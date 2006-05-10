Integrated Care Pathways in Mental Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443101724, 9780702032585

Integrated Care Pathways in Mental Health

1st Edition

Editors: Julie Hall David Howard
eBook ISBN: 9780702032585
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101724
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 10th May 2006
Page Count: 352
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. As health and social care organisations respond to the health modernisation agenda, the use of integrated care pathways in mental health is fast growing. The combination of knowledgeable discussion and credible experience of the contributors make this is an innovative text which will be of great value to those who are challenged with developing mental health care.

Table of Contents

Foreword (Antony Sheehan). Chapter 1 - An Introduction to Mental Health Integrated Care Pathways (Julie Hall and David Howard). Chapter 2 - Varaince Reporting and Quality Improvement (Julie Hall). Chapter 3 - Integrated Care Pathways and the Mental Health Modernisation Agenda (David Howard). Chapter 4 - Integrated Care Pathways and Integrated Working (Simon Wood and Barrie Green). Chapter 5 - Legal Aspects of Integrated Care Pathways (Ashley Irons). Chapter 6 - Integrated Care Pathways into the Care Programme Approach (Ruth Page and Rafael Sorribas). Chapter 7 - Using Integrated Care Pathways in Forensic Sciences (Karen J. Jenkins). Chapter 8 - An Integrated Care Pathways for Patients Presenting in Accident and Emergency who have Self-Harmed (Carol Jackson). Chapter 9 - Implementing the Scottish Schizophrenia Guidelines through the Use of Integrated Care Pathways (Mark Fleming). Chapter 10 - Implementing Integrated Care Pathways for Self-Harm in Acute In-Patient Care (Angus Forsyth). Chapter 11 - Using an Eating Disorder integrated Care Pathway for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Marie Rawdon, Richard Oldham and Julie
Lambert). Chapter 12 - Using an Integrated Care Pathway to Deliver a Nurse-Led Clozapine Clinic (Susan Wakefield, Jon Painter, Malcolm Peet and Joanna Chave). Chapter 13 - Integrated Care Pathways for Older People's Mental Health Care (Adrian Roberts). Chapter 14 - Using an Integrated Care Pathway for Electro Convulsive Therapy (Alan Pringle). Chapter 15 - A Pathway for Crisis Triage and Assessment (Julie Hall and Jeannette Connelly). Index.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702032585
Paperback ISBN:
9780443101724

About the Editor

Julie Hall

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Performance and Administration, Forensic Directorate, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, UK

David Howard

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Physiotherapy, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, The University of Nottingham, Queen’s Medical Centre; Senior Fellow, Institute of Mental Health, Nottingham, UK

