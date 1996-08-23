Integrated Systems of the CNS, Part III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824516, 9780080534824

Integrated Systems of the CNS, Part III, Volume 12

1st Edition

Cerebellum, Basal Ganglia, Olfactory System

Editors: A. Bjorklund T. Hokfelt L.W. Swanson
eBook ISBN: 9780080534824
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd August 1996
Page Count: 583
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
194.00
164.90
290.95
247.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Cerebellum, Chemoarchitecture and Anatomy (J. Voogd, D. Jaarsma, E. Marani). 1. Introduction. 2. Cytology of the cerebellar cortex. 3. Chemical anatomy of the cerebellar cortex. 4. Gross anatomy of the mammalian cerebellum. 5. The cerebellar nuclei. 6. Efferent and afferent connections of the cerebellar cortex: corticonuclear, olivocerebellar and mossy fiber connections and cytochemical maps. 7. Postscript. 8. Acknowledgements. 9. References. II. The Basal Ganglia (C.R. Gerfen, C.J. Wilson). 1. Introduction. 2. Organizational overview. 3. Cerebral cortex input to striatum. 4. Striatum. 5. Globus pallidus (external segment). 6. Subthalamic nucleus. 7. Substantia nigra/entopeduncular nucleus. 8. Connectional organization of basal ganglia. 9. Relationship between cortex and basal ganglia. 10. Striatal patch/matrix compartments. 11. Direct/indirect striatal output system. 12. Acknowledgements. 13. References. III. The Olfactory System (M.T. Shipley, J.H. McLean, L.A. Zimmer, M. Ennis). 1. Introduction. 2. The main olfactory bulb. 3. Primary olfactory cortex. 4. Integration of the main olfactory system with other functions. 5. The accessory olfactory system. 6. "Non-olfactory" modulatory inputs to the olfactory system. 7. Acknowledgements. 8. Abbreviations. 9. References. Subject Index.

Description

This book represents the third part of Integrated Systems of the CNS in the
Handbook of Chemical Neuroanatomy. Part I is concerned with limbic regions
and the hypothalamus, as well as with the retina. Part II contains reviews of
central pathways associated with four major sensory systems. Part III is dedicated to W.J.H. Nauta, best remembered for the first selective silver implantation technique for dealing with degenerating axons. The volume is divided into three sections: the cerebellum, chemoarchitecture and anatomy; the basal ganglia; and the olfactory system. An excellent volume to keep pace with this challenging and rapidly developing field.

Details

No. of pages:
583
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534824

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

A. Bjorklund Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiological Sciences, Wallenberg Neuroscience Center, Biomedical Center A11, S-22184 Lund, Sweden

T. Hokfelt Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neuroscience, Retzius Laboratory B3:4, Karolinska Institutet, Retzius väg 8, S-17177 Stockholm, Sweden

L.W. Swanson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Southern California, University Park, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2520, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.