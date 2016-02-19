Integrated optoelectronics is becoming ever more important to communications, computer, and consumer industries. It is the enabling technology in a variety of systems, ranging from low-cost, robust optical componentsin consumer electronics to high-performance broadband information networks capable of supporting video and multimedia conferencing. The requirements for producing low-cost, highly reliable components for deployment in these new systems have created a technology challenge. Integrated optoelectronics promises to meet the performance and cost objectives of these applications by integrating both optical and electronic components in a highly functional chip. This book provides an overview of this exciting newtechnology.

Integrated Optoelectronics brings together a group of acknowledged experts from both universities and industry around the world to focus on a common theme of integration. These experts have reported not only on the state-of-the-art, but also on the physics and design experience that goes into implementing integrated chips and modules. This book is a cohesive series of articles that includes a discussion of the intimate trade-offs between materials, processes, devices, functional blocks, packaging,and systems requirements in a truly integrated technology. This integration encompasses electrical, optoelectronic, and optical devices onto monolithic or hybrid chips, and into multichip modules.

This volume surveys state-of-the-art research activities in integrated optoelectronics and gathers most of the important references into a single place. It outlines the major issues involved in integrating both optical and electronic components, provides an overview of design and fabrication concepts, and discusses the issues involved in bringing these new chips to the marketplace.