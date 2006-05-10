Integrated Care Pathways in Mental Health
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. As health and social care organisations respond to the health modernisation agenda, the use of integrated care pathways in mental health is fast growing. The combination of knowledgeable discussion and credible experience of the contributors make this is an innovative text which will be of great value to those who are challenged with developing mental health care.
Table of Contents
Foreword (Antony Sheehan). Chapter 1 - An Introduction to Mental Health Integrated Care Pathways (Julie Hall and David Howard). Chapter 2 - Varaince Reporting and Quality Improvement (Julie Hall). Chapter 3 - Integrated Care Pathways and the Mental Health Modernisation Agenda (David Howard). Chapter 4 - Integrated Care Pathways and Integrated Working (Simon Wood and Barrie Green). Chapter 5 - Legal Aspects of Integrated Care Pathways (Ashley Irons). Chapter 6 - Integrated Care Pathways into the Care Programme Approach (Ruth Page and Rafael Sorribas). Chapter 7 - Using Integrated Care Pathways in Forensic Sciences (Karen J. Jenkins). Chapter 8 - An Integrated Care Pathways for Patients Presenting in Accident and Emergency who have Self-Harmed (Carol Jackson). Chapter 9 - Implementing the Scottish Schizophrenia Guidelines through the Use of Integrated Care Pathways (Mark Fleming). Chapter 10 - Implementing Integrated Care Pathways for Self-Harm in Acute In-Patient Care (Angus Forsyth). Chapter 11 - Using an Eating Disorder integrated Care Pathway for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Marie Rawdon, Richard Oldham and Julie
Lambert). Chapter 12 - Using an Integrated Care Pathway to Deliver a Nurse-Led Clozapine Clinic (Susan Wakefield, Jon Painter, Malcolm Peet and Joanna Chave). Chapter 13 - Integrated Care Pathways for Older People's Mental Health Care (Adrian Roberts). Chapter 14 - Using an Integrated Care Pathway for Electro Convulsive Therapy (Alan Pringle). Chapter 15 - A Pathway for Crisis Triage and Assessment (Julie Hall and Jeannette Connelly). Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032585
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101724
About the Editor
Julie Hall
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Performance and Administration, Forensic Directorate, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, UK
David Howard
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Physiotherapy, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, The University of Nottingham, Queen’s Medical Centre; Senior Fellow, Institute of Mental Health, Nottingham, UK