Integrated Rural Energy Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408221665, 9781483161501

Integrated Rural Energy Planning

1st Edition

Editors: Yehia Elmahgary Asit K. Biswas
eBook ISBN: 9781483161501
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th July 1985
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Integrated Rural Energy Planning presents a series of case studies and guidelines for developing integrated rural energy centers, particularly in the Third World. This text highlights technical cooperation and information flow between developing countries. This book consists of 11 chapters and begins with a brief overview of the impact of rural development and rural energy sources on the environment, along with the needs of and strategies for integrated rural development. The chapters that follow describe integrated rural energy systems in selected countries, such as Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Nigeria, and Colombia. The experimental rural energy center established in Niaga Wolof, Senegal and the integrated field project in Basaisa village, Egypt are also discussed. The final chapter offers guidelines for planning, development, and operation of integrated rural energy projects. This monograph will appeal to energy specialists, policymakers, and others who are interested in constructing, operating, and maintaining integrated rural energy centers in developing countries.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Chapter One An Integrated Rural Energy System in Sri Lanka

Chapter Two Rural Energy Systems in Indonesia

Chapter Three Integrated Rural Food—Energy Systems, Technology and Technology Diffusion in India

Chapter Four Bringing Energy to the Rural Sector—the Philippines

Chapter Five Development of a New Energy Village—Xinbu, China

Chapter Six The Niaga Wolof Experimental Rural Energy Center

Chapter Seven Designing a Model Rural Energy System for Nigeria

Chapter Eight Basaisa Village Integrated Field Project

Chapter Nine Dodoma Rural Energy Project, Tanzania

Chapter Ten Process for Rural Energy Development—Colombia

Chapter Eleven Guidelines for Planning, Development and Operation of Integrated Rural Energy Projects

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editors

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161501

About the Editor

Yehia Elmahgary

Asit K. Biswas

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.