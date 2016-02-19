Integrated Rural Energy Planning presents a series of case studies and guidelines for developing integrated rural energy centers, particularly in the Third World. This text highlights technical cooperation and information flow between developing countries. This book consists of 11 chapters and begins with a brief overview of the impact of rural development and rural energy sources on the environment, along with the needs of and strategies for integrated rural development. The chapters that follow describe integrated rural energy systems in selected countries, such as Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Nigeria, and Colombia. The experimental rural energy center established in Niaga Wolof, Senegal and the integrated field project in Basaisa village, Egypt are also discussed. The final chapter offers guidelines for planning, development, and operation of integrated rural energy projects. This monograph will appeal to energy specialists, policymakers, and others who are interested in constructing, operating, and maintaining integrated rural energy centers in developing countries.