Integrated Systems of the CNS, Part III, Volume 12

This book represents the third part of Integrated Systems of the CNS in the

Handbook of Chemical Neuroanatomy. Part I is concerned with limbic regions

and the hypothalamus, as well as with the retina. Part II contains reviews of

central pathways associated with four major sensory systems. Part III is dedicated to W.J.H. Nauta, best remembered for the first selective silver implantation technique for dealing with degenerating axons. The volume is divided into three sections: the cerebellum, chemoarchitecture and anatomy; the basal ganglia; and the olfactory system. An excellent volume to keep pace with this challenging and rapidly developing field.