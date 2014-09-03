Integrated Security Systems Design
2nd Edition
A Complete Reference for Building Enterprise-Wide Digital Security Systems
Description
Integrated Security Systems Design, 2nd Edition, is recognized as the industry-leading book on the subject of security systems design. It explains how to design a fully integrated security system that ties together numerous subsystems into one complete, highly coordinated, and highly functional system. With a flexible and scalable enterprise-level system, security decision makers can make better informed decisions when incidents occur and improve their operational efficiencies in ways never before possible.
The revised edition covers why designing an integrated security system is essential and how to lead the project to success. With new and expanded coverage of network architecture, physical security information management (PSIM) systems, camera technologies, and integration with the Business Information Management Network, Integrated Security Systems Design, 2nd Edition, shows how to improve a security program’s overall effectiveness while avoiding pitfalls and potential lawsuits.
Key Features
- Guides the reader through the strategic, technical, and tactical aspects of the design process for a complete understanding of integrated digital security system design.
- Covers the fundamentals as well as special design considerations such as radio frequency systems and interfacing with legacy systems or emerging technologies.
- Demonstrates how to maximize safety while reducing liability and operating costs.
Readership
Security directors, security managers, consultants, engineers, installation managers, security students, and other security professionals.
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Dedication
- Preface
- Section I: Introduction to Integrated Security Systems
- 1. Introduction and Organization of the Book
- Abstract
- Who Should Read This Book
- A Brief Background
- A Framework for Understanding the Design Process
- Goals of the Book
- Arrangement of the Book
- Questions and Answers
- 2. Integrated Security System Design Benefits and Philosophy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Why Integrate Systems?
- Cost Benefits
- How Integration Is Achieved
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 3. History of Electronic Security
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The History of Integrated Security Systems
- The First Generation
- The Second Generation
- The Third Generation
- The Fourth Generation
- Fifth-Generation Technology
- Avoiding Obsolescence
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 1. Introduction and Organization of the Book
- Section II: Security System Design
- 4. Security System Design Elements
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Tools
- The Place of Electronics in the Overall Security Process
- Establish Electronic Security Program Objectives
- Types of Design Efforts
- Project Drivers
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 5. Electronics Elements (High-Level Discussion)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Security Functions
- Access Control Elements
- Detection Elements
- Assessment and Verification Elements
- Reaction Elements
- Evidence Gathering
- Added Bonus
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 6. Electronics Elements (Detailed Discussion)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Alarm/Access Control Systems
- Server (and Business Continuity Server)
- Workstations
- Advanced Elements
- CCTV and Digital Video Systems
- How Digital Video Differs from Analog
- Wireless Digital Video
- Security Communications
- Analog Versus Digital
- Command/Control and Communications Consoles
- Guard Console Functions
- Communications Systems
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 7. Physical Security Elements
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basic Physical Security
- Basic Physical Security Skills: Knowledge of the Tools
- Door Types
- Electrified Locks
- Concerns About Special Knowledge
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 8. The Security Design Process
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Establishing Electronic Security Program Objectives
- Defining Countermeasures
- Establishing Security Policies Related to Electronic Systems
- Establishing the Budget
- Phases of the Design and Construction Project
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 9. Preliminary Design Process Steps
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basis for Design
- Research
- Drawing and Specification Resources
- Coordinating Interfaces to Other Systems
- Layout Devices in Response to Electronic Security System Objectives and Budget
- Select Required Devices
- Analog Versus Digital Video and Audio Systems
- Questions and Answers
- 10. Getting Down to the Actual Design
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Macro-Level Design: The Pieces of the Big Picture
- Microlevel Design: The Threads That Knit Together the Pieces of the Big Picture
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 4. Security System Design Elements
- Section III: Special Design Sections
- 11. Information Technology Systems Infrastructure
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basics of TCP/IP and Signal Communications
- TCP/UDP/RTP
- UDP
- Networking Devices
- Network Infrastructure Devices
- Servers
- Network Architecture
- Network Configurations
- Creating Network Efficiencies
- Digital Video
- Digital Resolution
- Frame Rates
- Display Issues
- Managing Data Systems Throughput
- System Architecture
- Interfacing to Other Enterprise Information Technology Systems
- Mass Storage Calculations
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 12. Radio Frequency Systems
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basic Radio Frequency Theory
- Frequencies and Transmission Schemes
- Components
- Transmission Physics
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 13. Interfacing to Legacy Systems and Emerging Technologies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Challenge of Legacy Systems
- Legacy Access Control Systems
- Legacy Video Systems
- Legacy Intercom Systems
- Direct Ring-Down Intercom Systems
- Switched Intercom Bus Systems
- Emerging Technologies
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 14. Interfacing to Related Systems
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Building System Interfaces and System Control
- More on Building System Interfaces
- Elevators and Escalators
- Building Automation Systems
- Irrigation
- Deluge Fire Sprinkler Control (Another Reaps Technology)
- PABX Interfaces
- Voice Over IP Systems
- Public Address Systems
- Parking Control Systems
- Fuel Management Systems
- PSIM systems
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 15. Delaying Technologies and Response Technologies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Reactive Automated Protection Systems
- Deterrence Technologies
- Deployable Barriers
- Prejudiced Barriers and Aggressive Systems
- Integrating the Elements
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 16. Alarm Detection and Emerging Video Technologies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Alarm Detection Technologies
- Emerging Video Technologies
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 17. Design Standards Development
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Environmental Issues
- Power Issues
- Wiring Practices
- Wire Dressing
- Mounting Devices
- Drawing Standards
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 18. Finalizing the Installation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Finalization and Commissioning Checklist
- Special Implementations
- Custom System Reports Implementation
- Securing the Security System
- Archived Data Security
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 19. System Implementation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- System Maintenance and Management
- Management Approaches: Types of System Implementations
- Security Command Center Operational Implementations and Issues
- Closing Out the Project
- Dealing with Offenders Who Try to Circumvent the System
- Summary
- Questions and Answers
- 11. Information Technology Systems Infrastructure
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 3rd September 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128001936
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000229
About the Author
Thomas Norman
Thomas L. Norman, CPP, PSP, CSC, is an internationally acclaimed security risk management and enterprise-class security system design consultant with experience in the United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Mr. Norman has experience in security designs for critical infrastructure including oil and gas terminals, lines, and distribution centers; mass transit and vehicle transportation systems including air security, rail, and marine facilities and systems; long-span suspension and truss bridges; and central banking, utility and financial facilities. Mr. Norman’s extended experience includes a large number of chemical, petrochemical, banking, government, corporate facilities, hospitality, healthcare, venues, and museums.
Mr. Norman’s unique processes focus on identifying and securing the underlying causes of building system vulnerabilities, that is, business processes, technologies, and cultures that encourage the development of vulnerabilities to the detriment of the organization. As the author of the industry reference manual on integrated security system design, and with more than 35 years of experience in design, construction management and commissioning, Mr. Norman is considered one of the industry’s leading design consultants, worldwide, having contributed many industry design firsts including Video Pursuit and REAPs design concepts, among others.
Mr. Norman has developed formulas and detailed processes that are used by the entire security industry to calculate the effectiveness of security programs and security program elements and also overall security program cost-effectiveness.
Mr. Norman has authored four books: for the American Institute of Architects, "Security Planning and Design – A Guide for Architects and Building Owners"; "Integrated Security Systems Design" (Elsevier); "Risk Analysis and Security Countermeasures Selection" (CRC Press); and "Electronic Access Control" (Elsevier). His works have been quoted and referenced by organizations such as the Cato Institute, NBC, and Security Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Cyber Security Consultant - Ingram Micro, Buffalo, NY
Reviews
"...equally valuable as a textbook and a handbook to be used by security consultants, security design engineers, architects, security project managers, and security administrators." --ASIS Dynamics