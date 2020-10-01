Integrating systems

Case study Subject Integration (body systems)

Case study 1 The case of a hiker on a hot day Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, renal, respiratory, neuronal, integument

Case Study 2 The case of an insect bite Immune, lymphatic, vascular, integument

Case study 3 Case of unfit runner (sore muscles after a sudden run) muscular, metabolic, neuronal, vascular, lymphatic

Case Study 4 The case of a cough fit leading to vomiting respiratory, cardiac, blood, gastrointestinal

Case Study 5 The case of an elderly lady who was gardening and became dehydrated renal, respiratory, cardiac, neuronal

Case study 6 The case of an injured football player (bleeding kidneys) renal, respiratory, cardiac, neuronal

Case study 7 The case of a constipated 6-year old boy Gastrointestinal, neuronal

Case study 8 The case of drinking buddies (acute pancreatitis) Gastrointestinal, endocrine

Case study 9 The case of a fallen rock-climber Neuronal, special senses, musculoskeletal

Case study 10 The case of a burned thigh Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal,

Case study 11 The case of a broken femur Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular

Case study 12 The case of a starving teenage girl Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular

Case study 13 The case of an infant with croup musculoskeletal, neuronal, respiratory, cardiovascular

Case study 14 The case of food poisoning: diarrhoea gastrointestinal, neuronal, respiratory, cardiovascular

Case study 15 The case of significant blood loss (open wound) Integument, musculoskeletal, lymphatic, vascular, neuronal, hematologic, respiratory, cardiovascular

