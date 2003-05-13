Integrated Design and Simulation of Chemical Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444829962, 9780080534800

Integrated Design and Simulation of Chemical Processes, Volume 13

1st Edition

Authors: Alexandre Dimian
eBook ISBN: 9780080534800
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444829962
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th May 2003
Page Count: 714
Table of Contents

1 INTEGRATED PROCESS DESIGN

PART I - PROCESS SIMULATION 2 INTRODUCTION IN PROCESS SIMULATION
3 STEADY STATE FLOWSHEETING
4 DYNAMIC SIMULATION

PART II: THERMODYNAMIC METHODS 5 COMPUTATIONAL METHODS IN THERMODYNAMICS
6 PHASE EQUILIBRIA

PART III: PROCESS SYNTHESIS 7 PROCESS SYNTHESIS BY HIERARCHICAL APPROACH
8 SYNTHESIS OF REACTION SYSTEMS
9 SYNTHESIS OF AZEOTROPIC SEPARATION SYSTEMS

PART IV: PROCESS INTEGRATION 10 PINCH POINT ANALYSIS
11 PRACTICAL ENERGY INTEGRATION
12 CONTROLLABILITY ANALYSIS
13 INTEGRATION OF DESIGN AND CONTROL

PART V: DESIGN PROJECT 14 PROCESS DESIGN PROJECT
15 ECONOMIC EVALUATION OF PROJECTS
16 EQUIPMENT SELECTION AND DESIGN

APPENDICES.

Description

This title aims to teach how to invent optimal and sustainable chemical processes by making use of systematic conceptual methods and computer simulation techniques. The material covers five sections: process simulation; thermodynamic methods; process synthesis; process integration; and design project including case studies. It is primarily intended as a teaching support for undergraduate and postgraduate students following various process design courses and projects, but will also be of great value to professional engineers interested in the newest design methods.

Key Features

Provides an introduction to the newest design methods. Of great value to undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as professional engineers. Numerous examples illustrate theoretical priciples and design issues.

Readership

Chemical engineering and industrial chemistry university departments; libraries of companies in basic chemicals, petrochemicals, refining and gas processing; engineering contractors; chemical engineers; undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Details

No. of pages:
714
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534800
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444829962

About the Authors

Alexandre Dimian Author

Alexandre C. Dimian is a retired Professor from the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, where he taught Process Design and Integration from 1993 to 2008, as well as at Technical University Eindhoven from 2009 to 2011. He wrote his PhD thesis in chemical engineering at the Technical University of Bucharest, Romania, and TU Hannover, Germany. His career embraced the evolution of process simulation in the last 30 years. He is one of the pioneers in Europe of using scientific computation and process simulation in industry since 1982, working many years as consultant for computer-aided process design in various industries in France and in The Netherlands. He published more than 100 refereed scientific papers and five books, from which two books about chemical process design were published by Elsevier and Wiley, and has five patents to his name.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

