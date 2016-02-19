Integrated Optoelectronics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Systems Requirements for OEICs: M.S. Goodman and E. Arthurs,<$>Telecommunications System Applications for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. J. Crow, J.M. Jaffe, and M.W. Sachs,<$> Computing System Applications. Materials Growth:<$> C.W. Tu,<$> Molecular Beam Epitaxy with Gaseous Sources. R. Bhat,<$> Organometallic Chemical Vapor Deposition for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. S.F. Fang and H. Morkoi,<$> Lattice-Mismatched Heteroepitaxy. Devices Processing:<$> L.R. Harriott and H. Temkin,<$> Focused Ion Beam Fabrication Techniques for Optoelectronics. P. Vettiger, P. Buchmann, O. Voegeli, and, D.J. Webb,<$> Full-Wafer Technology for Large Scale Laser Fabrication and Integration. W. K. Chan and E. Yablonovitch,<$> Epitaxial Lift-Off and Related Techniques. State-of-the-Art Discrete Components:<$> J.R. Hayes,<$> Electronics for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. L.A. Coldren,<$> Lasers and Modulators for OEICs. J.C. Campbell,<$> Photodetectors for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits (OEICs):<$> O. Wada and J. Crow,<$> Current Status of Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. R. Bates, J. Crow, J. Ewen, and D. Rogers,<$> Scaling and SystemIssues of OEIC Design. R. Baets, D. Botteldooren, G. Morthier, F. Libbrecht, and P. Lagasse,<$> Modeling for Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits. T.L. Koch and U. Koren,<$> Photonic Integrated Circuits. J. Crow,<$> Packaging Integrated Optoelectronics. I. Hayashi,<$> Future OEICs: The Basis for the Photo-Electronic Integrated System. Index.
Systems Requirements for OEICs. Materials Growth. Devices Processing. State-of-the-Art Discrete Components. Optoelectronic Integrated Circuits (OEICs). Index.
Description
Integrated optoelectronics is becoming ever more important to communications, computer, and consumer industries. It is the enabling technology in a variety of systems, ranging from low-cost, robust optical componentsin consumer electronics to high-performance broadband information networks capable of supporting video and multimedia conferencing. The requirements for producing low-cost, highly reliable components for deployment in these new systems have created a technology challenge. Integrated optoelectronics promises to meet the performance and cost objectives of these applications by integrating both optical and electronic components in a highly functional chip. This book provides an overview of this exciting newtechnology.
Integrated Optoelectronics brings together a group of acknowledged experts from both universities and industry around the world to focus on a common theme of integration. These experts have reported not only on the state-of-the-art, but also on the physics and design experience that goes into implementing integrated chips and modules. This book is a cohesive series of articles that includes a discussion of the intimate trade-offs between materials, processes, devices, functional blocks, packaging,and systems requirements in a truly integrated technology. This integration encompasses electrical, optoelectronic, and optical devices onto monolithic or hybrid chips, and into multichip modules.
This volume surveys state-of-the-art research activities in integrated optoelectronics and gathers most of the important references into a single place. It outlines the major issues involved in integrating both optical and electronic components, provides an overview of design and fabrication concepts, and discusses the issues involved in bringing these new chips to the marketplace.
Key Features
This exciting new book:
Provides a broad overview of the optoelectronic field, including materials processing, devices, and systems applications
Features authors who are acknowledged research experts in this field, from both industry and universities around the world
Includes new information on device fabrication, including the latest epitaxial growth and lift-off techniques to permit the mixing of dissimilar materials onto single chips
Covers planar processed laser fabrication leading to wafer level automated testing
Discusses optimization of devices for integration, including a detailed treatment of the vertical emitting laser and theoretical and experimental coverage of optimization of photodetectors for integration into receiver chips
Describes design approaches for multifunctional chips, including photonic circuits for all-optical networks and the design of integrated optoelectronic chips with lasers, photodiodes, and electronic ICs
Covers the infrastructure needed to support an integrated technology, including automated design systems which treat both optical and electrical circuits, and multichip packaging approaches for both optical and IC chips
Readership
Researchers in compound semiconductor and optoelectronic devices; electrical engineers in communications, electronics, and optoelectronics; and system designers in the communications and computer fields.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 686
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 5th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288390
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mario Dagenais Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland
About the Serial Editors
Robert Leheny Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Bellcore
John Crow Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM T.J. Watson Research Center