Integrated System Health Management
1st Edition
Perspectives on Systems Engineering Techniques
Description
ISHM is an innovative combination of technologies and methods that offers solutions to the reliability problems caused by increased complexities in design, manufacture, use conditions, and maintenance. Its key strength is in the successful integration of reliability (quantitative estimation of successful operation or failure), "diagnosibility" (ability to determine the fault source), and maintainability (how to maintain the performance of a system in operation). It draws on engineering issues such as advanced sensor monitoring, redundancy management, probabilistic reliability theory, artificial intelligence for diagnostics and prognostics, and formal validation methods, but also "quasi-technical" techniques and disciplines such as quality assurance, systems architecture and engineering, knowledge capture, information fusion, testability and maintainability, and human factors.
This groundbreaking book defines and explains this new discipline, providing frameworks and methodologies for implementation and further research. Each chapter includes experiments, numerical examples, simulations and case studies. It is the ideal guide to this crucial topic for professionals or researchers in aerospace systems, systems engineering, production engineering, and reliability engineering.
Key Features
- Solves prognostic information selection and decision-level information fusion issues
- Presents integrated evaluation methodologies for complex aerospace system health conditions and software system reliability assessment
- Proposes a framework to perform fault diagnostics with a distributed intelligent agent system and a data mining approach for multistate systems
- Explains prognostic methods that combine both the qualitative system running state prognostics and the quantitative remaining useful life prediction
Readership
Grad students, researchers and engineers in systems engineering, aerospace systems, intelligent manufacturing.
Table of Contents
- ISHM for Complex Systems
1.1 Overall Integrated System Health Management
1.2 Systematic Review on ISHM
1.3 ISHM Systems Engineering Application Features
References
2. Sensor System and Health Monitoring
2.1 Health Monitoring and Data Acquisition
2.2 Sensor Selection for ISHM
2.3 Decentralized Health Monitoring Detection
References
3. Information Fusion
3.1 Information Fusion for ISHM
3.2 Distributed Fusion Parameter Extraction
3.3 Data Mining and Processing for Diagnostics
3.4 Monitoring Data-Based ISHM Algorithm
References
4. Performance Evaluation
4.1 Key Problem Statement
4.2 Successful Launch Assessment
4.3 Improved Assessment Model
References
5. System Assessment
5.1 Assessment Index System 201
5.2 Effectiveness and Condition Assessment
5.3 System Reliability Estimation
References
6. Fault Diagnostics
6.1 Fault Diagnostics for Complex Systems
6.2 Adaptive Fault Diagnostics
6.3 Diagnostics Under Uncertainty
6.4 Integrated Hierarchical Diagnostics
References
7. Failure Prognostics
7.1 Failure Prognostics for Complex Systems
7.2 Remaining Useful Life Prediction
7.3 Health Condition Prediction
7.4 Prognostics for State of Health
References
8. Maintenance Decision Support
8.1 Complex Systems Maintenance Theory
8.2 Replacement Maintenance Strategy Decision-Making
8.3 CBM-based Maintenance Timing Decision-Making
References
9. Affordability and Life-Cycle Costs Analysis
9.1 The Value and Cost for System Life Cycle
9.2 Elements and Process of System Life-Cycle Cost
9.3 Systems Life-Cycle Cost Accounting Process
9.4 Life-Cycle Cost Application to Complex Systems
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132685
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128122075
About the Author
Jiuping Xu
Jiuping Xu was born in 1962. He is a Distinguished Professor of “Cheung Kong Scholars Program”, the “Ten Thousand Project” National Leading Scholar of China, the academic leader of State Key Laboratory and the Assistant Principal at Sichuan University. Prof. Xu has been appointed as Lifetime Academician of the International Academy for Systems and Cybernetic Sciences. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Management Science and Engineering Management, and World Journal of Modelling and Simulation since 2006. He is also the Vice-President of the Systems Engineering Society of China. He has published more than 40 books in well recognized presses and over 500 academic papers in areas of uncertainty decision-making, systems engineering, etc. in peer-reviewed journals, such as IEEE Transactions on Cybernetics, Aerospace Science and Technology, IEEE Transaction on Fuzzy Systems, IEEE Transactions on Aerospace and Electronic Systems, Journal of Aerospace Engineering, Journal of Aerospace Information Systems, International Journal of Systems Science and so on.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of “Cheung Kong Scholars Program”, “Ten Thousand Project” National Leading Scholar of China, academic leader of State Key Laboratory and Assistant Principal, Sichuan University
Lei Xu
Lei Xu was born in 1982. He received the Ph.D. degree in management science and engineering from Sichuan University, Chengdu, China, in 2012, and the B.S. and M.S. degrees in communication engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), Chengdu, China, in 2004 and 2007, respectively. He is currently an associate professor and the management department head at Xihua University, Chengdu, China. He is also a research fellow of the Uncertainty Decision-making Laboratory at Sichuan University. His area of research interest mainly focuses on complex systems engineering and integrated system health and risk management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Management Department Head, Xihua University, Chengdu, China and research fellow of the Uncertainty Decision-making Laboratory, Sichuan University