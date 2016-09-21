Integrating Python with Leading Computer Forensics Platforms
1st Edition
Description
Integrating Python with Leading Computer Forensic Platforms takes a definitive look at how and why the integration of Python advances the field of digital forensics. In addition, the book includes practical, never seen Python examples that can be immediately put to use. Noted author Chet Hosmer demonstrates how to extend four key Forensic Platforms using Python, including EnCase by Guidance Software, MPE+ by AccessData, The Open Source Autopsy/SleuthKit by Brian Carrier and WetStone Technologies, and Live Acquisition and Triage Tool US-LATT. This book is for practitioners, forensic investigators, educators, students, private investigators, or anyone advancing digital forensics for investigating cybercrime.
Additionally, the open source availability of the examples allows for sharing and growth within the industry. This book is the first to provide details on how to directly integrate Python into key forensic platforms.
Key Features
- Provides hands-on tools, code samples, detailed instruction, and documentation that can be immediately put to use
- Shows how to integrate Python with popular digital forensic platforms, including EnCase, MPE+, The Open Source Autopsy/SleuthKit, and US-LATT
- Presents complete coverage of how to use Open Source Python scripts to extend and modify popular digital forensic Platforms
Readership
Digital forensic professionals and analysts, information security professionals, researchers, and practitioners, legal professionals, law enforcement officers, as well as students in digital forensics criminal justice programs at university
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Author Biography
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Integrating Python With Forensics Platforms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- What Is the Python Value Proposition for Forensics?
- Resources
- What Are the Possible Integration Points and Methods?
- Why Open Source?
- What Forensic Platforms Are Covered?
- Keys to Success
- Review
- Chapter 2: Key Python Language Elements for Forensics
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Quick Overview of the Python Environment
- Python Forensics Source Code Template SRC-2-1.py
- Basic Forensic Script SRC-2-2.py
- Review
- Challenge Problems
- Chapter 3: Integrating Python With MPE+
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Building and MPE+ Python Template
- Creating a HashSearch MPE+ Python Script
- Review
- Challenge Problems
- Chapter 4: Integrating Python With EnCase/EnScripts
- Abstract
- Introduction
- EnCase Integration Points
- Review
- Challenge Problems
- Chapter 5: Integrating Python With Leading Forensic Platforms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Postprocessing of US-LATT Acquisition
- Review
- Challenge Problems
- Chapter 6: Integrating Python With Leading Forensic Platforms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Integrating Python With Autopsy
- Review
- Challenge Problems
- Chapter 7: Future Look and an Integration Challenge Problem
- Abstract
- The Future
- Review
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2017
- Published:
- 21st September 2016
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099506
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099490
About the Author
Chet Hosmer
Chet Hosmer is the Founder of Python Forensics, Inc. a non-profit organization focused on the collaborative development of open-source investigative technologies using the Python programming language. Chet serves as a visiting professor at Utica College in the Cybersecurity Graduate program where his research and teaching focus on advanced steganography/data hiding methods and related defenses. He is also an Adjunct Faculty member at Champlain College in the Masters of Science in Digital Forensic Science Program where he is researching and working with graduate students to advance the application Python to solve hard problems facing digital investigators.
Chet makes numerous appearances each year to discuss emerging cyber threats including National Public Radio's Kojo Nnamdi show, ABC's Primetime Thursday, NHK Japan and ABC News Australia. He is also a frequent contributor to technical and news stories relating to cyber security and forensics and has been interviewed and quoted by IEEE, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Government Computer News, Salon.com, DFI News and Wired Magazine.
He is the author of three recent Elsevier/Syngress Books: Python Passive Network Mapping: ISBN-13: 978-0128027219, Python Forensics: ISBN-13: 978-0124186767 and Data Hiding which is co/authored with Mike Raggo: ISBN-13: 978-1597497435. Chet delivers keynote and plenary talks on various cyber security related topics around the world each year.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Python Forensics, Inc.