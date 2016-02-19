Integrated Broadband Communication Networks and Services, Volume 18

Reviews and Operator Strategies. The evolution of high performance networking: driving forces and handicaps (O. Spaniol). Strategies for the introduction of braodband networks and services in Denmark (K.E. Jessen, H. Pedersen, K. Nørgaard, A. Thomsen). Scenarios for introduction of broadband services in telecommunication networks (R. Haugen, B. Mannsåker). Trends. Visions on the combination of SDH, ATM and LAN's as seen from the customer side (J.W.J. baron van Till). Evaluation and Projects. Basic concepts and perfromance of high-speed protocols (T. Stock, P. Tran-Gia). EURESCOM supporting public network operators to prepare for new networks and services (O. Baireuther). Standardisation. Activities on traffic engineering for B-ISDN in CCITT, SGII (M. Villén-Altamirano). Standardisation of B-ISDN (J. Johansen). Developments in Japan and USA. An evolving scenario of communication network toward B-ISDN (T. Saito). Tools and methodologies for high speed network design (A.A. Nilsson, H. Perros, D. Stevenson). Supplier Strategies. Intelligent LAN concentrators evolution to ATM (H. Sourbes, C. Basso, J. Clavignac). Network concepts and Siemens products for ATM-based public networks (R. Händel). Business applications - supplier's strategy (P. Staxén). New Services. New IBC services in support of the border crossing trade in the European Community (R.M. Guarneri, L. Resmini, C.J.M. Lanting). Economic implications of introduction of new telecommunication services (M. Falch, A. Henten, K.E. Skouby). Architecture. Frame synchronized ring: a bus concept for high speed processing applications (P. Raatikainen, J. Zidbeck, H. Flinck). The DYCE concept - architecture and implementation strategies (B. Heinrichs, W. Reinhard, R. Stainov). An experimental architecture supporting multimedia applications on broadband networks (G. Girardi, D. Ercole, M. Ullio, R. Melen, A. Albanese). Connection Acceptance Control. The poor gain from statistical multiplexing in the homogeneous and the heterogeneous case (T.A. Smit). An effective-rate enforcement algorithm for ATM traffic and its hardware implementation (N.M. Mitrou, A.K. Koukos). Effective bandwidths with different quality of service requirements (N.G. Bean). Usage Parameter Control. Equivalence of policing mechanisms (A.M. Møller). A flow management architecture for B-ISDN (F.A. Aagesen). Test Equipments. Traffic measurements and test equipment in BATMAN (L. Dittmann, K. Kvols). The synthesized traffic generator; objectives, design and capabilities (B.E. Helvik, O. Melteig, L. Morland). Measurement techniques and equipment for B-ISDN (R. Grunenfelder). Signalling and Intelligent Networks. B-ISDN signalling and intelligent networks; how two worlds can come together (P.F.C. Blankers). Compatibility aspects of B-ISDN signalling (J. Tuyt). Timer handling in high-performance transport systems (B. Heinrichs, K. Jakobs). Traffic Characterization. On the limit behaviour of the ATM traffic within a network (M. D'Ambrosio, R. Melen). Time dependent behaviour and large deviations analysis for a virtual path in a B-ISDN (S.P. Evans). On the broadening of cell bursts in an ATM network (J. Virtamo, I. Norros). Analysis of ATM Switching. Analysis of ATM switching modules with channel grouping in a bursty-source environment (B. Steyaert, H. Bruneel). A refined approximation of a finite capacity polling system under ATM bursty arrivals (Y.F. Jou, A.A. Nilsson, F. Lai). An information model for the QOS monitoring of an ATM switch: from analysis to implementation (S. Arsenis, N. Simoni, S. Znaty). Inter-working. High speed data services for LAN interconnection in Norway (B. Svendsen). Buffering and packet loss in the DQDB to ATM interworking unit (S. Manthorpe). ATM - N-ISDN 2 Mbit/s interworking unit (M.S. Nunes, P.D. Soerensen, M. Frieden, J. Gonçalves, M. Günay, H. Blaser, V. Tao).