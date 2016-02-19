Integrated Project Support Environments, Volume 33

Alan W. Brown is Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Surrey Business School, University of Surrey, UK. where he leads activities in the area of corporate entrepreneurship and open innovation models. In addition to teaching activities, he focuses on innovation in a number of practical research areas with regard to global enterprise software delivery, agile software supply chains, and the investigation of "open commercial" software delivery models. He has formerly held a wide range of roles in industry, including Distinguished Engineer and CTO at IBM Rational, VP of Research at Sterling Software, Research Manager at Texas Instruments Software, and Head of Business Development in a Silicon Valley startup. In these roles Alan has worked with teams around the world on software engineering strategy, process improvement, and the transition to agile delivery approaches. He has published over 50 papers and written four books. He holds a Ph.D. in Computing Science from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.