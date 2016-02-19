Integrated Optoelectronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122004209, 9781483288390

Integrated Optoelectronics

1st Edition

Editors: Mario Dagenais
Serial Editors: Robert Leheny John Crow
eBook ISBN: 9781483288390
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1994
Page Count: 686
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Systems Requirements for OEICs: M.S. Goodman and E. Arthurs,<$>Telecommunications System Applications for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. J. Crow, J.M. Jaffe, and M.W. Sachs,<$> Computing System Applications. Materials Growth:<$> C.W. Tu,<$> Molecular Beam Epitaxy with Gaseous Sources. R. Bhat,<$> Organometallic Chemical Vapor Deposition for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. S.F. Fang and H. Morkoi,<$> Lattice-Mismatched Heteroepitaxy. Devices Processing:<$> L.R. Harriott and H. Temkin,<$> Focused Ion Beam Fabrication Techniques for Optoelectronics. P. Vettiger, P. Buchmann, O. Voegeli, and, D.J. Webb,<$> Full-Wafer Technology for Large Scale Laser Fabrication and Integration. W. K. Chan and E. Yablonovitch,<$> Epitaxial Lift-Off and Related Techniques. State-of-the-Art Discrete Components:<$> J.R. Hayes,<$> Electronics for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. L.A. Coldren,<$> Lasers and Modulators for OEICs. J.C. Campbell,<$> Photodetectors for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits (OEICs):<$> O. Wada and J. Crow,<$> Current Status of Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. R. Bates, J. Crow, J. Ewen, and D. Rogers,<$> Scaling and SystemIssues of OEIC Design. R. Baets, D. Botteldooren, G. Morthier, F. Libbrecht, and P. Lagasse,<$> Modeling for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. T.L. Koch and U. Koren,<$> Photonic Integrated Circuits. J. Crow,<$> Packaging Integrated Optoelectronics. I. Hayashi,<$> Future OEICs: The Basis for the Photo-Electronic Integrated System. Index.

Systems Requirements for OEICs. Materials Growth. Devices Processing. State-of-the-Art Discrete Components. Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits (OEICs). Index.

Description

Integrated optoelectronics is becoming ever more important to communications, computer, and consumer industries. It is the enabling technology in a variety of systems, ranging from low-cost, robust optical componentsin consumer electronics to high-performance broadband information networks capable of supporting video and multimedia conferencing. The requirements for producing low-cost, highly reliable components for deployment in these new systems have created a technology challenge. Integrated optoelectronics promises to meet the performance and cost objectives of these applications by integrating both optical and electronic components in a highly functional chip. This book provides an overview of this exciting newtechnology.

Integrated Optoelectronics brings together a group of acknowledged experts from both universities and industry around the world to focus on a common theme of integration. These experts have reported not only on the state-of-the-art, but also on the physics and design experience that goes into implementing integrated chips and modules. This book is a cohesive series of articles that includes a discussion of the intimate trade-offs between materials, processes, devices, functional blocks, packaging,and systems requirements in a truly integrated technology. This integration encompasses electrical, optoelectronic, and optical devices onto monolithic or hybrid chips, and into multichip modules.

This volume surveys state-of-the-art research activities in integrated optoelectronics and gathers most of the important references into a single place. It outlines the major issues involved in integrating both optical and electronic components, provides an overview of design and fabrication concepts, and discusses the issues involved in bringing these new chips to the marketplace.

Key Features

This exciting new book:

Provides a broad overview of the optoelectronic field, including materials processing, devices, and systems applications

Features authors who are acknowledged research experts in this field, from both industry and universities around the world

Includes new information on device fabrication, including the latest epitaxial growth and lift-off techniques to permit the mixing of dissimilar materials onto single chips

Covers planar processed laser fabrication leading to wafer level automated testing

Discusses optimization of devices for integration, including a detailed treatment of the vertical emitting laser and theoretical and experimental coverage of optimization of photodetectors for integration into receiver chips

Describes design approaches for multifunctional chips, including photonic circuits for all-optical networks and the design of integrated optoelectronic chips with lasers, photodiodes, and electronic ICs

Covers the infrastructure needed to support an integrated technology, including automated design systems which treat both optical and electrical circuits, and multichip packaging approaches for both optical and IC chips

Readership

Researchers in compound semiconductor and optoelectronic devices; electrical engineers in communications, electronics, and optoelectronics; and system designers in the communications and computer fields.

Details

No. of pages:
686
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288390

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Mario Dagenais Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland

About the Serial Editors

Robert Leheny Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Bellcore

John Crow Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM T.J. Watson Research Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.