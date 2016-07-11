Integrated Lasers on Silicon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480621, 9780081010761

Integrated Lasers on Silicon

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Cornet Yoan Léger Cédric Robert
eBook ISBN: 9780081010761
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480621
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 11th July 2016
Page Count: 178
Description

Integrated Lasers on Silicon provides a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art use of lasers on silicon for photonic integration. The authors demonstrate the need for efficient laser sources on silicon, motivated by the development of on-board/on-chip optical interconnects and the different integration schemes available. The authors include detailed descriptions of Group IV-based lasers, followed by a presentation of the results obtained through the bonding approach (hybrid III-V lasers). The monolithic integration of III-V semiconductor lasers are explored, concluding with a discussion of the different kinds of cavity geometries benchmarked with respect to their potential integration on silicon in an industrial environment.

Key Features

  • Features a clear description of the advantages, drawbacks, and challenges of laser integration on silicon
  • Serves as a staple reference in the general field of silicon photonics
  • Focuses on the promising developments of hybrid and monolithic III-V lasers on silicon, previously unreviewed
  • Discusses the different kinds of cavity geometries benchmarked with respect to their potential integration on silicon in an industrial environment

Readership

Scientists and engineers in such areas as metals processing and microelectronics as well those conducting laser materials processing research in either academia or industry

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Introduction
  • 1: Laser Integration Challenges
    • Abstract:
    • 1.1 Evolution of microprocessor technologies
    • 1.2 Photonic integration schemes
    • 1.3 Semiconductor lasers
  • 2: Group IV Silicon Lasers
    • Abstract:
    • 2.1 Group IV silicon lasers: issues
    • 2.2 Emission from bulk silicon
    • 2.3 Using quantum confinement
    • 2.4 Raman scattering for lasing
    • 2.5 Rare-earth doping
    • 2.6 Group IV SiGeSn alloys for lasing
  • 3: III–V Lasers Bonded on Si
    • Abstract:
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 Historical flip-chip bonding technology: advantages and drawbacks
    • 3.3 Die versus wafer bonding
    • 3.4 Basic principles of wafer bonding
    • 3.5 Basic principles of transfer printing
    • 3.6 Device structures and performances of III–V lasers coupled to SOI waveguides
    • 3.7 Conclusion
  • 4: Monolithic III–V Lasers on Silicon
    • Abstract:
    • 4.1 The monolithic integration: issues and strategies
    • 4.2 Monolithic devices
  • 5: Laser Architectures for On-chip Information Technologies
    • Abstract:
    • 5.1 The role of integrated lasers in hybrid photonic–electronic chips
    • 5.2 Laser designs for on-chip routing
    • 5.3 Concluding remarks
  • Conclusion
  • Bibliography
  • Index

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081010761
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785480621

About the Author

Charles Cornet

Charles Cornet received the Ph.D. degree in physics from Institut National des Sciences Appliquées, Rennes, France, in 2006 for his contribution to the understanding of electronic, optical and dynamic properties of coupled self-assembled InAs/InP quantum dots. Since 2007, he is Assistant Professor at FOTON laboratory, specialist of MBE material growth, structural and optical properties of III-V semiconductor nanostructures and devices, and their integration on silicon. In 2014, he received his “habilitation à diriger les recherches” for his contribution to the development of pseudomorphic integration of III-V semiconductors and devices on silicon, and became head of the “optical communications: devices and functionalities” research program at FOTON laboratory.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Hab., FOTON Laboratory, INSA, Rennes, France

Yoan Léger

Yoan Léger received the PhD degree in Physics from Université Joseph Fourier, Grenoble, France, in 2007 for his investigation of the optoelectronic properties of individual II-VI magnetic quantum dots and the demonstration of the optical detection of a single magnetic atom spin in the solid state. He then joined B. Deveaud’s group in EPFL (Switzerland) and focused his work on the nonlinear properties of semiconductor microcavities in the strong coupling regime, from polariton multistability and all-optical spin switching to superfluidity. Since 2012, hehas worked as a CNRS researcher in Foton laboratory on the monolithic integration of nonlinear and active photonic micro-resonators on silicon.

Dr. Léger is the co-author of 60 publications, counting more than 1100 citations. He is a reviewer for Nature publishing group, the Optical Society and the American Physical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS Researcher, FOTON Laboratory, INSA, Rennes, France

Cédric Robert

Cédric Robert obtained a PhD in physics and optoelectronics at INSA Rennes (France) where he studied nanostructures on GaP for the monolithic integration of a laser structure on silicon. He then moved to the III-V materials and devices group of the Tyndall National Institute (Ireland) where he designed, fabricated and characterized optoelectronics devices based on III-V compounds. In particular, he developed III-V light emitters that are transfer printed onto silicon substrates. He joined the Laboratory of Physics and Chemistry of Nano-objects (LPCNO) in INSA Toulouse to study the optical properties of semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenide monolayers (MoS2, WS2, MoSe2, WSe2, MoTe2). He authored or co-authored 20 papers in top ranked journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Laboratory of Physics and Chemistry of Nano-objects (LPCNO), INSA, Toulouse, France

