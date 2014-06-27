Integrated Nanophotonic Devices
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- About the Authors
- Chapter 1. Physical Background
- 1.1 Introduction to Non-Linear Optics
- 1.2 Basics of Semiconductors
- 1.3 Introduction to Photonic Waveguiding
- References
- Chapter 2. Physics of Optical Modulation
- 2.1 Magneto-Optic Modulators
- 2.2 Electro-Optic Modulators
- 2.3 Liquid Crystals
- 2.4 Electro-Absorption
- 2.5 Non-Linear Optics
- 2.6 Raman and Brillouin Effects
- 2.7 Plasma Effect in Silicon
- 2.8 Overview of Photonic Devices
- References
- Chapter 3. Silicon Photonic Modulation Circuitry
- 3.1 General Overview
- 3.2 Specific Devices
- References
- Chapter 4. Fabrication Aspects of Integrated Devices
- 4.1 Methods for Image Formation
- 4.2 Methods to Pattern Surfaces
- 4.3 Applications of Nanophotonics and Nanotechnologies
- References
- Chapter 5. Non-Conventional Modulation Schemes
- 5.1 Hybrid Opto-Electronic Approaches
- 5.2 All-Optical Plasma Dispersion Effect-Based Approach
- 5.3 Particle Trapping-Based Modulation
- 5.4 All-Optical Integrated Micrologic Gate
- 5.5 Polarizing and Spectrally Selective Photonic Device Based Upon Dielectric Nanorods
- References
- Chapter 6. Plasmonics
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 SPR Phenomena
- 6.3 Applications of Plasmonics
- 6.4 Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 7. Integrated Nanoplasmonic Logic Circuitry
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Nanoplasmonic Interferometer Theoretical Operation Principle
- 7.3 Frequency Modulated Scanning Kelvin Probe Microscopy
- 7.4 Experimental Results
- 7.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. Optofluidics
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Microfluidic and Nanofluidic Mechanics
- 8.3 Fabrication Considerations
- 8.4 Summary of Optofluidics Applications
- References
- Chapter 9. Liquid Crystals Nanophotonics
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Liquid Crystal Phases
- 9.3 Liquid Crystals Alignment
- 9.4 Basic Electro-Optic Effects in Liquid Crystals
- 9.5 Liquid Crystal Characteristic Lengths
- 9.6 Liquid Crystals in Waveguides
- 9.7 Liquid Crystals Combined with Nanoparticles and Nanostructures
- 9.8 Future Trends
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Index
Description
Nanophotonics is a newly developing and exciting field, with two main areas of interest: imaging/computer vision and data transport. The technologies developed in the field of nanophotonics have far reaching implications with a wide range of potential applications from faster computing power to medical applications, and "smart" eyeglasses to national security.
Integrated Nanophotonic Devices explores one of the key technologies emerging within nanophotonics: that of nano-integrated photonic modulation devices and sensors. The authors introduce the scientific principles of these devices and provide a practical, applications-based approach to recent developments in the design, fabrication and experimentation of integrated photonic modulation circuits.
For this second edition, all chapters have been expanded and updated to reflect this rapidly advancing field, and an entirely new chapter has been added to cover liquid crystals integrated with nanostructures.
Key Features
- Unlocks the technologies that will turn the rapidly growing research area of nanophotonics into a major area of commercial development, with applications in telecommunications, computing, security, and sensing
- Nano-integrated photonic modulation devices and sensors are the components that will see nanophotonics moving out of the lab into a new generation of products and services
- By covering the scientific fundamentals alongside technological applications, the authors open up this important multidisciplinary subject to readers from a range of scientific backgrounds
Readership
Industrial R&D and academia, including optical engineers, photonics engineers, electronics engineers, functional opto-electronic materials engineers and others seeking practical information regarding the development of integrated nanophotonic devices and technologies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 27th June 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323228633
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323228626
About the Authors
Zeev Zalevsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering and the Center for Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, Bar-Ilan University
Ibrahim Abdulhalim Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ben--Gurion University of the Negev