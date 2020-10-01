Integrating systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729543514

Integrating systems

1st Edition

clinical cases in anatomy and physiology

Authors: Zerina Tomkins
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543514
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 262
Description

Case study     Subject                                                                                         Integration (body systems)
Case study 1 The case of a hiker on a hot day                                                         Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, renal, respiratory, neuronal, integument
Case Study 2 The case of an insect bite                                                                 Immune, lymphatic, vascular, integument
Case study 3 Case of unfit runner (sore muscles after a sudden run)                            muscular, metabolic, neuronal, vascular, lymphatic
Case Study 4 The case of a cough fit leading to vomiting                                           respiratory, cardiac, blood, gastrointestinal
Case Study 5 The case of an elderly lady who was gardening and became dehydrated     renal, respiratory, cardiac, neuronal
Case study 6 The case of an injured football player (bleeding kidneys)                          renal, respiratory, cardiac, neuronal
Case study 7 The case of a constipated 6-year old boy                                             Gastrointestinal, neuronal
Case study 8 The case of drinking buddies (acute pancreatitis)                                   Gastrointestinal, endocrine
Case study 9 The case of a fallen rock-climber                                                         Neuronal, special senses, musculoskeletal
Case study 10 The case of a burned thigh                                                               Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal,
Case study 11 The case of a broken femur                                                               Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 12 The case of a starving teenage girl                                                     Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 13 The case of an infant with croup                                                        musculoskeletal, neuronal, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 14 The case of food poisoning: diarrhoea                                                 gastrointestinal, neuronal, respiratory, cardiovascular
Case study 15 The case of significant blood loss (open wound)                                    Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular

About the Author

Zerina Tomkins

