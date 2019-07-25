Integrating Green and Sustainable Chemistry Principles into Education
1st Edition
Description
Integrating Green and Sustainable Chemistry Principles into Education draws on the knowledge and experience of scientists and educators already working on how to encourage green chemistry integration in their teaching, both within and outside of academia. It highlights current developments in the field and outlines real examples of green chemistry education in practice, reviewing initiatives and approaches that have already proven effective. By considering both current successes and existing barriers that must be overcome to ensure sustainability becomes part of the fabric of chemistry education, the book's authors hope to drive collaboration between disciplines and help lay the foundations for a sustainable future.
Key Features
Readership
Researchers, teachers and institutes involved with green chemistry practice, integration and education both within academia (across both sciences and humanities), and outside of academia in green chemistry and sustainable STEM outreach. Students in related fields, Policy makers (particularly in sustainability and the environment), Science communication researchers, Businesses, Environmental agencies
Table of Contents
1. How do people understand and create a more sustainable world?
2. Civic and political engagement in a non-majors sustainable chemistry course
3. Infusing inquiry-based green chemistry into the undergraduate curriculum
4. Green chemistry: Preparing students to meet the grand challenges of sustainability
5. Green chemistry and the systems thinking connection
6. Integrating sustainability in an introductory chemistry course for non-science majors
7. Empowering learners through project-based learning in green chemistry
8. Guide to Green Chemistry Experiments in the undergraduate organic chemistry labs
9. Implementation of a mini-research experience using renewable or recycled chemical feedstocks
10. The future of green chemistry and sustainability education
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 25th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174180
About the Editor
Andrew Dicks
Andrew P. Dicks holds the position of Professor, Teaching Stream at the University of Toronto where he arrived as a postdoctoral research fellow in 1997. He has research interests in undergraduate laboratory instruction that involve designing novel and stimulating experiments, particularly those that showcase green chemistry principles. He has edited two books as resources for teaching green chemistry (Green Organic Chemistry in Lecture and Laboratory and Problem-Solving Exercises in Green and Sustainable Chemistry). He is the recipient of several pedagogical awards, including the 2011 American Chemical Society-Committee on Environmental Improvement Award for Incorporating Sustainability into Chemistry Education and the 2015 Chemical Institute of Canada National Green Chemistry and Engineering Award (Individual Category). In 2014, he was cochair of the 23rd IUPAC International Conference on Chemistry Education which was held in Toronto.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Chemistry, University of Toronto, Canada
Loyd Bastin
Loyd D. Bastin is currently a professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and coordinator of undergraduate research at Widener University where he has taught organic chemistry, biochemistry, and sustainability since 2004. Since 2000, he has been interested in the development of green chemistry and sustainability materials for undergraduate chemistry curricula. He has authored several peer-reviewed articles and book chapters discussing the incorporation of sustainability, environmental justice, and green chemistry into the curriculum. He has organized green chemistry and sustainability-related symposia at the past ﬁve ACS Biennial Conferences on Chemical Education. His current area of research is the development of greener methods for synthesizing pharmaceuticals and the development of new laboratory experiments for the undergraduate chemistry curriculum. He currently serves as cochair of the Widener University Sustainability Council and is a member of the Chester Environmental Partnership.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Chair of Chemistry, Widener University, USA