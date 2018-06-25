Integrated Nano-Biomechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323389440, 9780323389594

Integrated Nano-Biomechanics

1st Edition

Editors: Takami Yamaguchi Takuji Ishikawa Yohsuke Imai
eBook ISBN: 9780323389594
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323389440
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th June 2018
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
213.59
181.55
200.00
170.00
160.00
136.00
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
136.00
185.00
157.25
200.00
170.00
279.94
237.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Foreword

1.1 Introduction to nano-biomechanics - T. Yamaguchi

2. Biomechanics of microcirculation

2.1 Behavior of red blood cell - T. Omori

2.2 Margination of cells - Y. Imai

2.3 Malaria infected blood flow -Y. Imai

2.4 Formation and destruction of the primary thrombus - H. Kamada

3. Biomechanics of digestive systems

3.1 Dynamics of swallowing - Y. Imai

3.2 Mixing in stomach - Y. Imai

4. Biomechanics for pathology and treatment

4.1 Growth of cerebral aneurysm - Y. Shimogonya

4.2 Electroporation for cancer treatment - N. Matsuki

4.3 Microbubbles for blood transfusion - N. Matsuki

4.4 Percutaneous absorption of medicine - K. Kikuchi

5. Ciliary motion

5.1 Motor proteins of cilia - H. Ueno

5.2 Ciliary flow in the airway - T. Ishikawa

5.3 Computational analysis of ciliary motion - T. Omori

6. Swimming microorganisms

6.1 Mass transport in a suspension of cells - T. Ishikawa

6.2 Collective swimming of cells - T. Ishikawa

6.2 - Bioconvection generated by algae cells - A. Kage

7. Microfluidic devices based on biomechanics

7.1 Controlling cell-free layer - M. Saadatmand

7.2 Separation of cancer cells - T. Ishikawa

7.3 Separation of motile bacteria - T. Ishikawa

8. Biomimetics

8.1 Design of fish fin- K. Kikuchi

8.2 Bloodsucking of mosquito- K. Kikuchi

8.3 Virtual chameleon - F.Mizuno

Description

Integrated Nano-Biomechanics provides an integrated look into the rapidly evolving field of nanobiomechanics. The book demystifies the processes in living organisms at the micro- and nano-scale through mechanics, using theoretical, computational and experimental means. The book develops the concept of integrating different technologies along the hierarchical structure of biological systems and clarifies biomechanical interactions among different levels for the analysis of multi-scale pathophysiological phenomena. With a focus on nano-scale processes and biomedical applications, it is shown how knowledge obtained can be utilized in a range of areas, including diagnosis and treatment of various human diseases and alternative energy production.

This book is based on collaboration of researchers from a unique combination of fields, including biomechanics, computational mechanics, GPU application, electron microscopy, biology of motile micro-organisms, entomological mechanics and clinical medicine. The book will be of great interest to scientists and researchers involved in disciplines, such as micro- and nano-engineering, bionanotechnology, biomedical engineering, micro- and nano-scale fluid-mechanics (such as in MEMS devices), nanomedicine and microbiology, as well as industries such as optical devices, computer simulation, plant based energy sources and clinical diagnosis of the gastric diseases.

Key Features

  • Provides knowledge of integrated biomechanics, focusing on nano-scale, in this rapidly growing research field
  • Explains how the different technologies can be integrated and applied in a variety of biomedical application fields, as well as for alternative energy sources
  • Uses a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to provide a comprehensive coverage of nano-biomechanics

Readership

Academics and scientists in micro- and nanotechnology, nanoengineering/-fabrication, biotechnology, biomedical engineering, microbiology and nanomedicine. Researchers and R&D engineers in industries such as pharmaceutics, optical devices, MEMS devices, computer simulation, plant based energy sources, clinical diagnosis and therapeutics

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323389594
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323389440

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Takami Yamaguchi Editor

Takami Yamaguchi is an Emeritus Professor at the Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ermitus Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan

Takuji Ishikawa Editor

Takuji Ishikawa is Professor at the Graduate School of Engineering, Department of Finemechanics, Tohoku University, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Finemechanics, Graduate School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan

Yohsuke Imai Editor

Yohsuke Imai is an Associate Professor at the School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.