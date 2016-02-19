Integrated Project Support Environments, Volume 33
1st Edition
The Aspect Project
Introduction. The Need for an IPSE. System Concept and Architecture. Demonstrating ASPECT. The Information Base Engine. The Information Base Superstructure. HCI Perspectives. Constructs for Interface Generation and Management. Doubleview--A User Interface Design Tool. Programming and Debugging Distributed Target Systems. A Comparison of ASPECT with Other IPSEs. References. List of Contributors. Index.
A major part of software engineering developments involve the use of computing tools which facilitate the management, maintenance, security, and building of long-scale software engineer projects. Consequently, there have been a proliferation of CASE tools and IPSES. This book looks at IPSES in general and the ASPECT project in particular, providing design and implementation details, as well as locating ASPECT in IPSE developments.
Survey of integrated project support environments for more efficient software engineeringDescription of a large scale IPSE--ASPECTEvaluation of formal methods in IPSE development (using the Z specification)
Software, IPSE and CASE engineers and project managers as well as researchers and advanced undergraduate students studying sofware engineering.
Alan Brown Editor
Alan W. Brown is Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Surrey Business School, University of Surrey, UK. where he leads activities in the area of corporate entrepreneurship and open innovation models. In addition to teaching activities, he focuses on innovation in a number of practical research areas with regard to global enterprise software delivery, agile software supply chains, and the investigation of "open commercial" software delivery models. He has formerly held a wide range of roles in industry, including Distinguished Engineer and CTO at IBM Rational, VP of Research at Sterling Software, Research Manager at Texas Instruments Software, and Head of Business Development in a Silicon Valley startup. In these roles Alan has worked with teams around the world on software engineering strategy, process improvement, and the transition to agile delivery approaches. He has published over 50 papers and written four books. He holds a Ph.D. in Computing Science from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.
Surrey Business School, University of Surrey, UK