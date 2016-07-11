Integrated Lasers on Silicon

Yoan Léger received the PhD degree in Physics from Université Joseph Fourier, Grenoble, France, in 2007 for his investigation of the optoelectronic properties of individual II-VI magnetic quantum dots and the demonstration of the optical detection of a single magnetic atom spin in the solid state. He then joined B. Deveaud’s group in EPFL (Switzerland) and focused his work on the nonlinear properties of semiconductor microcavities in the strong coupling regime, from polariton multistability and all-optical spin switching to superfluidity. Since 2012, hehas worked as a CNRS researcher in Foton laboratory on the monolithic integration of nonlinear and active photonic micro-resonators on silicon.

Dr. Léger is the co-author of 60 publications, counting more than 1100 citations. He is a reviewer for Nature publishing group, the Optical Society and the American Physical Society.