Integrating the Neurobiology of Schizophrenia, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Neurobiology of Dopamine in Schizophrenia
I Introduction
II Dopaminergic System in the Brain
III Evidence Supporting Alterations of DA Systems in Schizophrenia
IV Conclusions
The Dopamine System and the Pathophysiology of Schizophrenia: A Basic Science Perspective
I Introduction
II Neuroanatomy of DA Systems
III DA Neuron Activity and Release
IV Cellular Actions of DA
V Roles of DA on Cognitive and Affective Functions
VI Development and Maturation of the DA System
VII DA Deficits in Schizophrenia
VIII Conclusions
Glutamate and Schizophrenia: Phencyclidine, N-Methyl-d-Aspartate Receptors, and Dopamine–Glutamate Interactions
I Introduction
II Glutamatergic Physiology
III Glutamatergic Models of Schizophrenia
IV Clinical Studies with NMDA Agonists
V Potential Causes of Glutamatergic Dysfunction in Schizophrenia
VI Future Research and Treatment Implications
Deciphering the Disease Process of Schizophrenia: The Contribution of Cortical Gaba Neurons
I Working Memory Impairments: A Core Feature of Schizophrenia
II Working Memory Impairments and Altered GABA Neurotransmission in the DLPFC
III Potential Pathogenetic Mechanisms for Cell Type-Specific Alterations in GABA Neurons
IV Connecting Alterations in PV-Positive Neurons to Working Memory Impairments: Decreased Gamma Band Synchrony in Schizophrenia
V Treatment Implications
Alterations of Serotonin Transmission in Schizophrenia
I Introduction
II Alteration of 5-HT Receptors in Schizophrenia
III Pharmacological Manipulation of 5-HT Transmission in Schizophrenia
IV 5â€HT–DA Interactions Relevant to Schizophrenia
V Discussions
Serotonin and Dopamine Interactions in Rodents and Primates: Implications for Psychosis and Antipsychotic Drug Development
I Introduction
II Dopamine and 5-HT Receptors
III Psychomotor Stimulants: A Dopamine–Serotonin Interaction Case Study
IV Monoaminergic Nuclei Interactions
V Serotonin and Dopamine in the Thalamus
VI Dopamine and Serotonin in the Striatum
VII Dopamine and Serotonin in the Hippocampal Formation
VIII Dopamine and Serotonin in the Prefrontal Cortex/Neocortex
IX Animal Models
X Conclusions
Cholinergic Circuits and Signaling in the Pathophysiology of Schizophrenia
I Introduction
II ACh in Brain Regions Implicated in Schizophrenia
III Physiology of ACh Circuits and Signaling in Brain Regions Implicated in Schizophrenia Pathology
IV Developmental and Genetic Deficits in Schizophrenia That May Influence Function and Assembly of Cholinergic Systems
V Clinical and Preclinical Evidence for Deficits in Components of Brain Cholinergic Systems in Schizophrenia
VI Evidence for Cholinergic Contributions to Schizophrenia Pathophysiology from Clinical and Preclinical Psychopharmacology
VII Conclusions
Schizophrenia and the Î±7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor
I Introduction
II Neurobiological and Neurogenetic Evidence for a Link Between the Î±7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor and Schizophrenia
III The Prototypic Î±7 Nicotinic Agonist, Nicotine, and Schizophrenia
IV The Search for an Î±7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Agonist
V The Phase 1 Study of DMXBA in Schizophrenia
Histamine and Schizophrenia
I Introduction
II The Histaminergic Neuronal System
III Changes in the Histaminergic System in Schizophrenia
IV Interactions of Antipsychotic Drugs with the Histaminergic System
V Role of Histaminergic Neurons in Schizophrenia
VI Conclusions
Cannabinoids and Psychosis
I Introduction
II Ancedotal Reports
III Epidemiological Studies
IV Pharmacological Studies
V Cannabis and Psychosis: Causality
VI Cannabinoid Receptor Dysfunction and Psychotic Disorders
VII Summary and Conclusions
Involvement of Neuropeptide Systems in Schizophrenia: Human Studies
I Introduction
II Cholecystokinin
III Corticotropin-Releasing Factor
IV Interleukins
V Neurotensin
VI Neuropeptide Y
VII Opioid Peptides
VIII Secretin
IX Somatostatin
X Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide
XI Tachykinins
XII Thyrotropinâ€Releasing Hormone
XIII Other Peptides
XIV Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor in Schizophrenia and Its Relation With Dopamine
I Introduction
II Genetic Studies
III BDNF in the Serum of Patients with Schizophrenia
IV BDNF and TrkB Receptor in the Brain of Patients with Schizophrenia
V Dopamine–BDNF Interactions
VI Conclusions
Schizophrenia Susceptibility Genes: in Search of A Molecular Logic and Novel Drug Targets for A Devastating Disorder
I The Genetic Component of Schizophrenia
II Genes Identified Through Systematic Follow-Up of Linkage Signals
III Other Candidate Genes
IV Areas of Caution in the Interpretation and Generalization of Genetic Findings
V Future Directions of the Genetic Research: Advancing Our Understanding of How the Specific Genetic Factors Contribute Biologically to the Disease Process
Description
This book examines the role that dopamine plays in schizophrenia, examining its role in not only the symptoms of the disease but also in its treatment. It also reviews all neurotransmitters that have been implicated in schizophrenia, exploring the genetic data, clinical data implicating the transmitter, and the preclinical data exploring how a transmitter may interact with dopamine and contribute to the dopaminergic phenotype observed in the illness. This book will serve as an educational tool for instructors, a guide for clinicians, and be of interest to researchers. It is a good reference for researchers specialized in one particular area and interested in learning about other areas of pathology in schizophrenia and how they may all feed into each other. The book concludes with an overall integrative model assembling as many of these elements as possible.
