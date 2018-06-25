Integrated Nano-Biomechanics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Foreword
1.1 Introduction to nano-biomechanics - T. Yamaguchi
2. Biomechanics of microcirculation
2.1 Behavior of red blood cell - T. Omori
2.2 Margination of cells - Y. Imai
2.3 Malaria infected blood flow -Y. Imai
2.4 Formation and destruction of the primary thrombus - H. Kamada
3. Biomechanics of digestive systems
3.1 Dynamics of swallowing - Y. Imai
3.2 Mixing in stomach - Y. Imai
4. Biomechanics for pathology and treatment
4.1 Growth of cerebral aneurysm - Y. Shimogonya
4.2 Electroporation for cancer treatment - N. Matsuki
4.3 Microbubbles for blood transfusion - N. Matsuki
4.4 Percutaneous absorption of medicine - K. Kikuchi
5. Ciliary motion
5.1 Motor proteins of cilia - H. Ueno
5.2 Ciliary flow in the airway - T. Ishikawa
5.3 Computational analysis of ciliary motion - T. Omori
6. Swimming microorganisms
6.1 Mass transport in a suspension of cells - T. Ishikawa
6.2 Collective swimming of cells - T. Ishikawa
6.2 - Bioconvection generated by algae cells - A. Kage
7. Microfluidic devices based on biomechanics
7.1 Controlling cell-free layer - M. Saadatmand
7.2 Separation of cancer cells - T. Ishikawa
7.3 Separation of motile bacteria - T. Ishikawa
8. Biomimetics
8.1 Design of fish fin- K. Kikuchi
8.2 Bloodsucking of mosquito- K. Kikuchi
8.3 Virtual chameleon - F.Mizuno
Description
Integrated Nano-Biomechanics provides an integrated look into the rapidly evolving field of nanobiomechanics. The book demystifies the processes in living organisms at the micro- and nano-scale through mechanics, using theoretical, computational and experimental means. The book develops the concept of integrating different technologies along the hierarchical structure of biological systems and clarifies biomechanical interactions among different levels for the analysis of multi-scale pathophysiological phenomena. With a focus on nano-scale processes and biomedical applications, it is shown how knowledge obtained can be utilized in a range of areas, including diagnosis and treatment of various human diseases and alternative energy production.
This book is based on collaboration of researchers from a unique combination of fields, including biomechanics, computational mechanics, GPU application, electron microscopy, biology of motile micro-organisms, entomological mechanics and clinical medicine. The book will be of great interest to scientists and researchers involved in disciplines, such as micro- and nano-engineering, bionanotechnology, biomedical engineering, micro- and nano-scale fluid-mechanics (such as in MEMS devices), nanomedicine and microbiology, as well as industries such as optical devices, computer simulation, plant based energy sources and clinical diagnosis of the gastric diseases.
Key Features
- Provides knowledge of integrated biomechanics, focusing on nano-scale, in this rapidly growing research field
- Explains how the different technologies can be integrated and applied in a variety of biomedical application fields, as well as for alternative energy sources
- Uses a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to provide a comprehensive coverage of nano-biomechanics
Readership
Academics and scientists in micro- and nanotechnology, nanoengineering/-fabrication, biotechnology, biomedical engineering, microbiology and nanomedicine. Researchers and R&D engineers in industries such as pharmaceutics, optical devices, MEMS devices, computer simulation, plant based energy sources, clinical diagnosis and therapeutics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389594
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323389440
About the Editors
Takami Yamaguchi Editor
Takami Yamaguchi is an Emeritus Professor at the Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ermitus Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan
Takuji Ishikawa Editor
Takuji Ishikawa is Professor at the Graduate School of Engineering, Department of Finemechanics, Tohoku University, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Finemechanics, Graduate School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan
Yohsuke Imai Editor
Yohsuke Imai is an Associate Professor at the School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Engineering, Tohoku University, Japan