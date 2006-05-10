Integrated Care Pathways in Mental Health

Foreword (Antony Sheehan). Chapter 1 - An Introduction to Mental Health Integrated Care Pathways (Julie Hall and David Howard). Chapter 2 - Varaince Reporting and Quality Improvement (Julie Hall). Chapter 3 - Integrated Care Pathways and the Mental Health Modernisation Agenda (David Howard). Chapter 4 - Integrated Care Pathways and Integrated Working (Simon Wood and Barrie Green). Chapter 5 - Legal Aspects of Integrated Care Pathways (Ashley Irons). Chapter 6 - Integrated Care Pathways into the Care Programme Approach (Ruth Page and Rafael Sorribas). Chapter 7 - Using Integrated Care Pathways in Forensic Sciences (Karen J. Jenkins). Chapter 8 - An Integrated Care Pathways for Patients Presenting in Accident and Emergency who have Self-Harmed (Carol Jackson). Chapter 9 - Implementing the Scottish Schizophrenia Guidelines through the Use of Integrated Care Pathways (Mark Fleming). Chapter 10 - Implementing Integrated Care Pathways for Self-Harm in Acute In-Patient Care (Angus Forsyth). Chapter 11 - Using an Eating Disorder integrated Care Pathway for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Marie Rawdon, Richard Oldham and Julie

Lambert). Chapter 12 - Using an Integrated Care Pathway to Deliver a Nurse-Led Clozapine Clinic (Susan Wakefield, Jon Painter, Malcolm Peet and Joanna Chave). Chapter 13 - Integrated Care Pathways for Older People's Mental Health Care (Adrian Roberts). Chapter 14 - Using an Integrated Care Pathway for Electro Convulsive Therapy (Alan Pringle). Chapter 15 - A Pathway for Crisis Triage and Assessment (Julie Hall and Jeannette Connelly). Index.