspectives
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Issues in the Patient–Health Practitioner Relationship
- The Body’s Constitutional System
- The Organized Patient
- Recovery Methods for Pathologic Constitution Types According to Chinese Medicine
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. Significance of Cardiovascular Symptoms
- Chapter objectives
- Overview
- Introduction
- Causes of Symptoms
- Summary in the Context of Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 5. Hematology
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Integrating Theories and Sciences
- The Immune System
- Types of White Blood Cell
- Summary in the Context of Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 6. The Systems of Chinese Medicine and Western Medicine
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- The Heart
- The Cardiac Conduction System
- Pacemaker Actions
- Blood Vessels and Blood
- Factors in Heart Pathology
- Relationships between the Heart zang and other Zang and Fu Organs Through the Vascular System
- The Key Symptoms of Cardiovascular Disease
- Pulse Qualities
- Evaluating Cardiovascular Disease
- Summary in the Context of Chinese Medicine and Western Medicine Systems in Personalized Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 7. Personalizing Medicine
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Constitutional Theory
- Diagnosis and Treatment According to Genome
- Introduction
- Personalizing Integrative Chinese and Western Medicine
- Western Medicine Diagnosis and Treatment Suggestions According to Genome
- Chinese Medicine Diagnosing and Treatment Using Constitutional Theory
- Summary in the Context for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 8. Health Communications in Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Introduction
- Chinese Medicine and the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
- Health Literacy
- Integrative Medicine Practice
- Research Methods in the Private Clinic Setting
- Summary in the Context of Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Part II: Factors in Prevention and Treatment
- Chapter 9. Lipoprotein Disorders
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of Patient
- Western Medicine
- Chinese Medicine
- Medicines
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 10. Hypertension
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Pre-Hypertension
- Stage 1 Hypertension
- Stage 2 Hypertension
- Females with Hypertension
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Part III: Cardiac Rhythm Diseases
- Chapter 11. Arrhythmia
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Acute Atrial Fibrillation
- Medicines
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 12. Sick Sinus Syndrome
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Examination of the Patient
- Clinical Treatment
- Medicines
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Part IV: Chamber and Valve Diseases
- Chapter 13. Angina Pectoris
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Laboratory Tests
- Clinical Treatment
- Medicines
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 14. Rheumatic Heart Disease
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Clinical Treatment
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 15. Endocarditis
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Laboratory Tests
- Clinical Treatment
- Medicines
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 16. Cardiogenic Shock
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Clinical Treatment
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Part V: Vascular Diseases
- Chapter 17. Thromboangiitis Obliterans
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Laboratory Tests
- Clinical Treatment
- Medicines
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Chapter 18. Takayasu Arteritis
- Chapter Objectives
- Overview
- Pathogenesis
- Determinants and Mechanisms
- Examination of the Patient
- Physical Examination
- Laboratory Tests
- Clinical Treatment
- Medicines
- Summary in the Context of Patient Perspectives for Personalizing Medicine
- Further Reading
- Part VI: Traditional Chinese Cardiovascular Herbs
- Chapter 19. Herbs Used in Clinical Treatment
- Cardiovascular
- Respiratory
- Gastrointestinal/Hepatobiliary
- Nephrology
- Immune System
- Antimicrobials
- Endocrine
- Blood
- Palliative
- Part VII: Integrating TCM and Western Medicine
- Chapter 20. Clinical Management of Cardiovascular Formula and Drug Therapy
- Introduction
- Clinical Management According to Chapters
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 13th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200142
Anika Al-Shura
Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.
Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.
During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.
Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.
Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine