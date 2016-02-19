Integrated Rural Energy Planning
1st Edition
Description
Integrated Rural Energy Planning presents a series of case studies and guidelines for developing integrated rural energy centers, particularly in the Third World. This text highlights technical cooperation and information flow between developing countries. This book consists of 11 chapters and begins with a brief overview of the impact of rural development and rural energy sources on the environment, along with the needs of and strategies for integrated rural development. The chapters that follow describe integrated rural energy systems in selected countries, such as Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Nigeria, and Colombia. The experimental rural energy center established in Niaga Wolof, Senegal and the integrated field project in Basaisa village, Egypt are also discussed. The final chapter offers guidelines for planning, development, and operation of integrated rural energy projects. This monograph will appeal to energy specialists, policymakers, and others who are interested in constructing, operating, and maintaining integrated rural energy centers in developing countries.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Chapter One An Integrated Rural Energy System in Sri Lanka
Chapter Two Rural Energy Systems in Indonesia
Chapter Three Integrated Rural Food—Energy Systems, Technology and Technology Diffusion in India
Chapter Four Bringing Energy to the Rural Sector—the Philippines
Chapter Five Development of a New Energy Village—Xinbu, China
Chapter Six The Niaga Wolof Experimental Rural Energy Center
Chapter Seven Designing a Model Rural Energy System for Nigeria
Chapter Eight Basaisa Village Integrated Field Project
Chapter Nine Dodoma Rural Energy Project, Tanzania
Chapter Ten Process for Rural Energy Development—Colombia
Chapter Eleven Guidelines for Planning, Development and Operation of Integrated Rural Energy Projects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 19th July 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161501