Integrated Systems of the CNS, Part III, Volume 12
1st Edition
Cerebellum, Basal Ganglia, Olfactory System
Table of Contents
Description
This book represents the third part of Integrated Systems of the CNS in the
Handbook of Chemical Neuroanatomy. Part I is concerned with limbic regions
and the hypothalamus, as well as with the retina. Part II contains reviews of
central pathways associated with four major sensory systems. Part III is dedicated to W.J.H. Nauta, best remembered for the first selective silver implantation technique for dealing with degenerating axons. The volume is divided into three sections: the cerebellum, chemoarchitecture and anatomy; the basal ganglia; and the olfactory system. An excellent volume to keep pace with this challenging and rapidly developing field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 583
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 23rd August 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534824
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A. Bjorklund Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiological Sciences, Wallenberg Neuroscience Center, Biomedical Center A11, S-22184 Lund, Sweden
T. Hokfelt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroscience, Retzius Laboratory B3:4, Karolinska Institutet, Retzius väg 8, S-17177 Stockholm, Sweden
L.W. Swanson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences, University of Southern California, University Park, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2520, USA