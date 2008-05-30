Integrating ISA Server 2006 with Microsoft Exchange 2007 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597492751, 9780080560205

Integrating ISA Server 2006 with Microsoft Exchange 2007

1st Edition

Authors: Fergus Strachan
eBook ISBN: 9780080560205
Paperback ISBN: 9781597492751
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 30th May 2008
Page Count: 376
Description

This book is a convenient, targeted, single-source guide to integrating Microsoft's ISA Server with Exchange 2007 SP1. Unlike longwinded "comprehensive resources" it doesn't waste time re-hashing general information on the architectures and purposes of ISA and Exchange for raw beginners. Instead, its pragmatic purpose is to smooth the path of the busy administrator who is under pressure to get the integration done quickly, and done right, the first time. It features "break-out sessions" for issues that require in-depth discussion, "tips and tricks" sections that hone in on and demystify trouble spots, and "FAQs" alphabetized by topic that act as a quick-reference for readers who just want a quick answer to a specific question.

Readers will learn how to: Create the protocol definitions and firewall policy to allow only authorized users to connect to your Exchange Server Configure SMTP Filtering and SMTP Message Screener Troubleshoot the SSL connection to your Exchange Server Take advantage of ISA 2006's integrated Exchange 2007 support Enable forms-based authentication for Outlook Web Access Leverage unified SSL, VPN, application-layer filtering and endpoint security to optimize access for mobile devices *Configure user-based settings to provide pre-authenticated access to specific Web applications ...and much more!

Key Features

Practical and focused, this guide explains explains everything you need to know in order to successfully integrate ISA 2006 and Exchange 2007, without wasting time on minutiae Tips and tricks from the expert author help you avoid pitfalls before you stumble into them, troubleshoot problems with ease, and optimize performance *In-depth coverage of Exchange SP1 highlights the many security enhancements that optimize integration with ISA

Readership

System Administrators and IT Security Professionals working with Windows

Table of Contents

Introduction Why ISA and Exchange? Exchange 2007 SP1 Updates Supporting ISA SP1 Enhanced Disaster Recovery Features ISA 2006 Essential Integration Issues Configure SMTP filtering and SMTP Message Screener Publish a Microsoft Outlook Web Access server Secure Outlook Client Connections Enabling Certificates Troubleshooting Web Connections Optimization

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080560205
Paperback ISBN:
9781597492751

About the Author

Fergus Strachan

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Director of Corporate OnSite, Microsoft Server Platform Consultants

Ratings and Reviews

