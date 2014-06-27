Nanophotonics is a newly developing and exciting field, with two main areas of interest: imaging/computer vision and data transport. The technologies developed in the field of nanophotonics have far reaching implications with a wide range of potential applications from faster computing power to medical applications, and "smart" eyeglasses to national security.

Integrated Nanophotonic Devices explores one of the key technologies emerging within nanophotonics: that of nano-integrated photonic modulation devices and sensors. The authors introduce the scientific principles of these devices and provide a practical, applications-based approach to recent developments in the design, fabrication and experimentation of integrated photonic modulation circuits.

For this second edition, all chapters have been expanded and updated to reflect this rapidly advancing field, and an entirely new chapter has been added to cover liquid crystals integrated with nanostructures.