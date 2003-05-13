Integrated Design and Simulation of Chemical Processes, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 INTEGRATED PROCESS DESIGN
PART I - PROCESS SIMULATION
2 INTRODUCTION IN PROCESS SIMULATION
3 STEADY STATE FLOWSHEETING
4 DYNAMIC SIMULATION
PART II: THERMODYNAMIC METHODS
5 COMPUTATIONAL METHODS IN THERMODYNAMICS
6 PHASE EQUILIBRIA
PART III: PROCESS SYNTHESIS
7 PROCESS SYNTHESIS BY HIERARCHICAL APPROACH
8 SYNTHESIS OF REACTION SYSTEMS
9 SYNTHESIS OF AZEOTROPIC SEPARATION SYSTEMS
PART IV: PROCESS INTEGRATION
10 PINCH POINT ANALYSIS
11 PRACTICAL ENERGY INTEGRATION
12 CONTROLLABILITY ANALYSIS
13 INTEGRATION OF DESIGN AND CONTROL
PART V: DESIGN PROJECT
14 PROCESS DESIGN PROJECT
15 ECONOMIC EVALUATION OF PROJECTS
16 EQUIPMENT SELECTION AND DESIGN
APPENDICES.
Description
This title aims to teach how to invent optimal and sustainable chemical processes by making use of systematic conceptual methods and computer simulation techniques. The material covers five sections: process simulation; thermodynamic methods; process synthesis; process integration; and design project including case studies. It is primarily intended as a teaching support for undergraduate and postgraduate students following various process design courses and projects, but will also be of great value to professional engineers interested in the newest design methods.
Key Features
Provides an introduction to the newest design methods. Of great value to undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as professional engineers. Numerous examples illustrate theoretical priciples and design issues.
Readership
Chemical engineering and industrial chemistry university departments; libraries of companies in basic chemicals, petrochemicals, refining and gas processing; engineering contractors; chemical engineers; undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 13th May 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534800
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444829962
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Alexandre Dimian Author
Alexandre C. Dimian is a retired Professor from the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where he taught Process Design and Integration from 1993 to 2008, as well as at Technical University Eindhoven from 2009 to 2011. He wrote his PhD thesis in chemical engineering at the Technical University of Bucharest, Romania, and TU Hannover, Germany. His career embraced the evolution of process simulation in the last 30 years. He is one of the pioneers in Europe of using scientific computation and process simulation in industry since 1982, working many years as consultant for computer-aided process design in various industries in France and in The Netherlands. He published more than 100 refereed scientific papers and five books, from which two books about chemical process design were published by Elsevier and Wiley, and has five patents to his name.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands