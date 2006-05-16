Integrated Pharmacology
3rd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Thoroughly updated, the 3rd Edition of this popular text continues to take its fresh approach to studying pharmacology by examining drugs in the context of the diseases they are used to treat within each body system. Drug action is clearly explained at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and organ levels. Numerous high-quality, full-color illustrations, plus at-a-glance boxes and tables, help you to more easily understand the complex ways in which modern drugs are used to treat diseases.
Key Features
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: Principles of Pharmacology
1. Introduction
2. The General Mechanisms of Drug Action
3. Evaluation of the Therapeutic Usefulness of Drugs
4. Pharmacokinetic and Other Factors Influencing Drug Action
SECTION 2: Drugs Acting on Pathogenic and Neoplastic Cells
5. Introduction to Section 2
6. Drugs Acting on Infectious Organisms
7. Drugs and Cancer
SECTION 3: Drugs Acting on Body Systems
8. Drugs and the Nervous System (Peripheral and Central)
9. Autacoids, Drugs and the Inflammatory and Immune Responses
10. Drugs and the Blood
11. Drugs and the Endocrine Metabolic Systems
12. Drugs and the Renal System
13. Drugs and the Cardiovascular System
14. Drugs and the Pulmonary System
15. Drugs and the Musculoskeletal System
16. Drugs and the Gastrointestinal System
17. Drugs and the Genitourinary System
18. Drugs and the Skin
19. Drugs and the Eye
20. Drugs and the Ear
21. Drugs Used in Anesthesia and Critical Care
22. Drug Use in Disorders of Nutrition
23. Drugs Used in Dentistry
24. Herbs, Toxins, Venoms and Poisons
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2006
- Published:
- 16th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074414
About the Author
Clive Page
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology, Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, King's College London, UK
Brian Hoffman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Visiting Professor of Medicine, Harvard University School of Medicine; Co-Chief of Medicine, VA Boston Health Care System, Boston, MA
Michael Curtis
Michael Curtis is a Reader in Pharmacology, King’s College London, Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Pharmacology, King’s College London, Rayne Institute, St. Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK
Michael Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacology, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada