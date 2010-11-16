Integrated Theory & Knowledge Development in Nursing
8th Edition
Description
Practical and unique, Chinn and Kramer's Integrated Theory and Knowledge Development in Nursing, 8th Edition helps you understand how nursing theory and patterns of knowing complement each other to assist any nurse in making choices in research and practice. It examines various concepts of knowledge development, encouraging you to see the relationship between the different types of knowledge, reflect on important concepts, and explore how evidence-based nursing theory can be used to improve patient care.
Key Features
- See how theory can be applied to practice with integrated discussions of how to use evidence-based practice to improve the quality of care.
- Gain a better understanding of the patterns of knowing and how they are all related with a full-color insert that demonstrates the fundamentals of knowing in a highly visual format.
- Discussions of theory, theory development, and the relationship of theory to nursing research and practice help you to apply what you have learned to practice.
- Master the essential features of conceptual frameworks with Interpretive Summaries that highlight exactly what you need to know.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Nursing's Fundamental Patterns of Knowing
Knowledge for a Practice Discipline
Knowing and Knowledge
Overview of Nursing's Patterns of Knowing
Processes for Developing Nursing Knowledge
Why Develop Nursing's Patterns of Knowing?
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 2 The History of Knowledge Development in Nursing
From Antiquity to Nightingale
From Nightingale to Science
Knowing Patterns in the Early Literature
The Emergence of Nursing as a Science
Trends in Knowledge Development
The Contexts of Knowledge Development
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 3 Emancipatory Knowledge Development
The Concept of Emancipatory Knowing
The Rebirth of Emancipatory Knowing in Nursing
The Dimensions of Emancipatory Knowing
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 4 Ethical Knowledge Development
Ethics, Morality, and Nursing
Overview of Ethical Perspectives
Nursing's Focus on Ethics and Morality
Dimensions of Ethical Knowledge Development
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 5 Personal Knowledge Development
Personal Knowing in Nursing
Conceptual Meanings of Personal Knowing
Dimensions of Personal Knowing
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 6 Aesthetic Knowledge Development
Art and Aesthetics
Aesthetic Knowing
The Dimensions of Aesthetic Knowing
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 7 Empiric Knowledge Development: Conceptualizing and Structuring
What Is Empiric Theory?
Creating Conceptual Meaning
What Is a Concept?
Methods for Creating Conceptual Meaning
Structuring and Contextualizing Theory
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 8 Description and Critical Reflection of Empiric Theory
What is this? The Description of Theory
How Does It Work? The Critical Reflection of Theory
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 9 Confirmation and Validation of Empiric Knowledge Using Research
Theory-Linked Research and Isolated Research
Challenges Related to Theory-Linked Research
Refining Concepts and Theoretic Relationships
Designing Theoretically Sound Empiric Research
Developing Sound Theoretic Research
Reflection and Discussion
Chapter 10 Confirmation and Validation of Empiric Knowledge in Practice
Theory- and Evidence-Based Practice
Refining Conceptual Meaning
Validating Theoretic Relationships and Outcomes in Practice
Methodologic Approaches to Validation of Relationships and Outcomes
Expected Outcomes That Flow From Theoretic Reasoning
Implementing a Formal Method of Study
Reflection and Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 16th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077194
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293020
About the Author
Peggy Chinn
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut School of Nursing, Storrs, CT
Maeona Kramer
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT