Integrated Project Support Environments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121367404, 9781483288253

Integrated Project Support Environments, Volume 33

1st Edition

The Aspect Project

Editors: Alan Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483288253
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

Introduction. The Need for an IPSE. System Concept and Architecture. Demonstrating ASPECT. The Information Base Engine. The Information Base Superstructure. HCI Perspectives. Constructs for Interface Generation and Management. Doubleview--A User Interface Design Tool. Programming and Debugging Distributed Target Systems. A Comparison of ASPECT with Other IPSEs. References. List of Contributors. Index.

Description

A major part of software engineering developments involve the use of computing tools which facilitate the management, maintenance, security, and building of long-scale software engineer projects. Consequently, there have been a proliferation of CASE tools and IPSES. This book looks at IPSES in general and the ASPECT project in particular, providing design and implementation details, as well as locating ASPECT in IPSE developments.

Key Features

Survey of integrated project support environments for more efficient software engineeringDescription of a large scale IPSE--ASPECTEvaluation of formal methods in IPSE development (using the Z specification)

Readership

Software, IPSE and CASE engineers and project managers as well as researchers and advanced undergraduate students studying sofware engineering.

About the Editors

Alan Brown Editor

Alan W. Brown is Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Surrey Business School, University of Surrey, UK. where he leads activities in the area of corporate entrepreneurship and open innovation models. In addition to teaching activities, he focuses on innovation in a number of practical research areas with regard to global enterprise software delivery, agile software supply chains, and the investigation of "open commercial" software delivery models. He has formerly held a wide range of roles in industry, including Distinguished Engineer and CTO at IBM Rational, VP of Research at Sterling Software, Research Manager at Texas Instruments Software, and Head of Business Development in a Silicon Valley startup. In these roles Alan has worked with teams around the world on software engineering strategy, process improvement, and the transition to agile delivery approaches. He has published over 50 papers and written four books. He holds a Ph.D. in Computing Science from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.

Surrey Business School, University of Surrey, UK

