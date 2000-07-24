PART ONE: What are integrated pathways?; Introduction; PART TWO: Why introduce integrated care pathways?; ICPs and quality: the use of ICPs to facilitate a clinically effective service; Effectiveness: the use of ICPs to facilitate a cost-effective service; ICPs: a vehicle to deliver clinical governance; PART THREE: How to introduce integrated care pathways; Getting started; Documentation; Crossing professional and service boundaries: a case study; Maintaining momentum; Evaluation care pathways; Clinical benchmarking; Appendix 1: Clinical pathways maturity matrix; Appendix 2: Integrated care pathway for 'cardiac' chest pain/suspected myocardial infarction; Appendix 3: Integrated care pathway for day case cardiac catheters; Index.