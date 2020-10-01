Integrating systems
1st Edition
clinical cases in anatomy and physiology
Description
Case study Subject Integration (body systems)
Case study 1 The case of a hiker on a hot day Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, renal, respiratory, neuronal, integument
Case Study 2 The case of an insect bite Immune, lymphatic, vascular, integument
Case study 3 Case of unfit runner (sore muscles after a sudden run) muscular, metabolic, neuronal, vascular, lymphatic
Case Study 4 The case of a cough fit leading to vomiting respiratory, cardiac, blood, gastrointestinal
Case Study 5 The case of an elderly lady who was gardening and became dehydrated renal, respiratory, cardiac, neuronal
Case study 6 The case of an injured football player (bleeding kidneys) renal, respiratory, cardiac, neuronal
Case study 7 The case of a constipated 6-year old boy Gastrointestinal, neuronal
Case study 8 The case of drinking buddies (acute pancreatitis) Gastrointestinal, endocrine
Case study 9 The case of a fallen rock-climber Neuronal, special senses, musculoskeletal
Case study 10 The case of a burned thigh Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal,
Case study 11 The case of a broken femur Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 12 The case of a starving teenage girl Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 13 The case of an infant with croup musculoskeletal, neuronal, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 14 The case of food poisoning: diarrhoea gastrointestinal, neuronal, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 15 The case of significant blood loss (open wound) Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543514