Integrated Design and Simulation of Chemical Processes, Volume 13

Alexandre C. Dimian is a retired Professor from the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where he taught Process Design and Integration from 1993 to 2008, as well as at Technical University Eindhoven from 2009 to 2011. He wrote his PhD thesis in chemical engineering at the Technical University of Bucharest, Romania, and TU Hannover, Germany. His career embraced the evolution of process simulation in the last 30 years. He is one of the pioneers in Europe of using scientific computation and process simulation in industry since 1982, working many years as consultant for computer-aided process design in various industries in France and in The Netherlands. He published more than 100 refereed scientific papers and five books, from which two books about chemical process design were published by Elsevier and Wiley, and has five patents to his name.