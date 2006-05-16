Integrated Pharmacology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323040808, 9780323074414

Integrated Pharmacology

3rd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Clive Page Brian Hoffman Michael Curtis Michael Walker
eBook ISBN: 9780323074414
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 16th May 2006
Page Count: 688
Description

Thoroughly updated, the 3rd Edition of this popular text continues to take its fresh approach to studying pharmacology by examining drugs in the context of the diseases they are used to treat within each body system. Drug action is clearly explained at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and organ levels. Numerous high-quality, full-color illustrations, plus at-a-glance boxes and tables, help you to more easily understand the complex ways in which modern drugs are used to treat diseases.

Key Features

    • Table of Contents

    SECTION 1: Principles of Pharmacology

    1. Introduction

    2. The General Mechanisms of Drug Action

    3. Evaluation of the Therapeutic Usefulness of Drugs

    4. Pharmacokinetic and Other Factors Influencing Drug Action

    SECTION 2: Drugs Acting on Pathogenic and Neoplastic Cells

    5. Introduction to Section 2

    6. Drugs Acting on Infectious Organisms

    7. Drugs and Cancer

    SECTION 3: Drugs Acting on Body Systems

    8. Drugs and the Nervous System (Peripheral and Central)

    9. Autacoids, Drugs and the Inflammatory and Immune Responses

    10. Drugs and the Blood

    11. Drugs and the Endocrine Metabolic Systems

    12. Drugs and the Renal System

    13. Drugs and the Cardiovascular System

    14. Drugs and the Pulmonary System

    15. Drugs and the Musculoskeletal System

    16. Drugs and the Gastrointestinal System

    17. Drugs and the Genitourinary System

    18. Drugs and the Skin

    19. Drugs and the Eye

    20. Drugs and the Ear

    21. Drugs Used in Anesthesia and Critical Care

    22. Drug Use in Disorders of Nutrition

    23. Drugs Used in Dentistry

    24. Herbs, Toxins, Venoms and Poisons

    Index

    Details

    No. of pages:
    688
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby Ltd. 2006
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby Ltd.
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323074414

    About the Author

    Clive Page

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Director, Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology, Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, King's College London, UK

    Brian Hoffman

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Medicine, Visiting Professor of Medicine, Harvard University School of Medicine; Co-Chief of Medicine, VA Boston Health Care System, Boston, MA

    Michael Curtis

    Michael Curtis is a Reader in Pharmacology, King’s College London, Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Reader in Pharmacology, King’s College London, Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK

    Michael Walker

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Pharmacology, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

