Integrated Security Systems Design is a one-stop resource for security directors, consultants, engineers and installation managers who are interested in providing the best possible security while saving millions in improved operations efficiency. An integrated security system is a system that has been incorporated into other programs (such as Access Control, Private Branch Exchanges, Human Relations, Security Video, and Intercommunications) to perform tasks in a manner consistent with corporate or agency policies and procedures. This book explains how to accomplish such integration, thereby saving a company both time and money.

Integrated Security Systems Design is arranged to go from the strategic to the technical to the tactical. The strategic section covers the why of design, the technical section explains how it’s done, and the tactical section provides the cultural knowledge that leads to project success. Norman also offers guidance in avoiding pitfalls out of which legal action have arisen. Many of the subjects covered, such as how to make a security system invisible on an Information Technology System network, include material not available in any other book.