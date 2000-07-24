Integrated Care Pathways
1st Edition
A Practical Approach to Implementation
Description
- Explains the concept of care pathways - from initial idea through to working model Focuses on the use of Integrated Care Pathways to facilitate multidisciplinary involvement in patient care Highlights potential pitfalls and advises on how to overcome them to ensure successful operation of care pathways * A useful set of Appendices with clinical examples provides a practical tool for setting up your own Integrated Care Pathways
Table of Contents
PART ONE: What are integrated pathways?; Introduction; PART TWO: Why introduce integrated care pathways?; ICPs and quality: the use of ICPs to facilitate a clinically effective service; Effectiveness: the use of ICPs to facilitate a cost-effective service; ICPs: a vehicle to deliver clinical governance; PART THREE: How to introduce integrated care pathways; Getting started; Documentation; Crossing professional and service boundaries: a case study; Maintaining momentum; Evaluation care pathways; Clinical benchmarking; Appendix 1: Clinical pathways maturity matrix; Appendix 2: Integrated care pathway for 'cardiac' chest pain/suspected myocardial infarction; Appendix 3: Integrated care pathway for day case cardiac catheters; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 24th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750640879
About the Editor
Sue Middleton
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Integrated Care Associates, Flintshire, UK
Adrian Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Integrated Care Associates, Flintshire, UK