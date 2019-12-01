Integrating Technology into 21st Century Psychiatry, Volume 42-4

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Jay Shore, will explore the topic of Integrating Technology into 21st Century Psychiatry, including discussion of telemedicine, social media, and other technologies. This issue is one of four issues each year selected by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi. Topics covered in this volume will include: Review and implementation of self-help and automated tools in mental health care; Managing establishment of patient-provider relationship across modalities and regulatory environments; Establishing Telemental Heath Services from conceptualization to powering up; Assessing cognition outside of the clinic; Clinical lesson from virtual house calls in mental health; Patient portals and electronic health record-based capture of patient-reported outcomes in mental health settings; A history and review of interactive computerized mental health programs; Child and Adolescent Telepsychiatry Education and Training; Intended and Unintended Consequence in the Digital Age of Psychiatry; Recommendations for utilizing Clinical Video Teleconferencing (CVT) with patients at high-risk for suicide, among other topics.