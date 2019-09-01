Integrated Energy Systems for Multigeneration
1st Edition
Description
Integrated Energy Systems for Multigeneration looks at how measures implemented to limit greenhouse gas emissions must consider smart utilization of available limited resources and employ renewable resources through integrated energy systems and the utilization of waste energy streams. This reference considers the main concepts of thermal and conventional energy systems through detailed systems description, analyses of methodologies, performance assessment and optimization, and illustrative examples and case studies. The book examines producing power and heat with cooling, freshwater, green fuels and other useful commodities designed to tackle rising greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
With worldwide energy demand increasing, and the consequences of meeting supply with current dependency on fossil fuels, investigating and developing sustainable alternatives to the conventional energy systems is a growing concern for global stakeholders.
Key Features
- Analyzes the links between clean energy technologies and achieving sustainable development
- Illustrates several examples of design and analysis of integrated energy systems
- Discusses performance assessment and optimization
- Uses illustrative examples and global case studies to explain methodologies and concepts
Readership
Energy engineers, thermal engineers, power system designers, policy makers, research institutes
Table of Contents
1. Energy and Environment and Sustainable Development
2. Fundamentals of Energy Systems
3. System Integration for Multigeneration
4. Integration of Conventional Systems for Multigeneration
5. Integration of Nuclear Power Systems for Multigeneration
6. Integration of Renewable Energy Systems for Multigeneration
7. Enhanced Dimensions of Integrated Systems for Environment and Sustainability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099438
About the Author
Ibrahim Dincer
Dr. Ibrahim Dincer is full Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada. He is also Vice President for Strategy of the International Association for Hydrogen Energy (IAHE) and Vice-President of the World Society of Sustainable Energy Technologies (WSSET). Renowned for his pioneering work on sustainable energy technologies, he has authored and co-authored numerous books and book chapters, more than a thousand refereed journal and conference papers, as well as technical reports. He has chaired national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered more than 300 keynote and invited lectures. His main research interests include energy conversion and management, hydrogen and fuel cell systems and renewable energy technologies. Dr. Dincer is an active member of various scientific societies, and serves as Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board member on several international journals, including Elsevier`s International Journal of Hydrogen Energy and Applied Energy. Dr. Dincer has received research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier’s Research Excellence Award in Ontario, Canada, in 2004. More recently, he has been identified as one of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering. This honor, presented by Thomson Reuters, is given to researchers who rank in the top 1% for number of citations in their subject field in a given year.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Oshawa, Canada
Yusuf Bicer
Dr. Yusuf Bicer received his PhD in the area of mechanical engineering from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Canada. He completed his BS in Control Engineering (2012) and master’s degree in Energy Science and Technology (2014) at Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Currently, Dr. Bicer is an assistant professor of sustainable development in the College of Science and Engineering at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha, Qatar. Prior to joining HBKU, he was a research and teaching assistant in the Department of Automotive, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. His PhD thesis focused on photoelectrochemical-based hydrogen and ammonia production options. He also worked for more than two years at Istanbul Practical Gas and Energy Technologies Research Engineering Industrial Trade Inc. on the topics of natural gas and solar energy applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Science and Engineering, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar